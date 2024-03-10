As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 7, 2024 Registration No. 333- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM S-3 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) California 94-3127919 (State or other jurisdiction (I.R.S. Employer of incorporation or organization) Identification Number) 2173 Salk Avenue, Suite 200 Carlsbad, California 92008 (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices) Brian M. Culley Chief Executive Officer Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. 2173 Salk Avenue, Suite 200 Carlsbad, CA 92008 (442) 287-8990 (Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) Copies to: George A. Samuel III, Esq. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. 2173 Salk Avenue, Suite 200 Carlsbad, CA 92008 (442) 287-8990 From time to time after the effective date of this Registration Statement. (Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public) If the only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. ☐ If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box. ☒ If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act: Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒

Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐ The registrant hereby amends this registration statement on such date or dates as may be necessary to delay its effective date until the registrant shall file a further amendment that specifically states that this registration statement shall thereafter become effective in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act or until the registration statement shall become effective on such date as the Securities and Exchange Commission, acting pursuant to said Section 8(a), may determine.

The information in this prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities or accept an offer to buy these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities, and it is not soliciting offers to buy these securities in any state where such offer or sale is not permitted. SUBJECT TO COMPLETION, DATED MARCH 7, 2024 PROSPECTUS $200,000,000 Common Shares Preferred Shares Debt Securities Warrants From time to time, we may offer up to $200,000,000 of any combination of the securities described in this prospectus in one or more offerings. We may also offer securities as may be issuable upon conversion, redemption, repurchase, exchange or exercise of any securities registered hereunder, including pursuant to any applicable antidilution provisions. This prospectus provides a general description of the securities we may offer. Each time we offer securities, we will provide specific terms of the securities offered in a supplement to this prospectus. We may also authorize one or more free writing prospectuses to be provided to you in connection with these offerings. The prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus. You should carefully read this prospectus, the applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, as well as any documents incorporated by reference into any of the foregoing, before you invest in any of the securities being offered. This prospectus may not be used to consummate a sale of any securities unless accompanied by a prospectus supplement. Our common shares trade on the NYSE American and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ("TASE") under the symbol "LCTX." On March 5, 2024, the last reported sale price of our common shares on the NYSE American was $1.08 per share. The applicable prospectus supplement will contain information, where applicable, as to any other listing on the NYSE American, TASE, or any securities market or other exchange of the securities, if any, covered by such prospectus supplement. We may sell these securities directly to investors, through agents designated from time to time or to or through underwriters or dealers, on a continuous or delayed basis. For additional information on the methods of sale, you should refer to the section titled "Plan of Distribution" in this prospectus and in the prospectus supplement for the applicable offering. If any agents or underwriters are involved in the sale of any securities with respect to which this prospectus is being delivered, the names of such agents or underwriters and any applicable fees, commissions, discounts or over-allotment options will be set forth in a prospectus supplement. The price to the public of such securities and the net proceeds we expect to receive from such sale will also be set forth in a prospectus supplement. Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. You should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" on page 5 of this prospectus as well as those described in the applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, and under similar headings in the other documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The date of this prospectus is , 2024.

TABLE OF CONTENTS Contents ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS i PROSPECTUS SUMMARY 1 RISK FACTORS 5 SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 5 USE OF PROCEEDS 6 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK 6 DESCRIPTION OF DEBT SECURITIES 8 DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS 14 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 18 LEGAL MATTERS 20 EXPERTS 20 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION 20 INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN INFORMATION BY REFERENCE 21

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS This prospectus is a part of a registration statement on Form S-3 that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") utilizing a "shelf" registration process. Under this shelf registration process, we may offer and sell any combination of the securities described in this prospectus in one or more offerings up to a total aggregate offering price of $200,000,000. This prospectus provides you with a general description of the securities we may offer. Each time we offer and sell securities under this prospectus, we will provide a prospectus supplement that will contain specific information about the terms of that offering. We may also authorize one or more free writing prospectuses to be provided to you that may contain material information relating to these offerings. The prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be provided to you may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus or in any documents that we have incorporated by reference into this prospectus. If there is any inconsistency between the information in this prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement or free writing prospectus, you should rely on the prospectus supplement or free writing prospectus, as applicable. You should read this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, together with the information incorporated herein by reference as described under the heading "Incorporation of Certain Information by Reference," before investing in any of the securities offered. THIS PROSPECTUS MAY NOT BE USED TO CONSUMMATE A SALE OF SECURITIES UNLESS IT IS ACCOMPANIED BY A PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT. Neither we, nor any agent, underwriter or dealer has authorized any person to give any information or to make any representation other than those contained or incorporated by reference into this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus prepared by or on behalf of us or to which we have referred you. This prospectus, any applicable supplement to this prospectus or any related free writing prospectus do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities other than the registered securities to which they relate, nor do this prospectus, any applicable supplement to this prospectus or any related free writing prospectus constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. You should not assume that the information contained in this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus is accurate on any date subsequent to the date set forth on the front of such document or that any information we have incorporated by reference is correct on any date subsequent to the date of the document incorporated by reference, even though this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus is delivered, or securities are sold, on a later date. This prospectus and the information incorporated herein by reference contains summaries of certain provisions contained in some of the documents described herein, but reference is made to the actual documents for complete information. All of the summaries are qualified in their entirety by the actual documents. Copies of some of the documents referred to herein have been filed, will be filed or will be incorporated by reference as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, and you may obtain copies of those documents as described below under the heading "Where You Can Find More Information." i

PROSPECTUS SUMMARY The following summary highlights selected information contained elsewhere in this prospectus. This summary is not complete and does not contain all of the information that you need to consider in making your investment decision. You should carefully read this entire prospectus, the applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, including the risks of investing in our securities discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, and under similar headings in the other documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus, the applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus. You should also carefully read the information incorporated by reference into this prospectus, including our financial statements, and the exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part. Unless the context otherwise requires, references in this prospectus to "Lineage," "we," "us," "our" and similar terms refer to Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. Overview We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel allogeneic, or "off-the-shelf," cell therapies to address unmet medical needs. Our programs are based on our proprietary cell-based technology platform and associated development and manufacturing capabilities. From this platform, we design, develop, manufacture, and test specialized human cells with anatomical and physiological functions similar or identical to cells found naturally in the human body. The cells we manufacture are created by applying directed differentiation protocols to established, well-characterized, and self-renewing pluripotent cell lines. These protocols generate cells with characteristics associated with specific and desired developmental lineages. Cells derived from such lineages which are relevant to the underlying condition are transplanted into patients in an effort to (a) replace or support cells that are absent or dysfunctional due to degenerative disease, aging, or traumatic injury, and (b) restore or augment the patient's functional activity. Our business strategy is to efficiently leverage our technology platform and our development, formulation, delivery, and manufacturing capabilities to advance our programs internally or in conjunction with strategic partners to further enhance their value and probability of success. A significant area of focus is a collaboration we entered into with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc., a member of the Roche Group (collectively or individually, "Roche" or "Genentech"), under which our lead cell therapy program known as OpRegen®, is being developed for the treatment of ocular disorders, including geographic atrophy ("GA") secondary to age-related macular degeneration ("AMD"). OpRegen (also known as RG6501) is a suspension of human allogeneic retinal pigmented epithelial ("RPE") cells and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a multicenter clinical trial in patients with GA secondary to AMD. OpRegen subretinal delivery has the potential to counteract RPE cell loss in areas of GA lesions by supporting retinal cell health and improving retinal structure and function. Under the terms of the Collaboration and License Agreement we entered into with Roche in December 2021, we received a $50.0 million upfront payment in January 2022 and are eligible to receive up to an additional $620.0 million in developmental, regulatory, and commercialization milestone payments. We also are eligible to receive tiered double-digit percentage royalties on net sales of OpRegen in the U.S. and other major markets. Our most advanced unpartnered product candidate is OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy designed to improve recovery following a spinal cord injury ("SCI"). OPC1 has been tested in two clinical trials to date; a five patient Phase 1 clinical trial in acute thoracic SCI, where all subjects were followed for at least 10 years, and a 25 patient Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial in subacute cervical SCI, where all subjects were evaluated for at least two years. Results from both studies have been published in the Journal of Neurosurgery Spine. OPC1 clinical development has been supported in part by a $14.3 million grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. In February 2024, we announced the clearance by the FDA of our Investigational New Drug ("IND") amendment for OPC1. Pursuant to the IND amendment, we have initiated activities to open our first clinical site in the DOSED (Delivery of Oligodendrocyte Progenitor Cells for Spinal Cord Injury: Evaluation of a Novel Device) clinical study, to evaluate the safety and utility of a novel spinal cord delivery device to administer OPC1 to the spinal parenchyma in subacute and chronic SCI patients. We expect the initial clinical site opening to occur in the second quarter of 2024. 1

Our neuroscience focused pipeline of allogeneic, or "off-the-shelf", cell therapy programs currently includes: RG6501 (OpRegen), an allogeneic RPE cell replacement therapy currently in a Phase 2a multicenter, open-label, single arm clinical trial, being conducted by Genentech, for the treatment of GA secondary to AMD, also known as atrophic or dry AMD.

open-label, single arm clinical trial, being conducted by Genentech, for the treatment of GA secondary to AMD, also known as atrophic or dry AMD. OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy which will be evaluated in the DOSED clinical study, to test the safety and utility of a novel spinal cord delivery device in both subacute and chronic spinal cord injuries and continues to be evaluated in long-termfollow-up from a Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for subacute cervical spinal cord injuries.

long-termfollow-up from a Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for subacute cervical spinal cord injuries. ANP1, an allogeneic auditory neuron progenitor cell transplant currently in preclinical development for the treatment of debilitating hearing loss.

PNC1, an allogeneic photoreceptor cell transplant currently in preclinical development for the treatment of vision loss due to photoreceptor dysfunction or damage.

RND1, a novel hypoimmune induced pluripotent stem cell line being developed in collaboration with Eterna Therapeutics Inc., which will be evaluated for differentiation into cell transplant product candidates for central nervous system diseases and other neurology indications. We have additional undisclosed product candidates being considered for development, and we may consider others, which cover a range of therapeutic areas and unmet medical needs. Generally, these product candidates are based on the same platform technology and employ a similar guided cell differentiation and transplant approach as the product candidates detailed above, but in some cases may also include genetic modifications designed to enhance efficacy and/or safety profiles. Implications of Being a Smaller Reporting Company We are a "smaller reporting company" as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). To the extent that we continue to qualify as a smaller reporting company, we may take advantage of accommodations afforded to smaller reporting companies including: (i) not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes Oxley Act of 2002; (ii) scaled executive compensation disclosure requirements; and (iii) providing only two years of audited financial statements, instead of three years. We will qualify as a smaller reporting company: (i) until the fiscal year following the determination that the market value of our voting and non-voting common stock held by non-affiliates is more than $250 million measured on the last business day of our second fiscal quarter, or (ii) if our annual revenues are less than $100 million during the most recently completed fiscal year, until the fiscal year following the determination that the market value of our voting and non-voting common stock held by non-affiliates is more than $700 million measured on the last business day of our second fiscal quarter. Corporate Information We are incorporated in the State of California. Our common shares trade on the NYSE American and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol "LCTX." Our principal executive offices are at 2173 Salk Avenue, Suite 200, Carlsbad, CA 92008, and our phone number at that address is (442) 287- 8990. Our website address is www.lineagecell.com. The information on, or that can be accessed through our website is not part of this prospectus. All brand names or trademarks appearing in this prospectus are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this prospectus are referred to without the symbols ® and TM, but such references should not be construed as any indication that their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their rights thereto. The Securities We May Offer We may offer our common shares and preferred shares, various series of debt securities and warrants to purchase any of such securities, up to a total aggregate offering price of $200,000,000 from time to time in one or more offerings under this prospectus, the prospectus supplement for the applicable offering and any related free writing prospectus, at prices and on terms to be determined by market conditions at the time of the relevant offering. This prospectus provides you with a general description of the securities we may offer. Each time we offer a type or series of securities under this prospectus, we will provide a prospectus supplement that will describe the specific amounts, prices and other important terms of the securities, including, to the extent applicable: designation or classification; 2

aggregate principal amount or aggregate offering price;

maturity;

original issue discount;

rates and times of payment of interest or dividends;

redemption, conversion, exchange or sinking fund terms;

ranking;

restrictive covenants;

voting or other rights;

conversion or exchange prices or rates and any provisions for changes to or adjustments in the conversion or exchange prices or rates and in the securities or other property receivable upon conversion or exchange; and

important U.S. federal income tax considerations. The prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be provided to you may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus or in documents we have incorporated by reference. However, no prospectus supplement or free writing prospectus will offer a security that is not registered and described in this prospectus at the time of the effectiveness of the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part. We may sell the securities directly to investors or through underwriters, dealers or agents. We, and our underwriters or agents, reserve the right to accept or reject all or part of any proposed purchase of securities. If we do offer securities through underwriters or agents, we will include in the applicable prospectus supplement: the names of those underwriters or agents;

applicable fees, discounts and commissions to be paid to them;

details regarding over-allotment options, if any; and

over-allotment options, if any; and the estimated net proceeds to us. This prospectus may not be used to consummate a sale of securities unless it is accompanied by a prospectus supplement. Common Shares. We may issue our common shares from time to time. Each holder of common shares is entitled to one vote for each share on all matters submitted to a vote of shareholders, and, subject to certain exceptions, does not have cumulative voting rights. Subject to preferences that may apply to any outstanding preferred shares, holders of our common shares are entitled to receive ratably any dividends that our board of directors may declare out of funds legally available for that purpose. In the event of our liquidation, dissolution or winding up, holders of our common shares are entitled to share ratably in all assets remaining after payment of liabilities and the liquidation preference of any outstanding preferred shares. Holders of our common shares have no preemptive, conversion, subscription or other rights, and there are no redemption or sinking fund provisions applicable to our common shares. The rights, preferences and privileges of the holders of our common shares are subject to and may be adversely affected by the rights of the holders of shares of any series of our preferred shares that we may designate in the future. In this prospectus, we have summarized certain general features of our common shares under the heading "Description of Capital Stock-Common Shares." We urge you, however, to read the applicable prospectus supplement (and any related free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be provided to you) related to any common shares being offered. Preferred Shares. We may issue preferred shares from time to time, in one or more series. Under our certificate of incorporation, our board of directors has the authority, without further action by our shareholders (unless such shareholder action is required by applicable law or the rules of any stock exchange or market on which our securities are then traded), to issue up to 2,000,000 preferred shares in one or more series and to fix the number, rights, preferences, privileges and restrictions thereof. These rights, preferences and privileges could include dividend rights, conversion rights, voting rights, terms of redemption, liquidation preferences and sinking fund terms, and the number of shares constituting any series or the designation of such series, any or all of which may be greater than the rights of common shares. Any convertible preferred shares we may issue will be convertible into our common shares or exchangeable for our other securities. Conversion may be mandatory or at the holder's option and would be at prescribed conversion rates. 3

If we sell any series of preferred shares under this prospectus, we will fix the designations, voting powers, preferences and rights of such series of preferred shares, as well as the qualifications, limitations or restrictions thereof, in the certificate of designation relating to that series. We will file as an exhibit to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, or will incorporate by reference from reports that we file with the SEC, the form of any certificate of designation that describes the terms of the series of preferred shares that we are offering before the issuance of the related series of preferred shares. In this prospectus, we have summarized certain general features of the preferred shares under the heading "Description of Capital Stock-Preferred Shares." We urge you, however, to read the applicable prospectus supplement (and any free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be provided to you) related to the series of preferred shares being offered, as well as the complete certificate of designation that contains the terms of the applicable series of preferred shares. Debt Securities. From time to time, we may issue debt securities in one or more series, as either senior or subordinated debt or as senior or subordinated convertible debt. The senior debt securities will rank equally with any other unsecured and unsubordinated debt. The subordinated debt securities will be subordinate and junior in right of payment, to the extent and in the manner described in the instrument governing the debt, to all of our senior indebtedness. Convertible debt securities will be convertible into or exchangeable for our common shares or other securities. Conversion may be mandatory or at the holder's option and would be at prescribed conversion rates. Any debt securities will be issued under one or more documents called indentures, which are contracts between us and a national banking association or other eligible party, as trustee. In this prospectus, we have summarized certain general features of the debt securities under the heading "Description of Debt Securities." We urge you, however, to read the applicable prospectus supplement (and any free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be provided to you) related to the series of debt securities being offered, as well as the complete indenture(s) and any supplemental indentures that contain the terms of the debt securities. We have filed a form of indenture as an exhibit to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part. We will file as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, or incorporate by reference from reports that we file with the SEC, supplemental indentures and forms of debt securities containing the terms of the debt securities being offered. Warrants. We may issue warrants to purchase common shares, preferred shares or debt securities, in one or more series, from time to time. We may issue warrants independently or in combination with common shares, preferred shares or debt securities, and the warrants may be attached to or separate from such common shares, preferred shares or debt securities. In this prospectus, we have summarized certain general features of the warrants under the heading "Description of Warrants." We urge you, however, to read the applicable prospectus supplement (and any free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be provided to you) related to the particular series of warrants being offered, as well as the complete warrant agreements and warrant certificates, if any, that contain the terms of the warrants. We will file as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, or incorporate by reference from reports that we file with the SEC, the form of warrant or the warrant agreement and warrant certificate, as applicable, that contain the terms of the particular series of warrants we are offering, and any supplemental agreements, before the issuance of such warrants. Warrants may be evidenced by warrant certificates. Warrants may also be issued under a warrant agreement that we enter into with a warrant agent. We will indicate the name and address of the warrant agent, if applicable, in the prospectus supplement relating to the particular series of warrants being offered. 4