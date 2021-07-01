Lindsay : Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Press Release
07/01/2021 | 07:08am EDT
Lindsay Corporation Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results
Third quarter consolidated revenues increase 32 percent to $161.9 million with EPS of $1.61
Higher agriculture commodity prices drive improved demand for irrigation equipment across all geographies
Irrigation revenues increase 39 percent in North America and 62 percent in international markets
Infrastructure revenues decrease 21 percent due to coronavirus-related project delays
OMAHA, Neb., July 1, 2021-Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended on May 31, 2021.
Third Quarter Summary
Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $161.9 million, an increase of $38.8 million, or 32 percent, compared to revenues of $123.1 million in the prior year third quarter. Net earnings for the quarter were $17.8 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $10.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the prior year third quarter.
"Healthy agricultural market fundamentals and positive grower sentiment continue to drive increased global demand for irrigation equipment," said Randy Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, raw material inflation and other supply chain issues continue to create challenges and margin headwinds. Our teams have responded well and effectively managed through these dynamic market conditions in order to support our customers."
Third Quarter Segment Results
Irrigation segment revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased $44.7 million, or 47 percent, to $140.2 million, compared to $95.5 million in the prior year third quarter. North America irrigation revenues increased $24.5 million, or 39 percent, to $87.4 million compared to the prior year third quarter. The increase resulted from a combination of higher irrigation equipment unit sales volume and higher average selling prices. The increase was partially offset by lower engineering services revenue. International irrigation revenues of $52.8 million increased $20.2 million, or 62 percent, compared to the prior year third quarter. The increase resulted from higher unit sales volumes in most international markets, higher prices, and favorable foreign currency translation impact of $2.3 million.
Irrigation segment operating income was $23.9 million, an increase of $8.5 million, or 55 percent, compared to the prior year third quarter. Operating margin was 17.1 percent of sales, compared to 16.1 percent of sales in the prior year third quarter. The increase resulted primarily from the impact of higher irrigation system unit volume and was partially offset by the impact of higher raw material and other costs.
Infrastructure segment revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased $5.8 million, or 21 percent, to $21.8 million, compared to $27.6 million in the prior year third quarter. The decrease resulted from lower Road Zipper System® sales, which were partially offset by higher Road Zipper System lease revenue and increased sales of road safety products. Road construction activity and the timing of certain projects continues to be impacted by coronavirus-related delays.
Infrastructure segment operating income was $3.8 million, a decrease of $4.4 million, or 54 percent, compared to the prior year third quarter. Operating margin was 17.3 percent of sales, compared to 29.5 percent of sales in the prior year
third quarter. Current year results reflect lower revenues and a less favorable margin mix of revenues compared to the prior year.
The backlog of unfilled orders at May 31, 2021 was $120.8 million compared with $78.6 million at May 31, 2020. The irrigation backlog is higher compared to the prior year while the infrastructure backlog is lower due to two large orders in the prior year that did not repeat.
Outlook
"Market conditions support continued robust demand for irrigation equipment, and we also expect raw material inflation and supply chain challenges to persist through the balance of our fiscal year," said Mr. Wood. "We remain optimistic about the outlook for our infrastructure business, particularly as coronavirus restrictions are lifted and road construction activity returns to more normal levels."
Mr. Wood continued, "Our financial position remains strong, providing support for our innovation growth strategy across our businesses that address global megatrends and provide solutions that improve customer profitability and assist in their sustainability efforts."
Third Quarter Conference Call
Lindsay's fiscal 2021 third quarter investor conference call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today.
About the Company
Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.
Concerning Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations and planned financing of the Company and those statements preceded by, followed by or including the words "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "outlook," "could," "may," "should," "will," or similar expressions. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release.
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating revenues
$
161,936
$
123,106
$
413,998
$
346,287
Cost of operating revenues
117,880
83,410
297,360
239,111
Gross profit
44,056
39,696
116,638
107,176
Operating expenses:
Selling expense
7,570
7,417
22,680
22,101
General and administrative expense
12,043
13,055
39,770
38,026
Engineering and research expense
3,102
3,396
9,504
10,303
Total operating expenses
22,715
23,868
71,954
70,430
Operating income
21,341
15,828
44,684
36,746
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense
(1,178)
(1,197)
(3,584)
(3,574)
Interest income
227
408
798
1,412
Other expense, net
764
(2,774)
699
(4,197)
Total other (expense) income
(187
)
(3,563
)
(2,087
)
(6,359
)
Earnings before income taxes
21,154
12,265
42,597
30,387
Income tax expense
3,357
2,171
5,829
6,432
Net earnings
$
17,797
$
10,094
$
36,768
$
23,955
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.63
$
0.93
$
3.38
$
2.21
Diluted
$
1.61
$
0.93
$
3.35
$
2.21
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
Basic
10,907
10,835
10,879
10,818
Diluted
11,033
10,877
10,967
10,854
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.33
$
0.32
$
0.97
$
0.94
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating revenues:
Irrigation:
North America
$
87,364
$
62,895
220,332
$
183,570
International
52,812
32,606
125,772
88,751
Irrigation segment
140,176
95,501
$
346,104
$
272,321
Infrastructure segment
21,760
27,605
67,894
73,966
Total operating revenues
$
161,936
$
123,106
$
413,998
$
346,287
Operating income (loss):
Irrigation segment
$
23,925
$
15,417
$
52,603
$
35,282
Infrastructure segment
3,767
8,157
14,364
22,788
Corporate
(6,351)
(7,746)
(22,283)
(21,324)
Total operating income
$
21,341
$
15,828
$
44,684
$
36,746
The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments as follows:
Irrigation - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move and hose reel irrigation systems and large diameter steel tubing as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions.
Infrastructure - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment.
Certain immaterial reclassifications have been made to the prior year operating results to conform with current year presentation, as revenues and operating income from certain product lines previously included within the Infrastructure reporting segment are now included within the Irrigation reporting segment.
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
May 31,
May 31,
August 31,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
120,801
$
102,474
$
121,403
Marketable securities
19,663
19,012
19,511
Receivables, net
107,713
84,931
84,604
Inventories, net
136,601
113,301
104,792
Other current assets, net
32,947
19,469
17,625
Total current assets
417,725
339,187
347,935
Property, plant, and equipment, net
92,517
72,827
79,581
Intangibles, net
21,893
24,053
23,477
Goodwill
68,134
67,635
68,004
Operating lease right-of-use assets
19,360
27,663
27,457
Deferred income tax assets
10,247
11,118
9,935
Other noncurrent assets, net
12,341
15,003
14,137
Total assets
$
642,217
$
557,486
$
570,526
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
49,351
$
35,310
$
29,554
Current portion of long-term debt
216
195
195
Other current liabilities
94,589
71,712
72,646
Total current liabilities
144,156
107,217
102,395
Pension benefits liabilities
6,086
5,787
6,374
Long-term debt
115,557
115,723
115,682
Operating lease liabilities
19,369
26,333
25,862
Deferred income tax liabilities
881
835
889
Other noncurrent liabilities
19,995
18,633
20,806
Total liabilities
306,044
274,528
272,008
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
-
Common stock
18,991
18,918
18,918
Capital in excess of stated value
85,257
76,188
77,686
Retained earnings
525,926
488,518
499,724
Less treasury stock - at cost
(277,238)
(277,238)
(277,238)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(16,763)
(23,428)
(20,572)
Total shareholders' equity
336,173
282,958
298,518
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
642,217
$
557,486
$
570,526
