Lindsay : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Slide Deck

Second Quarter Summary
Amounts in millions, except per share amounts
Revenue
Operating Income
Diluted EPS
$143.6
$15.8
$1.08
$113.8
+26%
+83%
+112%
$8.6
11.0%
$0.51
7.6%
FY20
FY21
FY20
FY21
FY20
FY21
Revenues increased $29.8 million compared to prior year
Irrigation increased $25.1 million
Infrastructure increased $4.7 million
Operating income increased $7.2 million compared to prior year results
Irrigation increased $8.0 million
Infrastructure increased $0.4 million
Corporate expense increased $1.2 million
Includes expense of $1.5 million related to the modification of equity awards in connection with CEO retirement
Second Quarter and YTD Financial Summary
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Q2 - FY21
Q2 - FY20
Change
Revenue
North America irrigation
$
80.2
$
67.1
19%
International irrigation
$
38.4
$
26.4
45%
Irrigation
$
118.6
$
93.5
27%
Infrastructure
$
25.0
$
20.3
23%
Total revenue
$
143.6
$
113.8
26%
Operating income
$
15.8
$
8.6
83%
Operating Margin
11.0%
7.6%
340 bps
Net earnings
$
11.9
$
5.5
115%
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)
$
1.08
$
0.51
112%
Backlog
$
101.4
$
104.4
-3%
YTD FY21
YTD FY20
Change
$
133.0
$
120.7
10%
$
73.0
$
56.1
30%
$
205.9
$
176.8
16%
$
46.1
$
46.4
0%
$
252.1
$
223.2
13%
$
23.3
$
20.9
12%
9.3%
9.4%
-10 bps
$
19.0
$
13.9
37%
$
1.74
$
1.28
36%
$
101.4
$
104.4
-3%
Certain immaterial reclassifications have been made to the prior year operating results to conform with the current year presentation, as revenue and operating
income from certain product lines included within the infrastructure reporting segment in the prior year are now included within the irrigation reporting segment.
Current Market Factors
Irrigation
As of February 2021, U.S. corn and soybean prices have reached multi-year highs as a result of lower production levels in 2020 coupled with higher demand coming primarily from increased exports to China.
Estimated net farm income for 2020 of $121.1 billion increased 46 percent from the prior year. Most of the increase was attributed to higher federal government direct farm program payments.
Net farm income for 2021 is estimated to decrease 8 percent to $111.4 billion. Federal government direct farm program payments are estimated to return to more historical levels while cash receipts from crops and livestock are projected to increase.
Significant increases in raw material and freight costs have resulted in short-term margin pressure until increased costs are fully recovered by price increases.
Constraints on availability of raw materials, labor and trucking resources extend lead times for deliveries.
Infrastructure
The five-year $305 billion U.S. highway bill (the "FAST Act") expired September 30, 2020 and was extended for one year. The extension includes an additional $13.6 billion added to the Highway Trust Fund.
Construction activity has slowed globally as a result of delays in approvals and government budget constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
A Federal Covid-19 relief bill signed December 27, 2020 includes $10 billion of emergency aid for state departments of transportation to help fund eligible projects.
A Federal Covid-19 relief bill signed March 11, 2021 provides $350 billion in additional assistance to states and local governments.
President Biden is proposing a $2 trillion infrastructure bill that includes, among other things, $135 billion to repair and rebuild bridges, highways and roads and to improve road safety.
