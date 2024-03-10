Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction Derivative Expiration Date of Securities Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Securities (Month/Day/Year) Underlying Security Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Acquired (A) Derivative Security (Instr. 5) Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative or Disposed (Instr. 3 and 4) Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security of (D) (Instr. Following (I) (Instr. 4) 3, 4 and 5) Reported Transaction(s) Amount (Instr. 4) or Date Expiration Number Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title of Shares Employee Stock (1) Common 650,000 Option $1.13 03/07/2024 A 650,000 03/07/2034 $0.00 650,000 D (Right to Shares

1. One quarter of the options shall vest on March 7, 2025, and the balance shall vest in 36 monthly installments thereafter upon the completion of each month of continuous employment.

/s/ Jill A. Howe 03/08/2024 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

