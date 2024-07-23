Alternative Performance Measures
Half-Year 2024
Preface
Group Management communicates certain performance measures, be it in the annual report, the semi-annual report or other announcements, which they believe provide meaningful insights about the financial and operational performance of the Lindt & Sprüngli Group. These performance measures are not always defined by IFRS and are potentially not calculated the same way by other companies. The most relevant performance measures for the Lindt & Sprüngli Group are defined within this manual and derived based on the consolidated results.
Sales Development
Sales development is an important performance measure for the Lindt & Sprüngli Group. The Lindt & Sprüngli Group monitors the sales development through two key measures: sales growth in Swiss francs and organic growth.
Both growth measures include volume and price impacts. However, in contrast to sales growth in Swiss francs, organic growth adjusts for foreign currency impacts. Therefore, to calculate organic growth figures, both current and prior year sales numbers are translated with current year exchange rates into group currency (CHF). Furthermore, organic growth is also corrected for changes in the consolidation scope, such as disposals or acquisitions. The two sales growth measures are derived as follows:
Sales development
January - June 2024
January- June 2023
Sales in CHF million
2,158.4
2,085.5
Growth in CHF in %
3.5%
4.7%
Currency translation impact in % 1
3.5%
4.7%
Decommissioning impact in %
-
0.7%
Organic Growth in %
7.0%
10.1%
1 To translate into group currency (CHF), exchange rates of the current reporting period were used.
Operating Profit EBIT before one-off Effects
Neither in the first half of 2024 nor of prior year were there any one-off costs, therefore the derivation of the recurring operating profit based on the disclosed operating profit is dispensed.
Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow allows drawing a conclusion about the company's ability to generate free funds from its operating activities after its CAPEX in fixed assets (property, plant and equipment, intangible assets as well as right-of-use assets). Free cash flow is derived as follows from the consolidated cash flow statement:
CHF million
January - June 2024
January- June 2023
Operating cash flow
249.6
285.5
CAPEX in property, plant and equipment
- 145.5
- 140.1
CAPEX in intangible assets
- 33.7
- 8.1
Total free cash flow
70.4
137.3
in % of sales
3.3%
6.6%
Net Debt (Net Financial Position)
Net debt, also referred to as net financial position, consists of financial debt against 3rd parties (for example bonds, loans, bank borrowings or other financial debt), under consideration of cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and current financial assets. The below table illustrates how net debt is derived from the consolidated balance sheet:
CHF million
June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Marketable securities and current financial assets
0.3
0.3
Cash and cash equivalents
402.0
462.2
Bonds non-current
- 748.9
- 748.8
Lease liabilities non-current
- 353.7
- 325.8
Lease liabilities current
- 75.1
- 68.5
Bonds current
- 249.9
- 249.8
Bank and other borrowings
- 251.9
- 12.9
Total net financial position
- 1,277.2
- 943.3
Net debt shows the amount of additional current or non-current assets needed besides cash and cash equivalent, marketable securities and other current financial assets to settle financial debt.
