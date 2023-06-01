Lindt : Report 2022

Sustainability highlights 2022 Foreword by our CEO and CFO Our value chain
Sustainability strategy and governance
Sustainability Plan
Main commitments and progress 2022 Determining our material topics Stakeholder engagement
Sustainability governance
Business integrity and human rights
Why we care
How we care
Respecting human rights
Business integrity
Improving livelihoods
Why we care
How we care
Responsible sourcing
Rural development
Performing together
Why we care
How we care
Occupational health and safety
Enabling and motivating working environment
Delighting consumers
Why we care
How we care
Product quality and product safety
Transparent and responsible communication
KPIs
Key performance indicators
Appendix
About this report
Our contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals
GRI content index
Link glossary
Contributing to an intact environment
Why we care
How we care
Conservation of biodiversity and natural ecosystems
Climate
Water and waste
Packaging
Sustainability highlights 2022
Responsible
Formalized our commitment
to respect human rights in a
sourcing standards
Human Rights
defined for Paper, Vanilla, and Sugar
Policy
Committed CHF 1.25 million to the
Child Learning
and Education
Facility (CLEF)
to tackle root causes of child labor
Our global Guiding Principles and
our Purpose, Mission, Values (PMV)
67%
initiative were translated into concrete and
actionable elements in our
of cocoa (beans, butter, powder, and chocolate mass)
Values
sourced through sustainability programs
Framework
Responsible
marketing
We do not direct any communication to children below
13 years of age. As of July 2023, Lindt & Sprüngli is no longer directing any marketing communication to children under the age of 16
Climate targets
submitted to the Science
Based Targets initiative (SBTi)
Foreword by our CEO and CFO
We are driven by our commitment to delight our consumers and enchant the world with chocolate. This is the foundation of our continuous growth. At the same time, our success is supported by our commitment to responsible business conduct aimed at contributing to a sustainable future for both the environment and society at large. The global challenges of the past year have also impacted our sustainability per- formance. While we remain committed to our targets, we know that increased efforts are needed to achieve them.
Responsible sourcing of our key raw material, cocoa, is a pri- ority. Given the challenges the sector faces, we seek to contribute to improving the livelihoods of farmers, reducing the risk of child labor, while conserving biodiversity and natural ecosystems. That is why we initiated the Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program in Ghana in 2008. Our visit to Ghana in November allowed the two of us to learn first-hand from farmers and our local partners about their challenges and the impact of our Farming Program. The dialog with farmers, field staff, our suppliers, and other local partners confirmed the importance of our engagement in the countries of origin.
We are very proud that today more than 112,000 farmers from seven countries of origin are benefiting from our Farming Program. More than 1 million shade trees have been distributed in 2022 alone, as well as more than 7.5 million resilient cocoa seedlings since the start of the Program. In the year under review, we invested CHF 27.5 million in sustainability
programs for cocoa sourcing (beans, butter, powder, and chocolate mass). In 2022, we were able to further increase the share of sustainably sourced cocoa to 67%, bringing us closer to our target of 100% by 2025.
We also made further progress on our commitment to define science-based climate targets. We have submitted our climate targets to the Science Based Targets initiative and will announce the verified targets in the second half of the year.
Furthermore, we prioritize the responsible sourcing of our raw and packaging materials and will continue to make significant efforts to develop more sustainable packaging solu- tions. We also strengthened our responsible marketing practices and decided not to direct any marketing communication to children under the age of 16 (previously 13) - a commitment formally taking effect on July 1, 2023. Promoting a diverse culture will also be a focus in the coming years. While some of our subsidiaries have already embarked on this journey, we plan to roll out a Group-wide Diversity & Inclusion strategy.
In addition, increasing regulatory requirements for sustainability reporting must be addressed. We are in the process of implementing new systems and processes to improve the quality of our data. By providing additional transparency, we aim to retain our stakeholders' trust in our company.
Dr Adalbert Lechner
Martin Hug
CEO Lindt & Sprüngli Group
CFO Lindt & Sprüngli Group Dr Adalbert Lechner (right) and Martin Hug on a cocoa farm in Ghana
Our value chain
Our mission: We create premium chocolate and related confectionery for the global market. We strive to meet consumer preferences and cooperate with our partners along the value chain to contribute to a sustainable tomorrow.
2.4.
1.
3.
5.
Sourcing
Transportation
Production
Retail
Consumption
We source high-quality raw mate-
Raw and packaging materials are
We transform raw materials into
Our products are sold through our
We provide delightful and high-
rials such as cocoa and hazelnuts
traded, stored, and transported to
premium chocolate, taking care
own shops, online, and by our re-
quality products to our consum-
to create our products, and pack-
our production sites.
to use precious natural resources
tail partners.
ers. We anticipate trends and take
aging materials to protect them.
efficiently, provide a safe working
care to fulfill our consumers' ex-
We source related services such as
environment, and follow our sus-
pectations of responsible and
distribution, logistics, production
tainable packaging principles.
transparent marketing.
equipment, and technology.
For more information about our cocoa supply chain, please see the Improving livelihoods chapter (page 27ff.).
