Dear Shareholders,

The Lindt & Sprüngli Group once again experienced a successful first half of the year 2024, increasing sales by +7.0% to CHF 2.16 billion in organic terms. The currency effect had a negative impact of -3.5%, in particular due to the weakening of the US dollar and the Euro. The sales increase was supported by solid volume/mix growth of +0.9%, as well as mid- single-digit price increases in the first half of the year to offset higher cocoa prices. This strong performance led to market share gains in all our key markets, both in volume and value.

In this context, the EBIT margin increased to 13.5% (2023: 12.2%, 2022: 9.3%), with an EBIT of CHF 292.3 mil- lion. This improvement was mainly driven by efficiency gains and price increases, compensating for higher material costs related to cocoa. A legal dispute in North America was resolved and had a positive one-time impact on other income. Net income totaled CHF 218.0 million in the first half.

Free cash flow reached CHF 70.4 million (previous year: CHF 137.3 million) with a margin of 3.3% (previous year: 6.6%). Cash flow was impacted by increased capital expenditure for capacity expansion projects to satisfy future volume growth. The balance sheet total increased to CHF 7.94 billion as of June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: