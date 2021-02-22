Lindsell Train Investment Trust : Monthly Report - as at 31 January 2021

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

(the “Company”)

22 February 2021

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that its Investment Manager's market update newsletter for January 2021 can now be viewed and downloaded from the Company's web pages using the following hyperlink address:

https://www.lindselltrain.com/~/media/Files/L/Lindsell-Train-V2/reports/ltit/LTIT_Latest.pdf

The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the opinions expressed and content within the updating newsletter specifically referred to above, are not incorporated into or form part of the above announcement.

