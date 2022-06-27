Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Lindt
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LISN   CH0010570759

LINDT

(LISN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-06-27 am EDT
99800.00 CHF   +0.30%
01:03pChange in Group Management of Lindt & Sprüngli
EQ
06/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Novartis, Oracle, Lindt, Daimler, Boeing...
06/22CORRECTION : Lindt & Sprüngli Completes Share, Participation Certificate Buyback
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change in Group Management of Lindt & Sprüngli

06/27/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Change in Group Management of Lindt & Sprüngli

27-Jun-2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release Changes in Personnel | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR | June 27, 2022

Kilchberg, June 27, 2022 – Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG announces the date of the CEO change. As already communicated in March 2022, Dr. Dieter Weisskopf is handing over his position as Group CEO to Dr. Adalbert Lechner. The handover will take place on October 1, 2022. At the same time, the company announces the appointment of the new Group Management member as of September 1, 2022.
 

Group CEO change on October 1, 2022
After a successful 27-year career in the Group Management of Lindt & Sprüngli – including six years as Group CEO – Dieter Weisskopf has decided to step down from his position. He was elected to the Board of Directors at the 124th Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2022, and will thus continue to contribute his many years of experience to the Group.  

Adalbert Lechner, longstanding CEO of the German subsidiary, and member of the Group Management joined the Lindt & Sprüngli Group in 1993. With the handover to Adalbert Lechner and thus a forward-looking succession planning at the top management of the Group, Lindt & Sprüngli consistently pursues the long-term direction of the company and continues its course towards a prosperous future.

New Group Management member as of September 1, 2022
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG appoints Daniel Studer as member of the Group Management as of September 1, 2022. Daniel Studer started his career 19 years ago at the Lindt & Sprüngli Switzerland subsidiary, where he held various leadership roles in sales, followed by the position of Head of International Sales at the Group’s headquarters. In 2009, he was appointed to Country Manager of Lindt & Sprüngli Mexico. Two years later, he transferred to the USA, where he was first appointed VP Sales and then CEO of Lindt & Sprüngli USA in 2016. The appointment of Daniel Studer ensures the important continuity for the Group.

Further internal organizational changes and the handover of responsibilities have been determined and will come into effect as of September 1, 2022.


Images can be downloaded on our media asset database: Media Assets | Lindt & Sprüngli (lindt-spruengli.com)


Next publication: Semi-Annual results 2022 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 7:00 a.m.

  • Dieter Weisskopf will hand over the CEO position to longstanding Group Management member Adalbert Lechner on October 1, 2022
     
  • The top management position will thus be filled with an experienced manager from within the Group’s own ranks
     
  • The new top management guarantees long-term business continuity 

Media Contact | +41 44 716 22 33 | media@lindt.com
Investors Contact | +41 44 716 25 37 | investors@lindt.com

About Lindt & Sprüngli
Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 11 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 32 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops, as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.59 billion in 2021.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG
Seestrasse 204
8802 Kilchberg
Switzerland
Phone: + 41 44 716 25 37
E-mail: investors@lindt.com
Internet: www.lindt-spruengli.com
ISIN: CH0010570759, CH0010570767
Valor: 1057075, 1057076
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1384911

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1384911  27-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1384911&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about LINDT
01:03pChange in Group Management of Lindt & Sprüngli
EQ
06/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Novartis, Oracle, Lindt, Daimler, Boeing...
06/22CORRECTION : Lindt & Sprüngli Completes Share, Participation Certificate Buyback
MT
06/22Lindt & Sprüngli Completes Share Program
MT
06/22Lindt & Sprüngli completes buyback of own shares and participation certificates
EQ
06/22Tranche Update on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG's Equity Buyback Plan announced..
CI
06/21Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG's Equity Buyback announced on March 2, 2021, has ..
CI
06/20LINDT : Financial Document
PU
06/20Lindt & Sprüngli publishes 2021 Sustainability Report and adds cocoa butter to its Farm..
EQ
06/20LINDT : & Sprüngli Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report and adds Cocoa Butter to its Farmi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LINDT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 900 M 5 130 M 5 130 M
Net income 2022 551 M 577 M 577 M
Net Debt 2022 367 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,9x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 23 389 M 24 484 M 24 484 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,85x
EV / Sales 2023 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart LINDT
Duration : Period :
Lindt Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 99 500,00 CHF
Average target price 110 257,14 CHF
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dieter R. Weisskopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Hug Chief Financial Officer
Ernst Tanner Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guido Steiner Head-International Operations
Rudolf Konrad Sprüngli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINDT-18.58%24 499
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG-3.16%12 321
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.31.40%1 668
MORINAGA & CO., LTD.12.37%1 538
GUAN CHONG BERHAD-9.64%608
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)-22.29%577