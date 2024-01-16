Lindt: sales growth of 10.3% in 2023

Lindt & Sprüngli recorded double-digit organic sales growth of +10.3% in 2023 to 5.20 billion Swiss francs.



All regions contributed to sales growth: Europe, the largest sales market, with strong organic growth of +9.1, North America, the second largest region, with +11.0% and the 'Rest of World' zone with 12.9%.



Most of the growth was attributable to price increases resulting from higher raw material prices, but the volume/mix also ended the year slightly up, with a trend towards improved volumes in the latter part of the year.



Lindt & Sprüngli is targeting an operating profit margin (EBIT) of around 15.5% in fiscal 2023 (previous year: 15.0%).



For 2024, Lindt & Sprüngli expects organic sales growth of 6-8% and an increased operating profit margin of 20-40 basis points.



