Lindt : Report 2022

Foreword by our CEO and CFO

We are driven by our commitment to delight our consumers and enchant the world with chocolate. This is the foundation of our continuous growth. At the same time, our success is supported by our commitment to responsible business conduct aimed at contributing to a sustainable future for both the environment and society at large. The global challenges of the past year have also impacted our sustainability per- formance. While we remain committed to our targets, we know that increased efforts are needed to achieve them.

Responsible sourcing of our key raw material, cocoa, is a pri- ority. Given the challenges the sector faces, we seek to contribute to improving the livelihoods of farmers, reducing the risk of child labor, while conserving biodiversity and natural ecosystems. That is why we initiated the Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program in Ghana in 2008. Our visit to Ghana in November allowed the two of us to learn first-hand from farmers and our local partners about their challenges and the impact of our Farming Program. The dialog with farmers, field staff, our suppliers, and other local partners confirmed the importance of our engagement in the countries of origin.

We are very proud that today more than 112,000 farmers from seven countries of origin are benefiting from our Farming Program. More than 1 million shade trees have been distributed in 2022 alone, as well as more than 7.5 million resilient cocoa seedlings since the start of the Program. In the year under review, we invested CHF 27.5 million in sustainability