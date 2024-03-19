Lindt & Sprüngli completes buyback of own shares and participation certificates

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Kilchberg, March 19, 2024 – Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG completed its buyback program, which started on August 2, 2022, ahead of schedule on March 18, 2024.

In total, 931 registered shares and 86,430 participation certificates were bought back. The total buyback volume aggregated to CHF 997,801,400. The buyback of registered shares and participation certificates of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG was executed via second trading lines on SIX Swiss Exchange.

On the occasion of the ordinary general meeting of April 20, 2023, a capital reduction through the cancellation of 200 registered shares and 23,100 participation certificates acquired up to December 31, 2022, was resolved. Another capital reduction through the cancellation of further registered shares and participation certificates bought back will be requested at the next ordinary general meeting on April 18, 2024.

About Lindt & Sprüngli
Lindt & Sprüngli  has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate category. Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates today at its 12 own production sites   in Europe and the USA. They are sold by 36 subsidiaries and branch offices, as well as via a network of more than 100   independent distributors around the globe. In addition, Lindt & Sprüngli runs around 520 own shops. With more than   14,500 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 5.2 billion in 2023. Our commitment to contributing to a more sustainable tomorrow is a key element driving the company’s actions and ambitions. For the responsible sourcing of its most important raw material cocoa, the company launched its own program in 2008: the Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program.


