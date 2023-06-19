Advanced search
    LTI   GB0031977944

LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(LTI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:00:30 2023-06-19 am EDT
992.00 GBX   +1.22%
04:01aThe Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/13Lindsell Train counts on "durable" portfolio as net asset value drops
AN
06/13888 jumps after selling Latvian business
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/19/2023 | 04:01am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Michael Lindsell
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc
b) LEI
 		 213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary 75p shares


GB0031977944
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)




 
Price(s) Volume(s)
990,20.00 pence per share 25
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

25 ordinary 75p shares

990,20.00 pence per share
e) Date of the transaction
 		 16 June 2023  
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Michael Lindsell
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc
b) LEI
 		 213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary 75p shares


GB0031977944
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)




 
Price(s) Volume(s)
989,90.00 pence per share 25
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

25 ordinary 75p shares

989,90.00 pence per share
e) Date of the transaction
 		 16 June 2023 
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC


© PRNewswire 2023
fermer