    LTI   GB0031977944

LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(LTI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-12 am EDT
996.00 GBX   +0.40%
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/12/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Michael Lindsell
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc
b) LEI
 		 213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary 75p shares


GB0031977944
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)




 
Price(s) Volume(s)
97,500.00 pence per share 25
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

25 ordinary 75p shares

97,500.00 pence per share
e) Date of the transaction
 		 12 October 2022  
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC


© PRNewswire 2022
