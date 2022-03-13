LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE Established Exclusive Worldwide Collaboration and License Agreement with Roche and Genentech for the Development and Commercialization of RG6501 (OpRegen ® ) in Transaction Worth up to $670 Million

CARLSBAD, CA - March 10, 2022 - Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.(NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Lineage management will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results and to provide a business update. "2021 was a transformative year for Lineage, in part because we entered into a worldwide corporate partnership with Roche and Genentech for our OpRegen program for the treatment of ocular disorders," stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. "We have continued to execute on our strategic plan to position Lineage as a leader in the allogeneic cell transplant revolution, supported by our regenerative medicine technology; manufacturing and differentiation of specific cell types. These cells are transplanted into the body to restore or improve function lost due to aging, injury, or disease. We believe the collaboration of our lead asset with a world-class pharmaceutical partner with extensive ophthalmology capabilities brings significant validation to our technology platform and our approach to product development. As importantly, this transaction adds significant new capital to help support the advancement of our OPC1 program, VAC platform, and the expansion of our regenerative medicine pipeline into new disease settings. Our corporate objectives in 2022 will be focused on the continued advancement of our current clinical programs and making responsible investments in the expansion of our novel approach to cell transplant medicine in disease settings where we believe we can make a meaningful impact. We look forward to announcing our new, internally developed pipeline candidate later this quarter." Some of the more significant milestones we achieved in 2021 include: Established exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Roche and Genentech for the development and commercialization of RG6501 (OpRegen®) in transaction worth up to $670 million; Reported retinal tissue restoration and visual improvements in four patients treated with RG6501 (OpRegen) for dry age-related macular degeneration; Announced non-clinical testing initiated to support new delivery device for OPC1 clinical trials; Entered worldwide license agreement for a cancer immunotherapy product candidate based on the Lineage VAC platform; Expanded our management team with the additions of Chief Financial Officer, Kevin L. Cook, as well as General Counsel, George A. Samuel, III; and

Expanded our management team with the additions of Chief Financial Officer, Kevin L. Cook, as well as General Counsel, George A. Samuel, III; and

Expanded our Board of Directors with the appointments of Drs. Anula Jayasuriya, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A. and Dipti Amin, MBBS, FFPM, MRCGP, DCPSA, DCH, DRCOG, DGM. Some of the events and milestones anticipated by Lineage in 2022 include: Announcement of a new pipeline program from our regenerative medicine cell therapy platform anticipated in March;

Completion of GMP production of OPC1 via an improved and larger-scale manufacturing process and a new thaw-and-inject formulation; anticipated in Q1 2022;

larger-scale manufacturing process and a new thaw-and-inject formulation; anticipated in Q1 2022; FDA interaction to discuss recent manufacturing improvements made to OPC1, anticipated in Q3 2022;

Initiation of clinical performance and safety testing of the novel Parenchymal Spinal Delivery system device for OPC1, with an anticipated Investigational New Drug ("IND") amendment submission in Q3 2022;

Updates from the ongoing VAC2 Phase 1 non-small cell lung cancer study; anticipated in Q2 2022;

non-small cell lung cancer study; anticipated in Q2 2022; An anticipated IND submission for VAC2 in 2H 2022;

Continued development of a cell-based therapeutic for glioblastoma with our strategic partner, Immunomic Therapeutics; ongoing throughout 2022;

cell-based therapeutic for glioblastoma with our strategic partner, Immunomic Therapeutics; ongoing throughout 2022; Evaluation of opportunities for new VAC product candidates based on internally identified or partnered tumor antigens; ongoing throughout 2022;

Evaluation of partnership opportunities and expansion of existing collaborations; ongoing throughout 2022; and

Continued participation in numerous investor and partnering meetings and medical and industry conferences to broaden the knowledge of our work. Balance Sheet Highlights Cash and cash equivalents totaled $55.7 million as of December 31, 2021. In January 2022, we received a $50.0 million upfront payment related to the Roche Collaboration and made subsequent payments pursuant to Lineage's downstream obligations. Fourth Quarter Operating Results Revenues: Lineage's revenue is generated primarily from research grants, royalties, and licensing fees. Total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were approximately $1.2 million, an increase of $0.8 million as compared to $0.4 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was related to royalties and licensing fees, which was primarily driven by licensing revenues in connection with collaboration agreements entered into in 2021. Operating Expenses: Operating expenses are comprised of research and development ("R&D") expenses and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses. Total operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were $29.2 million, an increase of $23.1 million as compared to $6.1 million for the same period in 2020. The overall increase was substantially driven by $20.6 million in higher OpRegen-related expenses, mainly due to accruals for future financial obligations payable to the Israel Innovation Authority ("IIA") and Hadasit Medical Research Services and Development Ltd ("Hadasit"), related to the receipt of the $50.0 million upfront payment under the Roche Collaboration. R&D Expenses: R&D expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were $24.8 million, an increase of $22.2 million as compared to $2.6 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was substantially driven by the $21.0 million accrual for future financial obligations payable to IIA and Hadasit. Other drivers of the increased variance were related to $1.0 million and $0.6 million in higher expenses to support the development of the OPC1 and VAC programs, respectively. Page 2

G&A Expenses: G&A expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were $4.4 million, an increase of $0.9 million as compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to increases of $0.3 million in legal and litigation expenses, $0.3 million in salaries and related benefits, and $0.3 million in share-based compensation expense. Loss from Operations: Loss from operations for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $28.2 million, an increase of $22.3 million as compared to $5.9 million for the same period in 2020, principally owing to collaboration-related expense accruals of $21.0 million which were not deferrable expenses, and as such, do not align with current period revenues due to revenue deferral accounting standards. Other Income, Net: Other income, net for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $0.2 million, compared to other income, net of $6.9 million for the same period in 2020. The variance was primarily related to changes in the value of marketable equity securities for the applicable periods. Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Lineage: The net loss attributable to Lineage for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was ($29.0) million, or ($0.17) per share (basic and diluted), compared to a net income attributable to Lineage of $2.0 million, or $0.01 per share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2020. The large year-over-year change was principally due to the collaboration-related expense accruals amounting to ($0.12) per share which were not deferrable expenses, and as such, do not align with current period revenues due to revenue deferral accounting standards. Full Year Operating Results Revenues: Lineage's revenue is generated primarily from research grants, royalties, and licensing fees. Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $4.3 million, an increase of $2.5 million as compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily related to a $2.0 million increase in royalty revenues, and a $1.1 million increase in licensing revenues in connection with collaboration agreements, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in grant revenues. Operating Expenses: Operating expenses are comprised of R&D expenses and G&A expenses. Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $52.1 million, an increase of $24.2 million as compared to $27.9 million for the same period in 2020. The overall increase was substantially driven by $19.9 million in higher OpRegen-related expenses, mainly due to accruals for future financial obligations payable to IIA and Hadasit, related to the receipt of the $50.0 million upfront payment under the Roche Collaboration. R&D Expenses: R&D expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $33.9 million, an increase of $21.6 million as compared to $12.3 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was substantially driven by the $21.0 million accrual for future financial obligations payable to the IIA and Hadasit. Other drivers of the net increase variance were $2.2 million in higher manufacturing and device development costs to support the OPC1 program, offset by $0.3 million in lower VAC program expenses. G&A Expenses: G&A expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $18.2 million, an increase of approximately $2.6 million as compared to $15.6 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily related to increases of $1.3 million in legal, litigation and patent expenses, $0.9 million in share-based compensation expenses, and $0.3 million in payroll and related benefits expense. Loss from Operations: Loss from operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $49.2 million, an increase of $22.8 million as compared to $26.4 million for the same period in 2020, principally owing to collaboration- related expense accruals of $21.0 million which were not deferrable expenses, and as such, do not align with current period revenues due to revenue deferral accounting standards. Page 3

Other Income, Net: Other income, net for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $5.9 million, compared to other income, net of $4.5 million for the same period in 2020. The net variance was primarily related to the changes in the value of marketable equity securities for the applicable periods. Net Loss Attributable to Lineage: The net loss attributable to Lineage for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $43.0 million, or $0.26 per share (basic and diluted), compared to a net loss attributable to Lineage of $20.6 million, or $0.14 per share (basic and diluted), for 2020. The large year-over-year change is principally due to collaboration- related expense accruals amounting to $0.13 per share which were not deferrable expenses, and as such, do not align with current period revenues due to revenue deferral accounting standards. Conference Call and Webcast Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (866) 888-8633 from the U.S. and Canada and (636) 812-6629 from elsewhere outside the U.S. and Canada and should request the "Lineage Cell Therapeutics Call". A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investorssection of Lineage's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Lineage's website for 30 days and a telephone replay will be available through March 18, 2022, by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S. and Canada and (404) 537-3406 from elsewhere outside the U.S. and Canada and entering conference ID number 7718167. About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. Lineage's programs are based on its robust proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated in-house development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform Lineage develops and manufactures specialized, terminally differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed to either replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. Lineage's clinical programs are in markets with billion dollar opportunities and include three allogeneic ("off-the-shelf") product candidates: (i) OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, which is now being developedunder a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and (iii) VAC2, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapy produced from Lineage's VAC technology platform for immuno-oncology and infectious disease, currently in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.comor follow the Company on Twitter @LineageCell. Forward-Looking Statements Lineage cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "aim," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "can," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "tend to," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the collaboration and license agreement with Roche and Genentech and activities expected to occur thereunder, the milestone and royalty consideration payable to Lineage and Lineage's planned use of proceeds therefrom, the potential benefits of treatment with OpRegen, the potential success of other existing partnerships and collaborations, the broad potential for Lineage's regenerative medicine platform and Lineage's ability to expand the same, Lineage's plans to advance its spinal cord injury and oncology programs and announce new disease settings where it plans to deploy its technology, the projected timing of milestones of future studies, including their initiation and completion, the projected timing of interactions with the FDA to discuss product designation, manufacturing plans and improvements, and later-stage clinical development, the potential opportunities for the establishment or expansion of strategic partnerships and collaborations and the timing thereof, and the potential for Lineage's investigational allogeneic cell therapies to generate clinical outcomes beyond the reach of traditional methods and provide safe and effective treatment for multiple, diverse serious or life threatening conditions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Lineage's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance