Half-Year Report
January - June
2024
Letter to Shareholders 2024
Group-wide organic sales growth
+7.0% to CHF 2.16 billion (+3.5% in CHF)
Operating profit (EBIT) increased to
CHF 292.3 million (EBIT margin 13.5%)
Net income increased to
CHF 218.0 million
All regions continue to grow and gain market share
+9.3%
+3.0%
+10.0%
"Europe"
"North America"
"Rest of the World"
Dear Shareholders,
The Lindt & Sprüngli Group once again experienced a successful first half of the year 2024, increasing sales by +7.0% to CHF 2.16 billion in organic terms. The currency effect had a negative impact of -3.5%, in particular due to the weakening of the US dollar and the Euro. The sales increase was supported by solid volume/mix growth of +0.9%, as well as mid- single-digit price increases in the first half of the year to offset higher cocoa prices. This strong performance led to market share gains in all our key markets, both in volume and value.
In this context, the EBIT margin increased to 13.5% (2023: 12.2%, 2022: 9.3%), with an EBIT of CHF 292.3 mil- lion. This improvement was mainly driven by efficiency gains and price increases, compensating for higher material costs related to cocoa. A legal dispute in North America was resolved and had a positive one-time impact on other income. Net income totaled CHF 218.0 million in the first half.
Free cash flow reached CHF 70.4 million (previous year: CHF 137.3 million) with a margin of 3.3% (previous year: 6.6%). Cash flow was impacted by increased capital expenditure for capacity expansion projects to satisfy future volume growth. The balance sheet total increased to CHF 7.94 billion as of June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023:
CHF 7.86 billion). The equity ratio slightly increased to 54.6% (December 31, 2023: 54.2%).
These results demonstrate that our strong brands, iconic products, focus on high quality, and dedicated employees continue to deliver strong results consistently. Our excellent market position in the chocolate category translates into above-average growth in a challenging market environment.
Cost management under control
While energy prices and supply security have stabilized, and prices for other raw materials and packaging have remained constant, the cost of cocoa, our most important raw materi- al, continues to be a challenge, reaching record levels in the reporting period. Adverse weather phenomenon, such as El Niño, and plant diseases led to poor harvests, driving market prices up. Although the higher cost of cocoa was partially offset through long-term contracts and efficiency gains, part of the costs was reflected in price increases. Strict cost management allows us to mitigate the impact of rising cocoa prices to a certain extent, but further price increases will be needed.
On the demand side, the global chocolate market continues to show its resilience with positive value sales devel-
Group Sales
1. Half-Year 2024, in CHF million
1 535
1 799
1 992
2 086
2 158
organic
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
growth
-8.1%
17.4%
12.3%
10.1%
7.0%
in %
Operating Profit (EBIT)
1. Half-Year 2024, in CHF million
292
255
185
139
17
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
in % of
sales 1.1% 7.7% 9.3% 12.2% 13.5%
opment. However, with inflationary price effects, sales volumes in the global chocolate market have either stagnated or slightly declined, depending on the product category and market. In these market conditions, we are gaining market share in all key markets, demonstrating our brands' strength and resilience. As mentioned above, Lindt & Sprüngli has been able to grow volume/mix by a solid +0.9% in this challenging market environment.
Strong direct-to-consumer business performance
Our direct-to-consumer channels, which include our own retail and online stores, have shown strong development with double-digit growth compared to the previous year (+15.8%), mainly driven by a demand for gifting. With an abundance of gift offerings, including product personalization, the Global Retail business provides the ultimate shopping experience for our brands, making our stores particularly attractive to consumers. Sales in our around 530 stores grew both on a like-for-like basis and through the addition of new store locations. Personalization continues to be a key driver, with notable success during Easter with the personalized Gold Bunny, where customers could have their loved ones' names printed on the ribbon.
Key franchises drive growth and innovation
The key franchise Lindor, the largest brand in our product portfolio, continues to drive growth in all regions. In the first six months we also saw growth acceleration in our Excellence dark chocolate key franchise.
The new Lindor Cheesecake flavor was successfully introduced in our stores and has already become one of the most popular flavors. At Easter, the Salted Caramel Gold Bunny delighted small and big children alike for the first time this year.
All regional segments show positive growth
In the first half of 2024, the "Europe" segment, where we generate almost half of the Group's sales, saw an increase in organic sales by a strong +9.3% to CHF 1.07 billion. Consumer sentiment in Europe has significantly improved. Growth was most pronounced in France, the United King- dom, and Central and Eastern Europe, with double-digit growth. Italy, Germany, and Switzerland, also core markets, continued to show solid growth.
"Our strong performance led to market share gains in all our key markets, both in volume and value"
Adalbert Lechner, CEO Lindt & Sprüngli Group
The "North America" segment showed organic sales growth of +3.0% to CHF 794.6 million. Lindt & Sprüngli USA, Ghi- rardelli, and Lindt & Sprüngli Canada outperformed the market, gaining market share. However, this positive performance in the market is only partly reflected in our sales figures due to the shift of Easter orders into 2023 reflecting the earlier Easter date in 2024, and destocking by our major retail customers. Excluding those temporary effects, organic growth in North America would have been around +6% in the first six months of the year. The North American segment is expected to accelerate growth in the second half of the year (compared to the +3.0% in the first half).
The "Rest of the World" segment achieved strong organic sales growth of +10.0% to CHF 293.2 million. No- tably, the subsidiaries in Japan and Brazil achieved dou-
ble-digit growth rates. The travel retail business (sales in duty-free shops at airports) has progressed strongly, growing double-digit, as passenger numbers have returned to pre- covid levels in most regions, and strong activities were executed around Chinese New Year and other holidays.
Lindt & Sprüngli continues to invest in expanding its infrastructure. Our most significant large-scale project, the expansion of our world's largest cocoa mass factory in Ol- ten, Switzerland, opened as planned in May 2024, ensuring the sustainable supply of European production sites. The capacity expansion of the Lindt production site in Stratham (USA) is progressing according to schedule. Furthermore, the Group has begun investing in an improved Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to better coordinate processes across the group, improve data quality and better inform decision-making.
New share buyback program
With our strong balance sheet, the Board of Directors of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG decided at its meeting on July 22, 2024, to start a new buyback program for Lindt & Sprüngli registered shares (RS) and participation certificates (PC) in the amount of up to CHF 500 million. The buyback will start on August 2, 2024, and last until July 31, 2026, at the latest. For the buyback, a separate trading line will be opened on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG for the registered shares and the participation certificates. The Board of Directors intends to propose the capital reduction by cancellation of the repurchased registered shares and participation certificates at future Annual General Meetings.
Focus on sustainability
Lindt & Sprüngli continues to make progress in implementing its sustainability strategy. Our most important raw ma- terial, cocoa, and the farmers producing it are at the heart of this. Since 2020, Lindt & Sprüngli has sourced 100% of its cocoa beans via its own Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program or other sustainability programs. Through continued investment, our goal is that by 2025, 100% of our cocoa products, including cocoa butter and powder, are sourced via sustainability programs. The Farming Program aims to
contribute to reducing the risk of child labor in our cocoa supply chain. To support this, the Group became a member of the International Cocoa Initiative ICI earlier this year. The non-profit foundation works to protect the rights of children in the cocoa sector in West Africa. Joining ICI enables Lindt & Sprüngli to exchange best practices and collaborate with other members to advance sector solutions.
"Consistency in highest quality products, continuous investments in training programs for our employees as well as into communications to our consumers, environmental programs around the world and into modern manufacturing technology are part of our long-term successful strategy."
Ernst Tanner, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors
The company is also committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions throughout the value chain (Scope 1, 2, and
- and has set science-based reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement. Our science-based climate targets will guide our business practices with the objective of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. Detailed information about our sustainability strategy can be found in the 2023 Sustainability Report at: www.lindt-spruengli.com/sustainability
Outlook
With strong plans and activities ahead, we are confident that we will reach the sales objective we have announced for the full year 2024. In line with those objectives, sales are expected to grow organically in the range of 6 to 8% and the EBIT margin at the upper end of 20 to 40 basis points compared to the previous year. For the coming years, the Group continues to reiterate its medium- to long-term sales growth targets of 6-8% with an improvement in the operating profit margin of 20-40 basis points per annum.
Ernst Tanner
Adalbert Lechner
Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors
CEO Lindt & Sprüngli Group
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(unaudited)
CHF millionNoteJune 30, 2024December 31, 2023
Assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,478.6
1,386.9
Right-of-use assets
387.5
358.2
Intangible assets
1,314.8
1,237.2
Financial assets
2,127.5
2,062.3
Deferred tax assets
203.3
206.4
Total non-current assets
5,511.7
69.4%
5,251.0
66.8%
Inventories
1,189.3
921.5
Accounts receivable
508.9
997.7
Other receivables
183.3
120.3
Accrued income and prepayments
56.0
41.5
Derivative assets
89.7
65.5
Marketable securities and current financial assets
0.3
0.3
Cash and cash equivalents
402.0
462.2
Total current assets
2,429.5
30.6%
2,609.0
33.2%
Total assets
7,941.2
100.0%
7,860.0
100.0%
Liabilities
Share and participation capital
5
23.2
23.6
Own shares
5
- 144.4
- 619.6
Retained earnings and other reserves
4,455.2
4,853.6
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
4,334.0
4,257.6
Total equity
4,334.0
54.6%
4,257.6
54.2%
Pension liabilities
114.2
111.5
Bonds
748.9
748.8
Lease liabilities
353.7
325.8
Deferred tax liabilities
540.0
520.7
Provisions
33.2
43.2
Other liabilities
7.9
9.4
Total non-current liabilities
1,797.9
22.6%
1,759.4
22.4%
Accounts payable to suppliers
243.2
305.9
Other accounts payable
81.7
137.3
Lease liabilities
75.1
68.5
Current tax liabilities
107.6
105.1
Accrued liabilities and deferred income
737.5
938.5
Derivative liabilities
48.1
13.1
Provisions
14.2
11.9
Bonds
250.0
249.8
Bank and other borrowings
251.9
12.9
Total current liabilities
1,809.3
22.8%
1,843.0
23.4%
Total liabilities
3,607.2
45.4%
3,602.4
45.8%
Total liabilities and equity
7,941.2
100.0%
7,860.0
100.0%
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated semi-annual financial statements.
Consolidated Income Statement
(unaudited)
CHF millionNoteJanuary-June2024January-June 2023
Income
Sales
2,158.4
100.0%
2,085.5
100.0%
Other income
8
59.3
11.6
Total income
2,217.7
102.7%
2,097.1
100.5%
Expenses
Changes in inventories
131.4
6.1%
145.4
7.0%
Cost of materials
- 814.2
-37.7%
- 772.3
-37.0%
Personnel expenses
- 520.3
-24.1%
- 493.2
-23.7%
Operating expenses
- 591.7
-27.4%
- 594.0
-28.5%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
- 130.6
-6.1%
- 128.0
-6.1%
Total expenses
- 1,925.4
-89.2%
- 1,842.1
-88.3%
Operating profit (EBIT)
292.3
13.5%
255.0
12.2%
Financial income
5.4
7.2
Financial expenses
- 10.8
- 11.8
Income before taxes (EBT)
286.9
13.3%
250.4
12.0%
Taxes
- 68.9
- 45.9
Net income
218.0
10.1%
204.5
9.8%
of which attributable to shareholders of the parent
218.0
204.5
Non-diluted earnings per share / 10 PC (in CHF)
943.4
872.6
Diluted earnings per share / 10 PC (in CHF)
936.6
863.2
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated semi-annual financial statements.
Statement of Comprehensive Income
(unaudited)
CHF million
Note January-June 2024
January-June 2023
Net income
218.0
204.5
Other comprehensive income after taxes
169.0
193.9
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Remeasurement of defined benefit plan
39.0
233.1
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Hedge accounting
- 4.6
14.2
Currency translation
134.6
- 53.4
Total comprehensive income
387.0
398.4
of which attributable to shareholders of the parent
387.0
398.4
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated semi-annual financial statements.
Items in the statement above are disclosed net of tax.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
(unaudited)
Equity
attributable
Non-
Share- /
Treasury
Share
Hedge
Retained
Currency
to
controlling
Total
CHF million
Note
PC-capital
stock
premium
accounting
earnings
translation
shareholders
interest
equity
Balance as at January 1, 2023
23.9
- 570.3
353.0
22.8
5,029.2
- 458.0
4,400.6
-
4,400.6
Net income
-
-
-
-
204.5
-
204.5
-
204.5
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
14.2
233.1
- 53.4
193.9
-
193.9
Capital increase
5
0.1
-
82.9
-
-
-
83.0
-
83.0
Purchase of own shares
and participation certificates
5
-
- 238.7
-
-
-
-
- 238.7
-
- 238.7
Capital decrease (destruction)
5
- 0.5
555.2
- 46.8
-
- 507.9
-
-
-
-
Share-based payment 1
-
-
-
-
17.5
-
17.5
-
17.5
Distribution of profit
-
-
-
-
- 303.6
-
- 303.6
-
- 303.6
Balance as at June 30, 2023
23.5
- 253.8
389.1
37.0
4,672.8
- 511.4
4,357.2
-
4,357.2
Balance as at January 1, 2024
23.6
- 619.6
416.6
49.3
5,054.2
- 666.5
4,257.6
-
4,257.6
Net income
-
-
-
-
218.0
-
218.0
-
218.0
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
- 4.6
39.0
134.6
169.0
-
169.0
Capital increase
5
0.2
-
124.5
-
-
-
124.7
-
124.7
Purchase of own shares
and participation certificates
5
-
- 144.4
-
-
-
-
- 144.4
-
- 144.4
Sale of own shares
5
-
15.2
-
-
6.2
-
21.4
-
21.4
Capital decrease (destruction)
5
- 0.6
604.4
- 119.1
-
- 484.7
-
-
-
-
Share-based payment 1
-
-
-
-
9.4
-
9.4
-
9.4
Distribution of profit
-
-
-
-
- 321.7
-
- 321.7
-
- 321.7
Balance as at June 30, 2024
23.2
- 144.4
422.0
44.7
4,520.4
- 531.9
4,334.0
-
4,334.0
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated semi-annual financial statements.
1 The recorded expenses for share based payments amount to CHF 12.4 million (CHF 10.6 million in prior year). Moreover, CHF 3.1 million deferred tax expenses (CHF 6.9 million deferred tax benefits in prior year) on employee stock options in the USA were recorded directly in equity.
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (unaudited)
CHF million
Note
January - June 2024
January- June 2023
Net income
218.0
204.5
Taxes
68.9
45.9
Interest expenses
14.8
11.2
Interest income
- 7.1
- 5.2
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
130.6
128.0
Decrease (-) / Increase (+) of provisions
- 9.3
- 6.0
Decrease (-) / Increase (+) of allowances from current assets
- 5.4
- 8.5
Decrease (+) / Increase (-) of pension plans
- 13.5
- 21.0
Profit (-) / Loss (+) from disposals of fixed assets
- 0.1
0.5
Decrease (+) / Increase (-) of accounts receivables
537.0
559.4
Decrease (+) / Increase (-) of inventories
- 223.1
- 278.4
Decrease (+) / Increase (-) of other receivables
- 42.5
6.7
Decrease (+) / Increase (-) of accrued income,
prepayments, derivative assets and liabilities
- 6.7
0.7
Decrease (-) / Increase (+) of accounts payable
- 74.1
- 76.4
Decrease (-) / Increase (+) of other payables
and accrued liabilities
- 262.0
- 168.8
Interest received
7.0
5.1
Interest paid
- 10.0
- 8.2
Taxes paid
- 58.4
- 96.8
Non-cash effective items 1
- 14.5
- 7.2
Cash flow from operating activities (operating cash flow)
249.6
285.5
CAPEX in property, plant and equipment
- 145.4
- 140.1
Disposal proceeds property, plant and equipment
0.2
0.7
CAPEX in intangible assets
- 33.7
- 8.1
Cash flow from investment activities
- 178.9
- 147.5
Proceeds from borrowings
245.7
4.7
Repayments of borrowings
- 7.3
- 4.3
Repayments of lease liabilities
- 35.8
- 34.8
Capital increase (including premium)
124.7
83.0
Purchase of treasury stock
- 170.4
- 254.1
Sale of treasury stock
21.4
-
Distribution of profit
- 321.7
- 303.6
Cash flow from financing activities
- 143.4
- 509.1
Net increase (+) / decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents
- 72.7
- 371.1
Cash and cash equivalents as at January 1
462.2
864.6
Exchange gains (+) / losses (-) on cash and cash equivalents
12.5
474.7
- 10.0
854.6
Cash and cash equivalents as at June 30
402.0
483.5
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated semi-annual finacial statements.
1 In the first half-year 2024, movements of CHF 10.4 million result from translation of foreign exchange balances (CHF 5.3 million in prior year) and CHF 12.4 million from share based compensation (10.6 million in prior year).
Notes to the Half-Year Report
(unaudited)
1. Changes in the Consolidation Scope and Non-Controlling Interests
The liquidation of the subsidiary Lindt & Sprüngli Russia LLC was completed in February 2024.
2. Accounting Principles
The unaudited semi-annual financial statements as at June 30, 2024, have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of IAS 34 - "Interim Financial Reporting". Except for the changes described hereafter, the accounting principles outlined in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, have been applied consistently. The condensed form of the financial statements have been applied to this report.
New IFRS and interpretations
The new or amended IFRS and interpretations, which must be applied for the reporting period starting on January 1, 2024, had no significant impact on these semi-annual financial statements.
The Lindt&Sprüngli Group is in scope of the OECD Pillar 2 model rules. Pillar 2 legislation was enacted in Switzerland, the jurisdiction in which Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is incorporated and has come into effect from January 1, 2024. Switzerland has implemented the Qualified Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (QDMTT) from 1 January 2024. Several other countries where the Lindt&Sprüngli Group is present have implemented related Pillar 2 legislations as well. The impact of such legislation on the semi-annual financial statements as at June 30, 2024 is immaterial.
Therefore, the Lindt&Sprüngli Group applies the exception to recognising and disclosing information about deferred tax assets and liabilities related to Pillar 2 income taxes, as provided in the amendments to IAS 12 issued in May 2023.
Foreign exchange rates
The Lindt & Sprüngli Group applied the following exchange rates:
Balance sheet as-of rates
Income statement average rates
CHF
June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
January - June 2024
January- June 2023
Euro zone
1
EUR
0.96
0.93
0.96
0.99
USA
1
USD
0.90
0.84
0.88
0.92
United Kingdom
1
GBP
1.14
1.07
1.12
1.13
Canada
1
CAD
0.66
0.63
0.65
0.68
Australia
1 AUD
0.60
0.57
0.58
0.62
Poland
100
PLN
22.34
21.34
22.14
21.20
Mexico
100
MXN
4.92
4.94
5.23
5.02
Sweden
100
SEK
8.47
8.35
8.43
8.75
Czech Republic
100
CZK
3.85
3.74
3.83
4.17
Japan
100
JPY
0.56
0.59
0.59
0.69
South Africa
100
ZAR
4.95
4.55
4.75
5.02
Hong Kong
100
HKD
11.53
10.72
11.37
11.64
China
100
CNY
12.64
11.79
12.22
13.36
Russia
100
RUB
0.97
0.93
0.96
1.09
Brazil
100
BRL
16.36
17.26
17.58
17.97
Chile
100
CLP
0.09
-
0.10
-
Estimates and assumptions
When preparing the semi-annual financial statements, Management makes estimates and assumptions that have an impact on the disclosed assets and liabilities at the balance sheet date, as well as the disclosed expenses and income in the reporting period. The actual results may differ from these estimates.
3. Seasonality
When analyzing the Lindt & Sprüngli Group's results in the first half of the year, it is important to bear in mind the seasonal and gift-oriented nature of the premium chocolate business. Experience shows that the Lindt& Sprüngli Group makes less than 40% of its annual sales during the first half of each year, but at the end of June, these sales are confronted with approximately half of the fixed costs of production, administration, and marketing. Therefore, for the first half-year, the profitability in relation to sales of the Lindt & Sprüngli Group cannot be equated with its profitability over the year as a whole. Likewise, the balance of accounts receivable is substantially lower at the end of the first half of the year than at the end of the year (declining orders during the summer season compared to the Christmas business).
4. Segment Information
The Lindt & Sprüngli Group is organized and managed by means of individual countries. For the definition of business segments to be disclosed, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group has aggregated subsidiaries of individual countries on the basis of similar economic structures (foreign exchange risks, growth perspectives, members of same economic area), similar products and trading landscapes, as well as economic attributes (gross profit margins).
The Lindt & Sprüngli Group's business segments to be disclosed are:
- "Europe", consisting of the European companies and business units
- "North America", consisting of the companies in the USA, Canada, and Mexico
- "Rest of the World", consisting of the companies in Australia, Japan, South Africa, Hong Kong, China, Brazil and Chile as well as the business units Distributors and Global Travel Retail (formerly Duty Free).
The Lindt & Sprüngli Group considers the operating result as the segment result. Transactions between segments are valued and recorded at arm's length ("Cost Plus"-Method).
Segment result
Segment Europe
Segment North America
Segment Rest of the World
Total
CHF million
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Sales
1,229.1
1,160.6
796.8
801.0
293.2
281.7
2,319.1
2,243.3
Whereof sales between segments
- 158.5
- 154.9
- 2.2
- 2.9
-
-
- 160.7
- 157.8
Third party sales
1,070.6
1,005.7
794.6
798.1
293.2
281.7
2,158.4
2,085.5
Operating profit (EBIT)
178.3
172.5
77.2
42.5
36.8
40.0
292.3
255.0
Net financial result
- 5.4
- 4.6
Income before taxes (EBT)
286.9
250.4
Taxes
- 68.9
- 45.9
Net income
218.0
204.5
