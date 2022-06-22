Log in
    LISN   CH0010570759

LINDT

(LISN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-06-21 am EDT
94700.00 CHF   -1.66%
01:03aLindt & Sprüngli completes buyback of own shares and participation certificates
EQ
06/20LINDT : Financial Document
PU
06/20Lindt & Sprüngli publishes 2021 Sustainability Report and adds cocoa butter to its Farming Program
EQ
Lindt & Sprüngli completes buyback of own shares and participation certificates

06/22/2022 | 01:03am EDT
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Lindt & Sprüngli completes buyback of own shares and participation certificates

22.06.2022 / 07:00

Press Release | June 22, 2022

Kilchberg, June 22, 2022 – Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG completed its buyback program, which started on June 1, 2021, ahead of schedule on June 21, 2022.

 

In total, 629 registered shares and 65,014 participation certificates were bought back. The total buyback volume aggregated to CHF 747,997,085. The buyback of registered shares and participation certificates of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG was executed via second trading lines on SIX Swiss Exchange.

 

On the occasion of the ordinary general meeting of April 28, 2022, a capital reduction through the cancellation of 453 registered shares and 37,570 participation certificates acquired up to December 31, 2021, was resolved. Another capital reduction through cancellation of the remaining registered shares and participation certificates bought back will be requested at the next ordinary general meeting on April 20, 2023.

 

Media Contact | +41 44 716 22 33 | media@lindt.com
Investors Contact | +41 44 716 25 37 | investors@lindt.com

About Lindt & Sprüngli
Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 11 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 32 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops, as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.59 billion in 2021.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG
Seestrasse 204
8802 Kilchberg
Switzerland
Phone: + 41 44 716 25 37
E-mail: investors@lindt.com
Internet: www.lindt-spruengli.com
ISIN: CH0010570759, CH0010570767
Valor: 1057075, 1057076
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1380767

 
End of News EQS News Service

1380767  22.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1380767&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
