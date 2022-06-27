Change in Group Management of Lindt & Sprüngli

Kilchberg, June 27, 2022 – Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG announces the date of the CEO change. As already communicated in March 2022, Dr. Dieter Weisskopf is handing over his position as Group CEO to Dr. Adalbert Lechner. The handover will take place on October 1, 2022. At the same time, the company announces the appointment of the new Group Management member as of September 1, 2022.



Group CEO change on October 1, 2022

After a successful 27-year career in the Group Management of Lindt & Sprüngli – including six years as Group CEO – Dieter Weisskopf has decided to step down from his position. He was elected to the Board of Directors at the 124th Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2022, and will thus continue to contribute his many years of experience to the Group.

Adalbert Lechner, longstanding CEO of the German subsidiary, and member of the Group Management joined the Lindt & Sprüngli Group in 1993. With the handover to Adalbert Lechner and thus a forward-looking succession planning at the top management of the Group, Lindt & Sprüngli consistently pursues the long-term direction of the company and continues its course towards a prosperous future.



New Group Management member as of September 1, 2022

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG appoints Daniel Studer as member of the Group Management as of September 1, 2022. Daniel Studer started his career 19 years ago at the Lindt & Sprüngli Switzerland subsidiary, where he held various leadership roles in sales, followed by the position of Head of International Sales at the Group’s headquarters. In 2009, he was appointed to Country Manager of Lindt & Sprüngli Mexico. Two years later, he transferred to the USA, where he was first appointed VP Sales and then CEO of Lindt & Sprüngli USA in 2016. The appointment of Daniel Studer ensures the important continuity for the Group.

Further internal organizational changes and the handover of responsibilities have been determined and will come into effect as of September 1, 2022.



Next publication: Semi-Annual results 2022 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 7:00 a.m.