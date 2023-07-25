The maker of golden chocolate bunnies said its organic sales, which cuts out the impact of acquisitions and currency swings, increased 10.1% to 2.09 billion Swiss francs ($2.40 billion).
Zuercher Kantonalbank had forecast revenue of 2.08 billion Swiss francs.
Net profit increased to 204.5 million Swiss francs from 138.4 million francs a year earlier, said the company based in Kilchberg, near Zurich.
Lindt was able to overcome a more difficult consumer environment with price increases during the period. Pricing was the main driver for the increase, Lindt said, making up 9.3% of the extra sales.
Volumes of chocolate bars and other products such as Lindor chocolate balls in contrast only increased by 0.8%.
"Due to inflationary effects and the resulting subdued consumer sentiment, volumes stagnated or declined slightly depending on the product group and market," said Lindt in a statement.
($1 = 0.8693 Swiss francs)
