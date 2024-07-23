H A L F -Y E A R R E PORT 2 02 4

CONSOLIDATED FI NA NCI A L STATE M E N TS - 5

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(unaudited)

CHF millionNoteJune 30, 2024December 31, 2023

Assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,478.6

1,386.9

Right-of-use assets

387.5

358.2

Intangible assets

1,314.8

1,237.2

Financial assets

2,127.5

2,062.3

Deferred tax assets

203.3

206.4

Total non-current assets

5,511.7

69.4%

5,251.0

66.8%

Inventories

1,189.3

921.5

Accounts receivable

508.9

997.7

Other receivables

183.3

120.3

Accrued income and prepayments

56.0

41.5

Derivative assets

89.7

65.5

Marketable securities and current financial assets

0.3

0.3

Cash and cash equivalents

402.0

462.2

Total current assets

2,429.5

30.6%

2,609.0

33.2%

Total assets

7,941.2

100.0%

7,860.0

100.0%

Liabilities

Share and participation capital

5

23.2

23.6

Own shares

5

- 144.4

- 619.6

Retained earnings and other reserves

4,455.2

4,853.6

Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent

4,334.0

4,257.6

Total equity

4,334.0

54.6%

4,257.6

54.2%

Pension liabilities

114.2

111.5

Bonds

748.9

748.8

Lease liabilities

353.7

325.8

Deferred tax liabilities

540.0

520.7

Provisions

33.2

43.2

Other liabilities

7.9

9.4

Total non-current liabilities

1,797.9

22.6%

1,759.4

22.4%

Accounts payable to suppliers

243.2

305.9

Other accounts payable

81.7

137.3

Lease liabilities

75.1

68.5

Current tax liabilities

107.6

105.1

Accrued liabilities and deferred income

737.5

938.5

Derivative liabilities

48.1

13.1

Provisions

14.2

11.9

Bonds

250.0

249.8

Bank and other borrowings

251.9

12.9

Total current liabilities

1,809.3

22.8%

1,843.0

23.4%

Total liabilities

3,607.2

45.4%

3,602.4

45.8%

Total liabilities and equity

7,941.2

100.0%

7,860.0

100.0%

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated semi-annual financial statements.

LINDT  &  SPRÜ NGLI

MAÎTRE CHOCOLATIER SUISSE DEPUIS 1845

H A L F -Y E A R R E PORT 2 02 4

CONSOLIDATED FI NA NCI A L STATE M E N TS - 6

Consolidated Income Statement

(unaudited)

CHF millionNoteJanuary-June2024January-June 2023

Income

Sales

2,158.4

100.0%

2,085.5

100.0%

Other income

8

59.3

11.6

Total income

2,217.7

102.7%

2,097.1

100.5%

Expenses

Changes in inventories

131.4

6.1%

145.4

7.0%

Cost of materials

- 814.2

-37.7%

- 772.3

-37.0%

Personnel expenses

- 520.3

-24.1%

- 493.2

-23.7%

Operating expenses

- 591.7

-27.4%

- 594.0

-28.5%

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

- 130.6

-6.1%

- 128.0

-6.1%

Total expenses

- 1,925.4

-89.2%

- 1,842.1

-88.3%

Operating profit (EBIT)

292.3

13.5%

255.0

12.2%

Financial income

5.4

7.2

Financial expenses

- 10.8

- 11.8

Income before taxes (EBT)

286.9

13.3%

250.4

12.0%

Taxes

- 68.9

- 45.9

Net income

218.0

10.1%

204.5

9.8%

of which attributable to shareholders of the parent

218.0

204.5

Non-diluted earnings per share / 10 PC (in CHF)

943.4

872.6

Diluted earnings per share / 10 PC (in CHF)

936.6

863.2

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated semi-annual financial statements.

LINDT  &  SPRÜ NGLI

MAÎTRE CHOCOLATIER SUISSE DEPUIS 1845

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG published this content on 23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2024 05:22:05 UTC.