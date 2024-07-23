Marketable securities and current financial assets
0.3
0.3
Cash and cash equivalents
402.0
462.2
Total current assets
2,429.5
30.6%
2,609.0
33.2%
Total assets
7,941.2
100.0%
7,860.0
100.0%
Liabilities
Share and participation capital
5
23.2
23.6
Own shares
5
- 144.4
- 619.6
Retained earnings and other reserves
4,455.2
4,853.6
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
4,334.0
4,257.6
Total equity
4,334.0
54.6%
4,257.6
54.2%
Pension liabilities
114.2
111.5
Bonds
748.9
748.8
Lease liabilities
353.7
325.8
Deferred tax liabilities
540.0
520.7
Provisions
33.2
43.2
Other liabilities
7.9
9.4
Total non-current liabilities
1,797.9
22.6%
1,759.4
22.4%
Accounts payable to suppliers
243.2
305.9
Other accounts payable
81.7
137.3
Lease liabilities
75.1
68.5
Current tax liabilities
107.6
105.1
Accrued liabilities and deferred income
737.5
938.5
Derivative liabilities
48.1
13.1
Provisions
14.2
11.9
Bonds
250.0
249.8
Bank and other borrowings
251.9
12.9
Total current liabilities
1,809.3
22.8%
1,843.0
23.4%
Total liabilities
3,607.2
45.4%
3,602.4
45.8%
Total liabilities and equity
7,941.2
100.0%
7,860.0
100.0%
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated semi-annual financial statements.
Consolidated Income Statement
(unaudited)
CHF millionNoteJanuary-June2024January-June 2023
Income
Sales
2,158.4
100.0%
2,085.5
100.0%
Other income
8
59.3
11.6
Total income
2,217.7
102.7%
2,097.1
100.5%
Expenses
Changes in inventories
131.4
6.1%
145.4
7.0%
Cost of materials
- 814.2
-37.7%
- 772.3
-37.0%
Personnel expenses
- 520.3
-24.1%
- 493.2
-23.7%
Operating expenses
- 591.7
-27.4%
- 594.0
-28.5%
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
- 130.6
-6.1%
- 128.0
-6.1%
Total expenses
- 1,925.4
-89.2%
- 1,842.1
-88.3%
Operating profit (EBIT)
292.3
13.5%
255.0
12.2%
Financial income
5.4
7.2
Financial expenses
- 10.8
- 11.8
Income before taxes (EBT)
286.9
13.3%
250.4
12.0%
Taxes
- 68.9
- 45.9
Net income
218.0
10.1%
204.5
9.8%
of which attributable to shareholders of the parent
218.0
204.5
Non-diluted earnings per share / 10 PC (in CHF)
943.4
872.6
Diluted earnings per share / 10 PC (in CHF)
936.6
863.2
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG is a Switzerland-based and globally active holding company developing, producing and selling chocolate products. The Companyâs products are sold under the brand names Lindt, Ghirardelli, Caffarel, Hofbauer and Kufferle. The Company has six production sites in Europe and two in the United States. The Company sells its products mainly in countries within Europe and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) countries. In September 2014, it announced the placement of 1 billion Swiss francs worth of bonds issues to finance Russell Stover Candies takeover. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli (Schweiz) AG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli GmbH, Lindt & Sprngli SAS, Lindt & Sprngli (UK) Ltd, Lindt & Sprngli (Poland) Sp. z o.o., L&S (Brazil) Holding Ltd and Lindt & Sprngli (Asia-Pacific) Ltd., among others.