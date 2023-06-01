Advanced search
    LISN   CH0010570759

LINDT

(LISN)
  Report
2023-05-31
110200.00 CHF   +2.61%
01:08aLindt : Report 2022
PU
04/24LINDT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/20Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Lindt & Spruengli With Hold Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lindt : Report 2022

06/01/2023
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sustainability Report

2022

Sustainability strategy

Business integrity and

Contributing to an intact

1

and governance

human rights

Improving livelihoods

environment

Performing together

Delighting consumers

KPIs

Appendix

SUSTA I NA BI L IT Y R E PORT 2 022

Content

Sustainability highlights 2022 Foreword by our CEO and CFO Our value chain

Sustainability strategy and governance

Sustainability Plan

Main commitments and progress 2022 Determining our material topics Stakeholder engagement

Sustainability governance

Business integrity and human rights

Why we care

How we care

Respecting human rights

Business integrity

Improving livelihoods

Why we care

How we care

Responsible sourcing

Rural development

2

Performing together

53

3

Why we care

54

4

How we care

55

Occupational health and safety

56

5

Enabling and motivating working environment

57

6

Delighting consumers

61

7

Why we care

62

8

How we care

62

8

Product quality and product safety

63

9

Transparent and responsible communication

64

11

KPIs

66

12

Key performance indicators

67

12

Appendix

66

13

16

About this report

76

Our contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals

77

18

GRI content index

78

19

Link glossary

82

19

20

27

Contributing to an intact environment

41

Why we care

42

How we care

43

Conservation of biodiversity and natural ecosystems

44

Climate

47

Water and waste

50

Packaging

51

LINDT⁜&⁜SPRÜ NGLI

MAÎTRE CHOCOLATIER SUISSE DEPUIS 1845

Sustainability strategy

Business integrity and

Contributing to an intact

2

and governance

human rights

Improving livelihoods

environment

Performing together

Delighting consumers

KPIs

Appendix

SUSTA I NA BI L IT Y R E PORT 2 022

Sustainability highlights 2022

Responsible

Formalized our commitment

to respect human rights in a

sourcing standards

Human Rights

defined for Paper, Vanilla, and Sugar

Policy

Committed CHF 1.25 million to the

Child Learning

and Education

Facility (CLEF)

to tackle root causes of child labor

Our global Guiding Principles and

our Purpose, Mission, Values (PMV)

67%

initiative were translated into concrete and

actionable elements in our

of cocoa (beans, butter, powder, and chocolate mass)

Values

sourced through sustainability programs

Framework

Responsible

marketing

We do not direct any communication to children below

13 years of age. As of July 2023, Lindt & Sprüngli is no longer directing any marketing communication­ to children ­under the age of 16

Climate targets

submitted to the Science

Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

LINDT⁜&⁜SPRÜ NGLI

MAÎTRE CHOCOLATIER SUISSE DEPUIS 1845

Sustainability strategy

Business integrity and

Contributing to an intact

3

and governance

human rights

Improving livelihoods

environment

Performing together

Delighting consumers

KPIs

Appendix

SUSTA I NA BI L IT Y R E PORT 2 022

Foreword by our CEO and CFO

We are driven by our commitment to delight our consumers and enchant the world with chocolate. This is the foundation of our continuous growth. At the same time, our success is supported by our commitment to responsible business conduct aimed at contributing to a sustainable future for both the environment and society at large. The global challenges of the past year have also impacted our sustainability per- formance. While we remain committed to our targets, we know that increased efforts are needed to achieve them.

Responsible sourcing of our key raw material, cocoa, is a pri- ority. Given the challenges the sector faces, we seek to contribute to improving the livelihoods of farmers, reducing the risk of child labor, while conserving biodiversity and natural ecosystems. That is why we initiated the Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program in Ghana in 2008. Our visit to Ghana in November allowed the two of us to learn first-hand from farmers and our local partners about their challenges and the impact of our Farming Program. The dialog with farmers, field staff, our suppliers, and other local partners confirmed the importance of our engagement in the countries of origin.

We are very proud that today more than 112,000 farmers from seven countries of origin are benefiting from our Farming Program. More than 1 million shade trees have been distributed in 2022 alone, as well as more than 7.5 million resilient cocoa seedlings since the start of the Program. In the year under review, we invested CHF 27.5 million in sustainability

programs for cocoa sourcing (beans, butter, powder, and chocolate mass). In 2022, we were able to further increase the share of sustainably sourced cocoa to 67%, bringing us closer to our target of 100% by 2025.

We also made further progress on our commitment to define science-based climate targets. We have submitted our climate targets to the Science Based Targets initiative and will announce the verified targets in the second half of the year.

Furthermore, we prioritize the responsible sourcing of our raw and packaging materials and will continue to make significant efforts to develop more sustainable packaging solu- tions. We also strengthened our responsible marketing practices and decided not to direct any marketing communication to children under the age of 16 (previously 13) - a commitment formally taking effect on July 1, 2023. Promoting a diverse culture will also be a focus in the coming years. While some of our subsidiaries have already embarked on this journey, we plan to roll out a Group-wide Diversity & Inclusion strategy.

In addition, increasing regulatory requirements for sustainability reporting must be addressed. We are in the process of implementing new systems and processes to improve the quality of our data. By providing additional transparency, we aim to retain our stakeholders' trust in our company.

Dr Adalbert Lechner

Martin Hug

CEO Lindt & Sprüngli Group

CFO Lindt & Sprüngli Group Dr Adalbert Lechner (right) and Martin Hug on a cocoa farm in Ghana

LINDT⁜&⁜SPRÜ NGLI

MAÎTRE CHOCOLATIER SUISSE DEPUIS 1845

Sustainability strategy

Business integrity and

Contributing to an intact

4

and governance

human rights

Improving livelihoods

environment

Performing together

Delighting consumers

KPIs

Appendix

SUSTA I NA BI L IT Y R E PORT 2 022

Our value chain

Our mission: We create premium chocolate and related confectionery for the global market. We strive to meet consumer preferences and cooperate with our partners along the value chain to contribute to a sustainable tomorrow.

2.4.

1.

3.

5.

Sourcing

Transportation

Production

Retail

Consumption

We source high-quality raw mate-

Raw and packaging materials are

We transform raw materials into

Our products are sold through our

We provide delightful and high-

rials such as cocoa and hazelnuts

traded, stored, and transported to

premium chocolate, taking care

own shops, online, and by our re-

quality products to our consum-

to create our products, and pack-

our production sites.

to use precious natural resources

tail partners.

ers. We anticipate trends and take

aging materials to protect them.

efficiently, provide a safe working

care to fulfill our consumers' ex-

We source related services such as

environment, and follow our sus-

pectations of responsible and

distribution, logistics, production

tainable packaging principles.

transparent marketing.

equipme­nt, and technology.

For more information about our cocoa supply chain, please see the Improving livelihoods chapter (page 27ff.).

LINDT⁜&⁜SPRÜ NGLI

MAÎTRE CHOCOLATIER SUISSE DEPUIS 1845

Disclaimer

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 05:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer