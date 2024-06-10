LINDT & SPRUNGLI : UBS remains Buy on the stock

The analyst highlights the acceleration of the group's market share gains in tight markets. It confirms its Buy recommendation, with an unchanged target of CHF 125,500, representing a potential upside of 15%.



' The Group is recording market share gains and volume growth in its largest market, the USA - but there is no doubt that 2024-2025 will be difficult years for the industrial sector' says UBS.



' The company is on track to increase margins in 2024E despite the spike in cocoa prices ' says UBS.



For 2024, Lindt & Sprüngli expects organic sales growth of 6-8% and an improved operating profit margin of 20-40 basis points.



