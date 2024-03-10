Lineage Cell Therapeutics : FORM 4- STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP-Samuel George A. III
March 10, 2024 at 05:29 am EDT
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Samuel George A. III
2173 SALK AVENUE, SUITE 200
CARLSBAD
CA
92008
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.[ LCTX ]
Director
X
03/07/2024
General Counsel/Secretary
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. One quarter of the options shall vest on March 7, 2025, and the balance shall vest in 36 monthly installments thereafter upon the completion of each month of continuous employment.
/s/ George A. Samuel III
03/08/2024
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing cell therapies to address unmet medical needs. It designs, develops, and manufactures specialized human cells with anatomical and physiological functions which are similar or identical to cells found naturally in the human body. It has five allogeneic product candidates: OpRegen, OPC1, VAC2, ANP1, and PNC1. OpRegen is a retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell replacement therapy in a Phase IIa development for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). OPC1 is an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in a Phase I/IIa development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries (SCI); VAC is a dendritic cell therapy produced from Lineages VAC technology platform for immuno-oncology and infectious disease, in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.