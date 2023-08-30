The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company's investment objective is to maximize long-term total returns, with a minimum objective to maintain the real purchasing power of Sterling capital. The Company's business is investing in a range of financial assets, including equities, unlisted equities, bonds, funds, cash, and other financial investments globally with no limitations on the markets and sectors in which investment may be made. Its investment portfolio includes various sectors, such as consumer staples, communication services, industrials, financials, information technology, and consumer discretionary. The Company's investment portfolio across various geographical locations includes the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, and Europe. Lindsell Train Limited is the investment manager of the Company.

Sector Investment Trusts