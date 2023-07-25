ZURICH (Reuters) - Lindt & Spruengli upped its full year sales outlook to 7-9% on Tuesday after price increases helped Swiss chocolate post organic growth above its 6-8% target range for the first six months of 2023.

The maker of golden chocolate bunnies said its organic sales, which cuts out the impact of acquisitions and currency swings, increased 10.1% to 2.09 billion Swiss francs ($2.40 billion).

Zuercher Kantonalbank had forecast revenue of 2.08 billion Swiss francs.

Net profit increased to 204.5 million Swiss francs from 138.4 million francs a year earlier, said the company based in Kilchberg, near Zurich.

Lindt was able to overcome a more difficult consumer environment with price increases during the period. Pricing was the main driver for the increase, Lindt said, making up 9.3% of the extra sales.

Volumes of chocolate bars and other products such as Lindor chocolate balls in contrast only increased by 0.8%.

"Due to inflationary effects and the resulting subdued consumer sentiment, volumes stagnated or declined slightly depending on the product group and market," said Lindt in a statement.

