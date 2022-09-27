Advanced search
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Monthly Report as at 31 August 2022

09/27/2022 | 06:21am EDT
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

(the “Company”)

27 September 2022

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that its Investment Manager's market update newsletter for August 2022 can now be viewed and downloaded from https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and the Company's web pages using the following hyperlink address:

Monthly Manager Reports | The Lindsell Investment Trust plc (ltit.co.uk)

The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the opinions expressed and content within the updating newsletter specifically referred to above, are not incorporated into or form part of the above announcement.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel:  020 3008 4910


