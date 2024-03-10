SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

Samuel George A. III

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

2173 SALK AVENUE, SUITE 200

(Street)

CARLSBAD

CA

92008

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

2.

Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5.

Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.[ LCTX ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

3.

Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

below)

below)

03/07/2024

General Counsel/Secretary

4.

If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6.

Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

Employee

Stock

(1)

Common

650,000

Option

$1.13

03/07/2024

A

650,000

03/07/2034

$0.00

650,000

D

(Right to

Shares

Buy)

Explanation of Responses:

1. One quarter of the options shall vest on March 7, 2025, and the balance shall vest in 36 monthly installments thereafter upon the completion of each month of continuous employment.

/s/ George A. Samuel III

03/08/2024

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

