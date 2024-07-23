Half-Year Results 2024

Adalbert Lechner

Group CEO

Martin Hug

Group CFO

July 23, 2024

01

Review Half-Year 2024

02

Update on Sustainability

03

Outlook

04

Q&A

2

Review Half-Year 2024

Overview - Half-Year 2024

Strong Sales and EBIT development

1'277

943

6.6%

10.1%

13.5%

10.1%

7.0%

3.3%

12.2%

9.8%

HY

HY

HY

HY

HY

HY

HY

HY

Dec

HY

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

Organic

EBIT

Net income

Free cash flow

Net debt

growth

margin

margin

in % Sales

position

4

Absolute in CHF million (as published) Growth rate in % (as published)

Sales Growth in CHF

1'992 2'086 2'158

1'799

1'535

Sales Growth in Swiss Francs

at +3.5%

17.2%

10.7%

4.7%3.5%

-12.7%

H Y 2 0 2 0

H Y 2 0 2 1

H Y 2 0 2 2

H Y 2 0 2 3

H Y 2 0 2 4

5

Organic Sales Growth

Growth rate in % (organic)

H Y 2 0 2 4

7.0%

H Y 2 0 2 3

10.1%

H Y 2 0 2 2

12.3%

Five-year CAGR of +7.3%

H Y 2 0 2 1

17.4%

H Y 2 0 2 0 -8.1%

6

Growth rate in % (as published)

Sales

0.9%

7.0%

3.5%

Growth Factors

6.1%

Positive volume/mix

3.5%

development

Price

Volume /

Organic growth

Forex

in CHF

Mix

7

Sales Analysis

Segment

Information

Strong development in Europe and Rest of the World; one-time effects in the US

Europe

North America

11.2%

8.9%

9.3%

798

1'006

1'071

3.0%

795

Absolute in CHF million (as published) Growth rate in % (organic)

Rest of the World

11.1%

282 10.0%

293

HY 2023 HY 2024

HY 2023 HY 2024

HY 2023 HY 2024

8

Absolute in CHF million (as published)

Ratio in % to Sales

Material Costs

594

628

627

683

incl. Change in

542

Inventories

Increased costs for

cocoa offset partially by

price increases

35.3%

31.5%

31.6%

33.1%

30.0%

HY 2020

HY 2021

HY 2022

HY 2023

HY 2024

9

Cocoa Price

Cocoa bean prices remain at high levels

Cocoa bean prices

10'000

in GBP/t

8'500

7'000

5'500

4'000

2'500

23

23

23

23

23

23

23

23

23

24

24

24

24

24

24

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

10

Disclaimer

