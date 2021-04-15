Log in
LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(LTI)
Lindsell Train Investment Trust : Monthly Report - as at 31 March 2021

04/15/2021 | 12:37pm BST
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

(the “Company”)

15 April 2021

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that its Investment Manager's market update newsletter for March 2021 can now be viewed and downloaded from the Company's web pages using the following hyperlink address:

https://www.lindselltrain.com/~/media/Files/L/Lindsell-Train-V2/reports/ltit/LTIT_Latest.pdf

The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the opinions expressed and content within the updating newsletter specifically referred to above, are not incorporated into or form part of the above announcement.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:
Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel:  020 3008 4910


© PRNewswire 2021
