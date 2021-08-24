Log in
    LTI   GB0031977944

LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(LTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Correction : Monthly Report - as at 31 July 2021

08/24/2021 | 11:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The hyperlink in the original announcement has been amended. Please click on
the below to be directed to the Company’s website.


The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

(the “Company”)

24 August 2021

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that its Investment Manager's market update newsletter for July 2021 can now be viewed and downloaded from the Company's web pages using the following hyperlink address:

 Monthly Manager Reports | The Lindsell Investment Trust plc (ltit.co.uk)

The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the opinions expressed and content within the updating newsletter specifically referred to above, are not incorporated into or form part of the above announcement.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel:  020 3008 4910


© PRNewswire 2021
