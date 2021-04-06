Log in
Lindsay : Elecsys Launches New Cost-Effective Cathodic Protection Test Point Monitoring Solution

04/06/2021 | 02:50pm EDT
For Immediate Release

April 6, 2021

Contact: April Jacobson, Elecsys | (913) 890-8909 or April.Jacobson@elecsyscorp.com

Elecsys Launches New Cost-Effective Cathodic Protection Test Point Monitoring Solution

The APM-1 is an advanced remote monitoring product that provides compliance data for pipeline cathodic protection (CP) test stations and includes a 10-year data subscription

April 6, 2021 (Olathe, Kan.) - Elecsys, a Lindsay Company (NYSE: LNN), designer and manufacturer of connected solutions, announces the release of its new APM-1 remote monitoringdevice. The APM-1 is a cost-effective monitoring solution for reliable and consistent compliance reporting for test station data, providing greater CP management efficiency in hard-to-access areas.

The APM-1 provides:

  • Remote monitoring of CP test stations in difficult-to-access locations
  • Exceptional ROI for both large and small operations that have high costs to monitor test stations manually
  • Monthly compliance data for 10 years without communication fees and 5-year hardware warranty
  • Visibility of data and reporting through the Elecsys Connect user interface, accessible from any web-enabled device
  • Easy to install and provides over-the-air remote support capability

Simple two-wire installation and web-based programming make this a set-and-forget solution that is field-proven for long-term operation. Its robust construction, surge-resistant circuit design, and 10-year lithium battery make the Elecsys APM-1 a technologically advanced approach to test station monitoring.

'The rugged Elecsys APM-1 lets you monitor pipeline status in scheduled intervals, from anywhere, with minimal maintenance,' said Vice President of Sales at Elecsys, Brandon Dean. 'It is a no-hassle solution to help ensure compliance with CP monitoring regulations, and is one of the most economic options in the market today.'

The APM-1 is available in North America. For more information about the APM-1 and other innovative products from Elecsys, visit https://lindsay.com/elecsys.

###

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fiber, and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic™ center pivot and lateral move agricultural systems and FieldNET™ remote irrigation management and scheduling technology. Lindsay offers irrigation consulting and design and industrial IIoT solutions. As a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Infrastructure manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges, and tunnels, through Barrier Systems™, Road Zipper™, and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.Lindsay.com.

Elecsys, Barrier Systems, Road Zipper, Snoline, Zimmatic, and FieldNET are trademarks or registered trademarks of Lindsay Corporation or its affiliates.

Disclaimer

Lindsay Corporation published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 18:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
