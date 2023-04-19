Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTI   GB0031977944

LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(LTI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:20:36 2023-04-19 am EDT
1054.65 GBX   +1.90%
10:08aThe Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/17The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/17The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/19/2023 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Helena  Vinnicombe
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc
b) LEI
 		 213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary 75p shares


GB0031977944
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)




 
Price(s) Volume(s)
104,200.00 pence per share 8
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

8 ordinary 75p shares

104,200.00 pence per share
e) Date of the transaction
 		 19 April 2023  
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
10:08aThe Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/17The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/17The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change
PR
04/17Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc Announces Retirement of Richard Hughes, Audit Commi..
CI
04/14The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/20The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Monthly Report as at 28 February 2023
PR
03/13The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/10The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/08The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02/15The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Monthly Report as at 31 January 2023
PR
More news
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer