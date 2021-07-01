Log in
LINDSAY  : Fiscal Q3 Earnings, Revenue Gain
MT
LINDSAY  : Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Slide Deck
PU
LINDSAY  : Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Press Release
PU
Lindsay : Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Press Release

07/01/2021 | 07:08am EDT
18135 BURKE ST. OMAHA, NE 68022 TEL: 402-829-6800 FAX: 402-829-6836

For further information, contact:

LINDSAY CORPORATION:

THREE PART ADVISORS:

Brian Ketcham

Hala Elsherbini

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

214-442-0016

402-827-6579

Lindsay Corporation Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

  • Third quarter consolidated revenues increase 32 percent to $161.9 million with EPS of $1.61
  • Higher agriculture commodity prices drive improved demand for irrigation equipment across all geographies
  • Irrigation revenues increase 39 percent in North America and 62 percent in international markets
  • Infrastructure revenues decrease 21 percent due to coronavirus-related project delays

OMAHA, Neb., July 1, 2021-Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended on May 31, 2021.

Third Quarter Summary

Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $161.9 million, an increase of $38.8 million, or 32 percent, compared to revenues of $123.1 million in the prior year third quarter. Net earnings for the quarter were $17.8 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $10.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the prior year third quarter.

"Healthy agricultural market fundamentals and positive grower sentiment continue to drive increased global demand for irrigation equipment," said Randy Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, raw material inflation and other supply chain issues continue to create challenges and margin headwinds. Our teams have responded well and effectively managed through these dynamic market conditions in order to support our customers."

Third Quarter Segment Results

Irrigation segment revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased $44.7 million, or 47 percent, to $140.2 million, compared to $95.5 million in the prior year third quarter. North America irrigation revenues increased $24.5 million, or 39 percent, to $87.4 million compared to the prior year third quarter. The increase resulted from a combination of higher irrigation equipment unit sales volume and higher average selling prices. The increase was partially offset by lower engineering services revenue. International irrigation revenues of $52.8 million increased $20.2 million, or 62 percent, compared to the prior year third quarter. The increase resulted from higher unit sales volumes in most international markets, higher prices, and favorable foreign currency translation impact of $2.3 million.

Irrigation segment operating income was $23.9 million, an increase of $8.5 million, or 55 percent, compared to the prior year third quarter. Operating margin was 17.1 percent of sales, compared to 16.1 percent of sales in the prior year third quarter. The increase resulted primarily from the impact of higher irrigation system unit volume and was partially offset by the impact of higher raw material and other costs.

Infrastructure segment revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased $5.8 million, or 21 percent, to $21.8 million, compared to $27.6 million in the prior year third quarter. The decrease resulted from lower Road Zipper System® sales, which were partially offset by higher Road Zipper System lease revenue and increased sales of road safety products. Road construction activity and the timing of certain projects continues to be impacted by coronavirus-related delays.

Infrastructure segment operating income was $3.8 million, a decrease of $4.4 million, or 54 percent, compared to the prior year third quarter. Operating margin was 17.3 percent of sales, compared to 29.5 percent of sales in the prior year

third quarter. Current year results reflect lower revenues and a less favorable margin mix of revenues compared to the prior year.

The backlog of unfilled orders at May 31, 2021 was $120.8 million compared with $78.6 million at May 31, 2020. The irrigation backlog is higher compared to the prior year while the infrastructure backlog is lower due to two large orders in the prior year that did not repeat.

Outlook

"Market conditions support continued robust demand for irrigation equipment, and we also expect raw material inflation and supply chain challenges to persist through the balance of our fiscal year," said Mr. Wood. "We remain optimistic about the outlook for our infrastructure business, particularly as coronavirus restrictions are lifted and road construction activity returns to more normal levels."

Mr. Wood continued, "Our financial position remains strong, providing support for our innovation growth strategy across our businesses that address global megatrends and provide solutions that improve customer profitability and assist in their sustainability efforts."

Third Quarter Conference Call

Lindsay's fiscal 2021 third quarter investor conference call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. Interested investors may participate in the call by dialing (833) 535-2202 in the U.S., or (412) 902-6745 internationally, and requesting the Lindsay Corporation call. Additionally, the conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's Web site, www.lindsay.com. Replays of the conference call will remain on our Web site through the next quarterly earnings release. The Company will have a slide presentation available to augment management's formal presentation, which will also be accessible via the Company's Web site.

About the Company

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

Concerning Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations and planned financing of the Company and those statements preceded by, followed by or including the words "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "outlook," "could," "may," "should," "will," or similar expressions. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

2

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating revenues

$

161,936

$

123,106

$

413,998

$

346,287

Cost of operating revenues

117,880

83,410

297,360

239,111

Gross profit

44,056

39,696

116,638

107,176

Operating expenses:

Selling expense

7,570

7,417

22,680

22,101

General and administrative expense

12,043

13,055

39,770

38,026

Engineering and research expense

3,102

3,396

9,504

10,303

Total operating expenses

22,715

23,868

71,954

70,430

Operating income

21,341

15,828

44,684

36,746

Other (expense) income:

Interest expense

(1,178)

(1,197)

(3,584)

(3,574)

Interest income

227

408

798

1,412

Other expense, net

764

(2,774)

699

(4,197)

Total other (expense) income

(187

)

(3,563

)

(2,087

)

(6,359

)

Earnings before income taxes

21,154

12,265

42,597

30,387

Income tax expense

3,357

2,171

5,829

6,432

Net earnings

$

17,797

$

10,094

$

36,768

$

23,955

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

1.63

$

0.93

$

3.38

$

2.21

Diluted

$

1.61

$

0.93

$

3.35

$

2.21

Shares used in computing earnings per share:

Basic

10,907

10,835

10,879

10,818

Diluted

11,033

10,877

10,967

10,854

Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.33

$

0.32

$

0.97

$

0.94

3

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating revenues:

Irrigation:

North America

$

87,364

$

62,895

220,332

$

183,570

International

52,812

32,606

125,772

88,751

Irrigation segment

140,176

95,501

$

346,104

$

272,321

Infrastructure segment

21,760

27,605

67,894

73,966

Total operating revenues

$

161,936

$

123,106

$

413,998

$

346,287

Operating income (loss):

Irrigation segment

$

23,925

$

15,417

$

52,603

$

35,282

Infrastructure segment

3,767

8,157

14,364

22,788

Corporate

(6,351)

(7,746)

(22,283)

(21,324)

Total operating income

$

21,341

$

15,828

$

44,684

$

36,746

The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments as follows:

Irrigation - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move and hose reel irrigation systems and large diameter steel tubing as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions.

Infrastructure - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment.

Certain immaterial reclassifications have been made to the prior year operating results to conform with current year presentation, as revenues and operating income from certain product lines previously included within the Infrastructure reporting segment are now included within the Irrigation reporting segment.

4

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

May 31,

May 31,

August 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

120,801

$

102,474

$

121,403

Marketable securities

19,663

19,012

19,511

Receivables, net

107,713

84,931

84,604

Inventories, net

136,601

113,301

104,792

Other current assets, net

32,947

19,469

17,625

Total current assets

417,725

339,187

347,935

Property, plant, and equipment, net

92,517

72,827

79,581

Intangibles, net

21,893

24,053

23,477

Goodwill

68,134

67,635

68,004

Operating lease right-of-use assets

19,360

27,663

27,457

Deferred income tax assets

10,247

11,118

9,935

Other noncurrent assets, net

12,341

15,003

14,137

Total assets

$

642,217

$

557,486

$

570,526

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

49,351

$

35,310

$

29,554

Current portion of long-term debt

216

195

195

Other current liabilities

94,589

71,712

72,646

Total current liabilities

144,156

107,217

102,395

Pension benefits liabilities

6,086

5,787

6,374

Long-term debt

115,557

115,723

115,682

Operating lease liabilities

19,369

26,333

25,862

Deferred income tax liabilities

881

835

889

Other noncurrent liabilities

19,995

18,633

20,806

Total liabilities

306,044

274,528

272,008

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock

-

-

-

Common stock

18,991

18,918

18,918

Capital in excess of stated value

85,257

76,188

77,686

Retained earnings

525,926

488,518

499,724

Less treasury stock - at cost

(277,238)

(277,238)

(277,238)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(16,763)

(23,428)

(20,572)

Total shareholders' equity

336,173

282,958

298,518

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

642,217

$

557,486

$

570,526

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lindsay Corporation published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 11:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
