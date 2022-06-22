Lindt & Sprüngli completes buyback of own shares and participation certificates

Kilchberg, June 22, 2022 – Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG completed its buyback program, which started on June 1, 2021, ahead of schedule on June 21, 2022.

In total, 629 registered shares and 65,014 participation certificates were bought back. The total buyback volume aggregated to CHF 747,997,085. The buyback of registered shares and participation certificates of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG was executed via second trading lines on SIX Swiss Exchange.

On the occasion of the ordinary general meeting of April 28, 2022, a capital reduction through the cancellation of 453 registered shares and 37,570 participation certificates acquired up to December 31, 2021, was resolved. Another capital reduction through cancellation of the remaining registered shares and participation certificates bought back will be requested at the next ordinary general meeting on April 20, 2023.