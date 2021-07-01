Lindsay : Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Press Release

18135 BURKE ST. OMAHA, NE 68022 TEL: 402-829-6800 FAX: 402-829-6836 For further information, contact: LINDSAY CORPORATION: THREE PART ADVISORS: Brian Ketcham Hala Elsherbini Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer 214-442-0016 402-827-6579 Lindsay Corporation Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results Third quarter consolidated revenues increase 32 percent to $161.9 million with EPS of $1.61

Higher agriculture commodity prices drive improved demand for irrigation equipment across all geographies

Irrigation revenues increase 39 percent in North America and 62 percent in international markets

Infrastructure revenues decrease 21 percent due to coronavirus-related project delays OMAHA, Neb., July 1, 2021-Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended on May 31, 2021. Third Quarter Summary Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $161.9 million, an increase of $38.8 million, or 32 percent, compared to revenues of $123.1 million in the prior year third quarter. Net earnings for the quarter were $17.8 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $10.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the prior year third quarter. "Healthy agricultural market fundamentals and positive grower sentiment continue to drive increased global demand for irrigation equipment," said Randy Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, raw material inflation and other supply chain issues continue to create challenges and margin headwinds. Our teams have responded well and effectively managed through these dynamic market conditions in order to support our customers." Third Quarter Segment Results Irrigation segment revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased $44.7 million, or 47 percent, to $140.2 million, compared to $95.5 million in the prior year third quarter. North America irrigation revenues increased $24.5 million, or 39 percent, to $87.4 million compared to the prior year third quarter. The increase resulted from a combination of higher irrigation equipment unit sales volume and higher average selling prices. The increase was partially offset by lower engineering services revenue. International irrigation revenues of $52.8 million increased $20.2 million, or 62 percent, compared to the prior year third quarter. The increase resulted from higher unit sales volumes in most international markets, higher prices, and favorable foreign currency translation impact of $2.3 million. Irrigation segment operating income was $23.9 million, an increase of $8.5 million, or 55 percent, compared to the prior year third quarter. Operating margin was 17.1 percent of sales, compared to 16.1 percent of sales in the prior year third quarter. The increase resulted primarily from the impact of higher irrigation system unit volume and was partially offset by the impact of higher raw material and other costs. Infrastructure segment revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased $5.8 million, or 21 percent, to $21.8 million, compared to $27.6 million in the prior year third quarter. The decrease resulted from lower Road Zipper System® sales, which were partially offset by higher Road Zipper System lease revenue and increased sales of road safety products. Road construction activity and the timing of certain projects continues to be impacted by coronavirus-related delays. Infrastructure segment operating income was $3.8 million, a decrease of $4.4 million, or 54 percent, compared to the prior year third quarter. Operating margin was 17.3 percent of sales, compared to 29.5 percent of sales in the prior year

third quarter. Current year results reflect lower revenues and a less favorable margin mix of revenues compared to the prior year. The backlog of unfilled orders at May 31, 2021 was $120.8 million compared with $78.6 million at May 31, 2020. The irrigation backlog is higher compared to the prior year while the infrastructure backlog is lower due to two large orders in the prior year that did not repeat. Outlook "Market conditions support continued robust demand for irrigation equipment, and we also expect raw material inflation and supply chain challenges to persist through the balance of our fiscal year," said Mr. Wood. "We remain optimistic about the outlook for our infrastructure business, particularly as coronavirus restrictions are lifted and road construction activity returns to more normal levels." Mr. Wood continued, "Our financial position remains strong, providing support for our innovation growth strategy across our businesses that address global megatrends and provide solutions that improve customer profitability and assist in their sustainability efforts." Third Quarter Conference Call Lindsay's fiscal 2021 third quarter investor conference call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. Interested investors may participate in the call by dialing (833) 535-2202 in the U.S., or (412) 902-6745 internationally, and requesting the Lindsay Corporation call. Additionally, the conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's Web site, www.lindsay.com. Replays of the conference call will remain on our Web site through the next quarterly earnings release. The Company will have a slide presentation available to augment management's formal presentation, which will also be accessible via the Company's Web site. About the Company Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com. Concerning Forward-looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations and planned financing of the Company and those statements preceded by, followed by or including the words "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "outlook," "could," "may," "should," "will," or similar expressions. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release. 2

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended May 31, May 31, May 31, May 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues $ 161,936 $ 123,106 $ 413,998 $ 346,287 Cost of operating revenues 117,880 83,410 297,360 239,111 Gross profit 44,056 39,696 116,638 107,176 Operating expenses: Selling expense 7,570 7,417 22,680 22,101 General and administrative expense 12,043 13,055 39,770 38,026 Engineering and research expense 3,102 3,396 9,504 10,303 Total operating expenses 22,715 23,868 71,954 70,430 Operating income 21,341 15,828 44,684 36,746 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (1,178) (1,197) (3,584) (3,574) Interest income 227 408 798 1,412 Other expense, net 764 (2,774) 699 (4,197) Total other (expense) income (187 ) (3,563 ) (2,087 ) (6,359 ) Earnings before income taxes 21,154 12,265 42,597 30,387 Income tax expense 3,357 2,171 5,829 6,432 Net earnings $ 17,797 $ 10,094 $ 36,768 $ 23,955 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.63 $ 0.93 $ 3.38 $ 2.21 Diluted $ 1.61 $ 0.93 $ 3.35 $ 2.21 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 10,907 10,835 10,879 10,818 Diluted 11,033 10,877 10,967 10,854 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.97 $ 0.94 3

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended May 31, May 31, May 31, May 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues: Irrigation: North America $ 87,364 $ 62,895 220,332 $ 183,570 International 52,812 32,606 125,772 88,751 Irrigation segment 140,176 95,501 $ 346,104 $ 272,321 Infrastructure segment 21,760 27,605 67,894 73,966 Total operating revenues $ 161,936 $ 123,106 $ 413,998 $ 346,287 Operating income (loss): Irrigation segment $ 23,925 $ 15,417 $ 52,603 $ 35,282 Infrastructure segment 3,767 8,157 14,364 22,788 Corporate (6,351) (7,746) (22,283) (21,324) Total operating income $ 21,341 $ 15,828 $ 44,684 $ 36,746 The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments as follows: Irrigation - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move and hose reel irrigation systems and large diameter steel tubing as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Infrastructure - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment. Certain immaterial reclassifications have been made to the prior year operating results to conform with current year presentation, as revenues and operating income from certain product lines previously included within the Infrastructure reporting segment are now included within the Irrigation reporting segment. 4

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) May 31, May 31, August 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,801 $ 102,474 $ 121,403 Marketable securities 19,663 19,012 19,511 Receivables, net 107,713 84,931 84,604 Inventories, net 136,601 113,301 104,792 Other current assets, net 32,947 19,469 17,625 Total current assets 417,725 339,187 347,935 Property, plant, and equipment, net 92,517 72,827 79,581 Intangibles, net 21,893 24,053 23,477 Goodwill 68,134 67,635 68,004 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,360 27,663 27,457 Deferred income tax assets 10,247 11,118 9,935 Other noncurrent assets, net 12,341 15,003 14,137 Total assets $ 642,217 $ 557,486 $ 570,526 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 49,351 $ 35,310 $ 29,554 Current portion of long-term debt 216 195 195 Other current liabilities 94,589 71,712 72,646 Total current liabilities 144,156 107,217 102,395 Pension benefits liabilities 6,086 5,787 6,374 Long-term debt 115,557 115,723 115,682 Operating lease liabilities 19,369 26,333 25,862 Deferred income tax liabilities 881 835 889 Other noncurrent liabilities 19,995 18,633 20,806 Total liabilities 306,044 274,528 272,008 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - Common stock 18,991 18,918 18,918 Capital in excess of stated value 85,257 76,188 77,686 Retained earnings 525,926 488,518 499,724 Less treasury stock - at cost (277,238) (277,238) (277,238) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (16,763) (23,428) (20,572) Total shareholders' equity 336,173 282,958 298,518 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 642,217 $ 557,486 $ 570,526 5

