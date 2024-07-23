July 23 (Reuters) - Lindt & Spruengli posted first-half organic sales of 2.16 billion Swiss francs ($2.43 billion) on Tuesday, in line with expectations, as customers bore the brunt of cocoa prices trading close to their historical highs.

Analysts polled by LSEG were expecting sales of 2.1 billion francs.

The Swiss chocolate maker also said it was starting a new share buyback program of up to 500 million francs. ($1 = 0.8888 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Marleen Kaesebier in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)