Absolute in CHF million (as published) Growth rate in % (as published)
Sales Growth in CHF
1'992 2'086 2'158
1'799
1'535
Sales Growth in Swiss Francs
at +3.5%
17.2%
10.7%
4.7%3.5%
-12.7%
H Y 2 0 2 0
H Y 2 0 2 1
H Y 2 0 2 2
H Y 2 0 2 3
H Y 2 0 2 4
5
Organic Sales Growth
Growth rate in % (organic)
H Y 2 0 2 4
7.0%
H Y 2 0 2 3
10.1%
H Y 2 0 2 2
12.3%
Five-year CAGR of +7.3%
H Y 2 0 2 1
17.4%
H Y 2 0 2 0 -8.1%
6
Growth rate in % (as published)
Sales
0.9%
7.0%
3.5%
Growth Factors
6.1%
Positive volume/mix
3.5%
development
Price
Volume /
Organic growth
Forex
in CHF
Mix
7
Sales Analysis
Segment
Information
Strong development in Europe and Rest of the World; one-time effects in the US
Europe
North America
11.2%
8.9%
9.3%
798
1'006
1'071
3.0%
795
Absolute in CHF million (as published) Growth rate in % (organic)
Rest of the World
11.1%
282 10.0%
293
HY 2023 HY 2024
HY 2023 HY 2024
HY 2023 HY 2024
8
Absolute in CHF million (as published)
Ratio in % to Sales
Material Costs
594
628
627
683
incl. Change in
542
Inventories
Increased costs for
cocoa offset partially by
price increases
35.3%
31.5%
31.6%
33.1%
30.0%
HY 2020
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2023
HY 2024
9
Cocoa Price
Cocoa bean prices remain at high levels
Cocoa bean prices
10'000
in GBP/t
8'500
7'000
5'500
4'000
2'500
23
23
23
23
23
23
23
23
23
24
24
24
24
24
24
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
10
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG published this content on
23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
23 July 2024 05:22:06 UTC.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG is a Switzerland-based and globally active holding company developing, producing and selling chocolate products. The Companyâs products are sold under the brand names Lindt, Ghirardelli, Caffarel, Hofbauer and Kufferle. The Company has six production sites in Europe and two in the United States. The Company sells its products mainly in countries within Europe and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) countries. In September 2014, it announced the placement of 1 billion Swiss francs worth of bonds issues to finance Russell Stover Candies takeover. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli (Schweiz) AG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli GmbH, Lindt & Sprngli SAS, Lindt & Sprngli (UK) Ltd, Lindt & Sprngli (Poland) Sp. z o.o., L&S (Brazil) Holding Ltd and Lindt & Sprngli (Asia-Pacific) Ltd., among others.