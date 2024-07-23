A LT E R NAT I V E PE R FOR M A NCE M E A SU R E S 2 024

Preface

Group Management communicates certain performance measures, be it in the annual report, the semi-annual report or ­other announcements, which they believe provide meaningful insights about the financial and operational performance of the Lindt & Sprüngli Group. These performance measures are not always defined by IFRS and are potentially not calculated the same way by other companies. The most relevant performance measures for the Lindt & Sprüngli Group are defined within this manual and derived based on the consolidated results.

Sales Development

Sales development is an important performance measure for the Lindt & Sprüngli Group. The Lindt & Sprüngli Group monitors the sales development through two key measures: sales growth in Swiss francs and organic growth.

Both growth measures include volume and price impacts. However, in contrast to sales growth in Swiss francs, organic growth adjusts for foreign currency impacts. Therefore, to calculate organic growth figures, both current and prior year sales numbers are translated with current year exchange rates into group currency (CHF). Furthermore, organic growth is also corrected for changes in the consolidation scope, such as disposals or acquisitions. The two sales growth measures are derived as follows:

Sales development January - June 2024 January- June 2023 Sales in CHF million 2,158.4 2,085.5 Growth in CHF in % 3.5% 4.7% Currency translation impact in % 1 3.5% 4.7% Decommissioning impact in % - 0.7% Organic Growth in % 7.0% 10.1%

1 To translate into group currency (CHF), exchange rates of the current reporting period were used.

Operating Profit EBIT before one-off Effects

Neither in the first half of 2024 nor of prior year were there any one-off costs, therefore the derivation of the recurring operating profit based on the disclosed operating profit is dispensed.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow allows drawing a conclusion about the company's ability to generate free funds from its operating activities after its CAPEX in fixed assets (property, plant and equipment, intangible assets as well as right-of-use assets). Free cash flow is derived as follows from the consolidated cash flow statement:

CHF million January - June 2024 January- June 2023 Operating cash flow 249.6 285.5 CAPEX in property, plant and equipment - 145.5 - 140.1 CAPEX in intangible assets - 33.7 - 8.1 Total free cash flow 70.4 137.3 in % of sales 3.3% 6.6%

