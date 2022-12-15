Advanced search
    LTI   GB0031977944

LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(LTI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-15 am EST
1002.50 GBX   -0.10%
11:43aThe Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
12/09The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
12/05Lindsell Train Investment net asset value falls amid market turbulence
AN
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

12/15/2022 | 11:43am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Roger Lambert
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc
b) LEI
 		 213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary 75p shares


GB0031977944
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
103,500.00 pence per share 50
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

50 ordinary 75p shares

103,500.00 pence per share
e) Date of the transaction
 		 15 December 2022  
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC


© PRNewswire 2022
