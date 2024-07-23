Half-Year Report

January - June

2024

Letter to Shareholders 2024

Group-wide organic sales growth

+7.0% to CHF 2.16 billion (+3.5% in CHF)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to

CHF 292.3 million (EBIT margin 13.5%)

Net income increased to

CHF 218.0 million

All regions continue to grow and gain market share

+9.3%

+3.0%

+10.0%

"Europe"

"North America"

"Rest of the World"

Dear Shareholders,

The Lindt & Sprüngli Group once again experienced a successful first half of the year 2024, increasing sales by +7.0% to CHF 2.16 billion in organic terms. The currency effect had a negative impact of -3.5%, in particular due to the weakening of the US dollar and the Euro. The sales increase was supported by solid volume/mix growth of +0.9%, as well as mid- single-digit price increases in the first half of the year to offset higher cocoa prices. This strong performance led to market share gains in all our key markets, both in volume and value.

In this context, the EBIT margin increased to 13.5% (2023: 12.2%, 2022: 9.3%), with an EBIT of CHF 292.3 mil- lion. This improvement was mainly driven by efficiency gains and price increases, compensating for higher material costs related to cocoa. A legal dispute in North America was resolved and had a positive one-time impact on other income. Net income totaled CHF 218.0 million in the first half.

Free cash flow reached CHF 70.4 million (previous year: CHF 137.3 million) with a margin of 3.3% (previous year: 6.6%). Cash flow was impacted by increased capital expenditure for capacity expansion projects to satisfy future volume growth. The balance sheet total increased to CHF 7.94 billion as of June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023:

CHF 7.86 billion). The equity ratio slightly increased to 54.6% (December 31, 2023: 54.2%).

These results demonstrate that our strong brands, iconic products, focus on high quality, and dedicated employees continue to deliver strong results consistently. Our excellent market position in the chocolate category translates into above-average growth in a challenging market environment.

Cost management under control

While energy prices and supply security have stabilized, and prices for other raw materials and packaging have remained constant, the cost of cocoa, our most important raw materi- al, continues to be a challenge, reaching record levels in the reporting period. Adverse weather phenomenon, such as El Niño, and plant diseases led to poor harvests, driving market prices up. Although the higher cost of cocoa was partially offset through long-term contracts and efficiency gains, part of the costs was reflected in price increases. Strict cost management allows us to mitigate the impact of rising cocoa prices to a certain extent, but further price increases will be needed.

On the demand side, the global chocolate market continues to show its resilience with positive value sales devel-

Group Sales

1. Half-Year 2024, in CHF million

1 535

1 799

1 992

2 086

2 158

organic

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

growth

-8.1%

17.4%

12.3%

10.1%

7.0%

in %

Operating Profit (EBIT)

1. Half-Year 2024, in CHF million

292

255

185

139

17

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

in % of

sales 1.1% 7.7% 9.3% 12.2% 13.5%

opment. However, with inflationary price effects, sales volumes in the global chocolate market have either stagnated or slightly declined, depending on the product category and market. In these market conditions, we are gaining market share in all key markets, demonstrating our brands' strength and resilience. As mentioned above, Lindt & Sprüngli has been able to grow volume/mix by a solid +0.9% in this challenging market environment.

Strong direct-to-consumer business performance

Our direct-to-consumer channels, which include our own retail and online stores, have shown strong development with double-digit growth compared to the previous year (+15.8%), mainly driven by a demand for gifting. With an abundance of gift offerings, including product personalization, the Global Retail business provides the ultimate shopping experience for our brands, making our stores particularly attractive to consumers. Sales in our around 530 stores grew both on a like-for-like basis and through the addition of new store locations. Personalization continues to be a key driver, with notable success during Easter with the personalized Gold Bunny, where customers could have their loved ones' names printed on the ribbon.

Key franchises drive growth and innovation

The key franchise Lindor, the largest brand in our product portfolio, continues to drive growth in all regions. In the first six months we also saw growth acceleration in our Excellence dark chocolate key franchise.

The new Lindor Cheesecake flavor was successfully introduced in our stores and has already become one of the most popular flavors. At Easter, the Salted Caramel Gold Bunny delighted small and big children alike for the first time this year.

All regional segments show positive growth

In the first half of 2024, the "Europe" segment, where we generate almost half of the Group's sales, saw an increase in organic sales by a strong +9.3% to CHF 1.07 billion. Consumer sentiment in Europe has significantly improved. Growth was most pronounced in France, the United King- dom, and Central and Eastern Europe, with double-digit growth. Italy, Germany, and Switzerland, also core markets, continued to show solid growth.

"Our strong performance led to market share gains in all our key markets, both in volume and value"

Adalbert Lechner, CEO Lindt & Sprüngli Group

The "North America" segment showed organic sales growth of +3.0% to CHF 794.6 million. Lindt & Sprüngli USA, Ghi- rardelli, and Lindt & Sprüngli Canada outperformed the market, gaining market share. However, this positive performance in the market is only partly reflected in our sales figures due to the shift of Easter orders into 2023 reflecting the earlier Easter date in 2024, and destocking by our major retail customers. Excluding those temporary effects, organic growth in North America would have been around +6% in the first six months of the year. The North American segment is expected to accelerate growth in the second half of the year (compared to the +3.0% in the first half).

The "Rest of the World" segment achieved strong organic sales growth of +10.0% to CHF 293.2 million. No- tably, the subsidiaries in Japan and Brazil achieved dou-

ble-digit growth rates. The travel retail business (sales in duty-free shops at airports) has progressed strongly, growing double-digit, as passenger numbers have returned to pre- covid levels in most regions, and strong activities were executed around Chinese New Year and other holidays.

Lindt & Sprüngli continues to invest in expanding its infrastructure. Our most significant large-scale project, the expansion of our world's largest cocoa mass factory in Ol- ten, Switzerland, opened as planned in May 2024, ensuring the sustainable supply of European production sites. The capacity expansion of the Lindt production site in Stratham (USA) is progressing according to schedule. Furthermore, the Group has begun investing in an improved Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to better coordinate processes across the group, improve data quality and better inform decision-making.

New share buyback program

With our strong balance sheet, the Board of Directors of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG decided at its meeting on July 22, 2024, to start a new buyback program for Lindt & Sprüngli registered shares (RS) and participation certificates (PC) in the amount of up to CHF 500 million. The buyback will start on August 2, 2024, and last until July 31, 2026, at the latest. For the buyback, a separate trading line will be opened on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG for the registered shares and the participation certificates. The Board of Directors intends to propose the capital reduction by cancellation of the repurchased registered shares and participation certificates at future Annual General Meetings.

Focus on sustainability

Lindt & Sprüngli continues to make progress in implementing its sustainability strategy. Our most important raw ma- terial, cocoa, and the farmers producing it are at the heart of this. Since 2020, Lindt & Sprüngli has sourced 100% of its cocoa beans via its own Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program or other sustainability programs. Through continued investment, our goal is that by 2025, 100% of our cocoa products, including cocoa butter and powder, are sourced via sustainability programs. The Farming Program aims to

contribute to reducing the risk of child labor in our cocoa supply chain. To support this, the Group became a member of the International Cocoa Initiative ICI earlier this year. The non-profit foundation works to protect the rights of children in the cocoa sector in West Africa. Joining ICI enables Lindt & Sprüngli to exchange best practices and collaborate with other members to advance sector solutions.

"Consistency in highest quality products, continuous investments in training programs for our employees as well as into communications to our consumers, environmental programs around the world and into modern manufacturing technology are part of our long-term successful strategy."

Ernst Tanner, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

The company is also committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions throughout the value chain (Scope 1, 2, and

  1. and has set science-based reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement. Our science-based climate targets will guide our business practices with the objective of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. Detailed information about our sustainability strategy can be found in the 2023 Sustainability Report at: www.lindt-spruengli.com/sustainability

Outlook

With strong plans and activities ahead, we are confident that we will reach the sales objective we have announced for the full year 2024. In line with those objectives, sales are expected to grow organically in the range of 6 to 8% and the EBIT margin at the upper end of 20 to 40 basis points compared to the previous year. For the coming years, the Group continues to reiterate its medium- to long-term sales growth targets of 6-8% with an improvement in the operating profit margin of 20-40 basis points per annum.

Ernst Tanner

Adalbert Lechner

Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

CEO Lindt & Sprüngli Group

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(unaudited)

CHF millionNoteJune 30, 2024December 31, 2023

Assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,478.6

1,386.9

Right-of-use assets

387.5

358.2

Intangible assets

1,314.8

1,237.2

Financial assets

2,127.5

2,062.3

Deferred tax assets

203.3

206.4

Total non-current assets

5,511.7

69.4%

5,251.0

66.8%

Inventories

1,189.3

921.5

Accounts receivable

508.9

997.7

Other receivables

183.3

120.3

Accrued income and prepayments

56.0

41.5

Derivative assets

89.7

65.5

Marketable securities and current financial assets

0.3

0.3

Cash and cash equivalents

402.0

462.2

Total current assets

2,429.5

30.6%

2,609.0

33.2%

Total assets

7,941.2

100.0%

7,860.0

100.0%

Liabilities

Share and participation capital

5

23.2

23.6

Own shares

5

- 144.4

- 619.6

Retained earnings and other reserves

4,455.2

4,853.6

Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent

4,334.0

4,257.6

Total equity

4,334.0

54.6%

4,257.6

54.2%

Pension liabilities

114.2

111.5

Bonds

748.9

748.8

Lease liabilities

353.7

325.8

Deferred tax liabilities

540.0

520.7

Provisions

33.2

43.2

Other liabilities

7.9

9.4

Total non-current liabilities

1,797.9

22.6%

1,759.4

22.4%

Accounts payable to suppliers

243.2

305.9

Other accounts payable

81.7

137.3

Lease liabilities

75.1

68.5

Current tax liabilities

107.6

105.1

Accrued liabilities and deferred income

737.5

938.5

Derivative liabilities

48.1

13.1

Provisions

14.2

11.9

Bonds

250.0

249.8

Bank and other borrowings

251.9

12.9

Total current liabilities

1,809.3

22.8%

1,843.0

23.4%

Total liabilities

3,607.2

45.4%

3,602.4

45.8%

Total liabilities and equity

7,941.2

100.0%

7,860.0

100.0%

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated semi-annual financial statements.

Consolidated Income Statement

(unaudited)

CHF millionNoteJanuary-June2024January-June 2023

Income

Sales

2,158.4

100.0%

2,085.5

100.0%

Other income

8

59.3

11.6

Total income

2,217.7

102.7%

2,097.1

100.5%

Expenses

Changes in inventories

131.4

6.1%

145.4

7.0%

Cost of materials

- 814.2

-37.7%

- 772.3

-37.0%

Personnel expenses

- 520.3

-24.1%

- 493.2

-23.7%

Operating expenses

- 591.7

-27.4%

- 594.0

-28.5%

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

- 130.6

-6.1%

- 128.0

-6.1%

Total expenses

- 1,925.4

-89.2%

- 1,842.1

-88.3%

Operating profit (EBIT)

292.3

13.5%

255.0

12.2%

Financial income

5.4

7.2

Financial expenses

- 10.8

- 11.8

Income before taxes (EBT)

286.9

13.3%

250.4

12.0%

Taxes

- 68.9

- 45.9

Net income

218.0

10.1%

204.5

9.8%

of which attributable to shareholders of the parent

218.0

204.5

Non-diluted earnings per share / 10 PC (in CHF)

943.4

872.6

Diluted earnings per share / 10 PC (in CHF)

936.6

863.2

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated semi-annual financial statements.

Statement of Comprehensive Income

(unaudited)

CHF million

Note January-June 2024

January-June 2023

Net income

218.0

204.5

Other comprehensive income after taxes

169.0

193.9

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurement of defined benefit plan

39.0

233.1

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Hedge accounting

- 4.6

14.2

Currency translation

134.6

- 53.4

Total comprehensive income

387.0

398.4

of which attributable to shareholders of the parent

387.0

398.4

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated semi-annual financial statements.

Items in the statement above are disclosed net of tax.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(unaudited)

Equity

attributable

Non-

Share- /

Treasury

Share

Hedge

Retained

Currency

to

controlling

Total

CHF million

Note

PC-capital

stock

premium

accounting

earnings

translation

shareholders

interest

equity

Balance as at January 1, 2023

23.9

- 570.3

353.0

22.8

5,029.2

- 458.0

4,400.6

-

4,400.6

Net income

-

-

-

-

204.5

-

204.5

-

204.5

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

14.2

233.1

- 53.4

193.9

-

193.9

Capital increase

5

0.1

-

82.9

-

-

-

83.0

-

83.0

Purchase of own shares

and participation certificates

5

-

- 238.7

-

-

-

-

- 238.7

-

- 238.7

Capital decrease (destruction)

5

- 0.5

555.2

- 46.8

-

- 507.9

-

-

-

-

Share-based payment 1

-

-

-

-

17.5

-

17.5

-

17.5

Distribution of profit

-

-

-

-

- 303.6

-

- 303.6

-

- 303.6

Balance as at June 30, 2023

23.5

- 253.8

389.1

37.0

4,672.8

- 511.4

4,357.2

-

4,357.2

Balance as at January 1, 2024

23.6

- 619.6

416.6

49.3

5,054.2

- 666.5

4,257.6

-

4,257.6

Net income

-

-

-

-

218.0

-

218.0

-

218.0

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

- 4.6

39.0

134.6

169.0

-

169.0

Capital increase

5

0.2

-

124.5

-

-

-

124.7

-

124.7

Purchase of own shares

and participation certificates

5

-

- 144.4

-

-

-

-

- 144.4

-

- 144.4

Sale of own shares

5

-

15.2

-

-

6.2

-

21.4

-

21.4

Capital decrease (destruction)

5

- 0.6

604.4

- 119.1

-

- 484.7

-

-

-

-

Share-based payment 1

-

-

-

-

9.4

-

9.4

-

9.4

Distribution of profit

-

-

-

-

- 321.7

-

- 321.7

-

- 321.7

Balance as at June 30, 2024

23.2

- 144.4

422.0

44.7

4,520.4

- 531.9

4,334.0

-

4,334.0

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated semi-annual financial statements.

1 The recorded expenses for share based payments amount to CHF 12.4 million (CHF 10.6 million in prior year). Moreover, CHF 3.1 million deferred tax expenses (CHF 6.9 million deferred tax benefits in prior year) on employee stock options in the USA were recorded directly in equity.

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (unaudited)

CHF million

Note

January - June 2024

January- June 2023

Net income

218.0

204.5

Taxes

68.9

45.9

Interest expenses

14.8

11.2

Interest income

- 7.1

- 5.2

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

130.6

128.0

Decrease (-) / Increase (+) of provisions

- 9.3

- 6.0

Decrease (-) / Increase (+) of allowances from current assets

- 5.4

- 8.5

Decrease (+) / Increase (-) of pension plans

- 13.5

- 21.0

Profit (-) / Loss (+) from disposals of fixed assets

- 0.1

0.5

Decrease (+) / Increase (-) of accounts receivables

537.0

559.4

Decrease (+) / Increase (-) of inventories

- 223.1

- 278.4

Decrease (+) / Increase (-) of other receivables

- 42.5

6.7

Decrease (+) / Increase (-) of accrued income,

prepayments, derivative assets and liabilities

- 6.7

0.7

Decrease (-) / Increase (+) of accounts payable

- 74.1

- 76.4

Decrease (-) / Increase (+) of other payables

and accrued liabilities

- 262.0

- 168.8

Interest received

7.0

5.1

Interest paid

- 10.0

- 8.2

Taxes paid

- 58.4

- 96.8

Non-cash effective items 1

- 14.5

- 7.2

Cash flow from operating activities (operating cash flow)

249.6

285.5

CAPEX in property, plant and equipment

- 145.4

- 140.1

Disposal proceeds property, plant and equipment

0.2

0.7

CAPEX in intangible assets

- 33.7

- 8.1

Cash flow from investment activities

- 178.9

- 147.5

Proceeds from borrowings

245.7

4.7

Repayments of borrowings

- 7.3

- 4.3

Repayments of lease liabilities

- 35.8

- 34.8

Capital increase (including premium)

124.7

83.0

Purchase of treasury stock

- 170.4

- 254.1

Sale of treasury stock

21.4

-

Distribution of profit

- 321.7

- 303.6

Cash flow from financing activities

- 143.4

- 509.1

Net increase (+) / decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents

- 72.7

- 371.1

Cash and cash equivalents as at January 1

462.2

864.6

Exchange gains (+) / losses (-) on cash and cash equivalents

12.5

474.7

- 10.0

854.6

Cash and cash equivalents as at June 30

402.0

483.5

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated semi-annual finacial statements.

1 In the first half-year 2024, movements of CHF 10.4 million result from translation of foreign exchange balances (CHF 5.3 million in prior year) and CHF 12.4 million from share based compensation (10.6 million in prior year).

Notes to the Half-Year Report

(unaudited)

1. Changes in the Consolidation Scope and Non-Controlling Interests

The liquidation of the subsidiary Lindt & Sprüngli Russia LLC was completed in February 2024.

2. Accounting Principles

The unaudited semi-annual financial statements as at June 30, 2024, have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of IAS 34 - "Interim Financial Reporting". Except for the changes described hereafter, the accounting principles outlined in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, have been applied consistently. The condensed form of the financial statements have been applied to this report.

New IFRS and interpretations

The new or amended IFRS and interpretations, which must be applied for the reporting period starting on January 1, 2024, had no significant impact on these semi-annual financial statements.

The Lindt&Sprüngli Group is in scope of the OECD Pillar 2 model rules. Pillar 2 legislation was enacted in Switzerland, the jurisdiction in which Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is incorporated and has come into effect from January 1, 2024. Switzerland has implemented the Qualified Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (QDMTT) from 1 January 2024. Several other countries where the Lindt&Sprüngli Group is present have implemented related Pillar 2 legislations as well. The impact of such legislation on the semi-annual financial statements as at June 30, 2024 is immaterial.

Therefore, the Lindt&Sprüngli Group applies the exception to recognising and disclosing information about deferred tax assets and liabilities related to Pillar 2 income taxes, as provided in the amendments to IAS 12 issued in May 2023.

Foreign exchange rates

The Lindt & Sprüngli Group applied the following exchange rates:

Balance sheet as-of rates

Income statement average rates

CHF

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023

January - June 2024

January- June 2023

Euro zone

1

EUR

0.96

0.93

0.96

0.99

USA

1

USD

0.90

0.84

0.88

0.92

United Kingdom

1

GBP

1.14

1.07

1.12

1.13

Canada

1

CAD

0.66

0.63

0.65

0.68

Australia

1 AUD

0.60

0.57

0.58

0.62

Poland

100

PLN

22.34

21.34

22.14

21.20

Mexico

100

MXN

4.92

4.94

5.23

5.02

Sweden

100

SEK

8.47

8.35

8.43

8.75

Czech Republic

100

CZK

3.85

3.74

3.83

4.17

Japan

100

JPY

0.56

0.59

0.59

0.69

South Africa

100

ZAR

4.95

4.55

4.75

5.02

Hong Kong

100

HKD

11.53

10.72

11.37

11.64

China

100

CNY

12.64

11.79

12.22

13.36

Russia

100

RUB

0.97

0.93

0.96

1.09

Brazil

100

BRL

16.36

17.26

17.58

17.97

Chile

100

CLP

0.09

-

0.10

-

Estimates and assumptions

When preparing the semi-annual financial statements, Management makes estimates and assumptions that have an impact on the disclosed assets and liabilities at the balance sheet date, as well as the disclosed expenses and income in the reporting period. The actual results may differ from these estimates.

3. Seasonality

When analyzing the Lindt & Sprüngli Group's results in the first half of the year, it is important to bear in mind the seasonal and gift-oriented nature of the premium chocolate business. Experience shows that the Lindt&  Sprüngli Group makes less than 40% of its annual sales during the first half of each year, but at the end of June, these sales are confronted with approximately half of the fixed costs of production, administration, and marketing. Therefore, for the first half-year, the profitability in relation to sales of the Lindt & Sprüngli Group cannot be equated with its profitability over the year as a whole. Likewise, the balance of ­accounts ­receivable is substantially lower at the end of the first half of the year than at the end of the year (declining orders during the summer season compared to the Christmas business).

4. Segment Information

The Lindt & Sprüngli Group is organized and managed by means of individual countries. For the definition of business segments to be disclosed, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group has aggregated subsidiaries of individual countries on the basis of similar economic structures (foreign exchange risks, growth perspectives, members of same economic area), similar products and trading landscapes, as well as economic attributes (gross profit margins).

The Lindt & Sprüngli Group's business segments to be disclosed are:

  • "Europe", consisting of the European companies and business units
  • "North America", consisting of the companies in the USA, Canada, and Mexico
  • "Rest of the World", consisting of the companies in Australia, Japan, South Africa, Hong Kong, China, Brazil and Chile as well as the business units Distributors and Global Travel Retail (formerly Duty Free).

The Lindt & Sprüngli Group considers the operating result as the segment result. Transactions between segments are valued and recorded at arm's length ("Cost Plus"-Method).

Segment result

Segment Europe

Segment North America

Segment Rest of the World

Total

CHF million

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Sales

1,229.1

1,160.6

796.8

801.0

293.2

281.7

2,319.1

2,243.3

Whereof sales between segments

- 158.5

- 154.9

- 2.2

- 2.9

-

-

- 160.7

- 157.8

Third party sales

1,070.6

1,005.7

794.6

798.1

293.2

281.7

2,158.4

2,085.5

Operating profit (EBIT)

178.3

172.5

77.2

42.5

36.8

40.0

292.3

255.0

Net financial result

- 5.4

- 4.6

Income before taxes (EBT)

286.9

250.4

Taxes

- 68.9

- 45.9

Net income

218.0

204.5

