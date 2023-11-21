LINDT : UBS reiterates its buy recommendation on the stock

The analyst firm reiterates its buy recommendation on the share with an unchanged price target of 12,550 Swiss francs.



' We expect organic sales in 2023 to be at the upper end of the forecast range'. UBS also expects a good year in 2024.



' We have checked the distribution channels and expect a solid end to the year for Lindt - the company is also on track to increase margins in 2024E despite the spike in cocoa prices ' says UBS.



For the coming years, the Group continues to reiterate its medium- to long-term sales growth targets of 6 to 8% with an operating margin improvement of 20 to 40 basis points per year.



