Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On March 22, 2024, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company" or "Lineage"), entered into a sales agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with B. Riley Securities, Inc. (the "Sales Agent"), under which the Company may offer and sell its common shares from time to time through the Sales Agent as the Company's sales agent. Sales of the Company's common shares through the Sales Agent, if any, will be made by any method permitted by law deemed to be an "at the market offering" as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), including without limitation sales made directly on the NYSE American or any other existing trading market for the common shares. The Sales Agent will use commercially reasonable efforts to sell the Company's common shares from time to time, based on instructions from the Company (including any price, time or size limits or other parameters or conditions the Company may impose). The Company will pay the Sales Agent a commission of up to 3.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds from the sales of common shares sold through the Sales Agent under the Sales Agreement. The Company also provided the Sales Agent with customary indemnification and contribution rights. The Company is not obligated to make any sales of common shares under the Sales Agreement. The offering of the Company's common shares under the Sales Agreement will terminate upon the termination of the Sales Agreement in accordance with its terms. The foregoing description of the Sales Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Sales Agreement, a copy of which is filed as an exhibit to this report and is incorporated herein by reference. This report also incorporates by reference the Sales Agreement into the registration statement on Form S-3 described below. The Company's common shares are being offered and sold pursuant to the Company's effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 and an accompanying prospectus (Registration Statement No. 333- 254167) declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 19, 2021 (the "March 2021 Registration Statement") and pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated March 22, 2024. On March 7, 2024, the Company filed with the SEC a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 and an accompanying prospectus (Registration Statement No. 333-277758) (the "New Registration Statement"). Under Rule 415(a)(5) of the Securities Act, the Company's securities registered under the March 2021 Registration Statement may be offered and sold only if not more than three years have elapsed since the initial effective date of such registration statement, provided, however, that because the New Registration Statement has been filed pursuant to Rule 415(a)(5) of the Securities Act and the New Registration Statement is not an automatic shelf registration statement, (i) securities covered by the March 2021 Registration Statement may continue to be offered and sold until the earlier of the effective date of the New Registration Statement or 180 days after the third anniversary of the initial effective date of the March 2021 Registration Statement; and (ii) a continuous offering of securities covered by the March 2021 Registration Statement that commenced within three years of the initial effective date of the March 2021 Registration Statement may continue until the effective date of the New Registration Statement if such offering is permitted under the New Registration Statement. A copy of the opinion of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP regarding the common shares to be sold under the Sales Agreement is filed as an exhibit to this report. Item 8.01 Other Events. Termination of Prior "At-the-Market" Offering Program and Offering Effective as of March 18, 2024, the Controlled Equity Offering Sales Agreement dated May 1, 2024 (the "Prior Sales Agreement") between the Company and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. ("Cantor") was terminated pursuant to notice delivered by the Company to Cantor. The Company previously filed prospectus supplements (most recently on February 6, 2024) to the March 2021 Registration Statement (all such prospectus supplements to such registration statement, the "Prior ATM Prospectus Supplement") related to the offer and sale of its common shares under the Prior Sales Agreement. Through the date of termination of the Prior Sales Agreement, the Company had sold common shares having an aggregate offering price of approximately $6,661,000 under the Prior ATM Prospectus Supplement. As a result of the termination of the Prior Sales Agreement, the Company may not further sell any of its common shares under the Prior Sales Agreement and the Prior ATM Prospectus Supplement, and the offering of the Company's shares thereunder, was terminated. OPC1 On March 12, 2024, the Company received written correspondence from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding its Investigational New Drug Application, as amended ("IND"), for OPC1, an investigational allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell transplant for the treatment of spinal cord injury ("SCI"), as it relates to the Company's proposed DOSED (Delivery of Oligodendrocyte Progenitor Cells for Spinal Cord Injury: Evaluation of a Novel Device) clinical study to evaluate the safety and utility of a novel spinal cord delivery device to administer OPC1 to the spinal parenchyma in SCI patients. Per the correspondence, the FDA advised that due to significant workload and conflicting PDUFA priorities at the agency, its review of the IND and the DOSED study protocol is still ongoing and requested that the Company not initiate the proposed clinical study until it has received FDA feedback, which the FDA anticipates providing by April 26, 2024. The FDA also provided in that communication an initial clinical information request, for which the Company subsequently submitted a proposed resolution and, on March 18, 2024, the FDA stated in additional written correspondence that the Company's proposal to the initial clinical request was acceptable. Such resolution does not involve any additional activities that would delay commencement of the DOSED study. The Company intends to timely respond to any additional feedback and/or information requests the FDA may provide as it continues its review of the IND and clinical protocol. In parallel, the

Company continues to focus on customary trial preparations and related activities to support opening its first clinical study site for the DOSED study in the second quarter of 2024, as per its previous guidance. Forward-Looking Statements The report contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this report are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "intend," "plan," "potential," "could," "can," "seek," "should," "would," "project," "target," "tend to," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. In this report, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations relating to its ability to address FDA comments and/or information requests in a timely manner, the timing of receipt of potential additional FDA feedback, and the timing of opening the first clinical site in the DOSED clinical study. The Company cautions you that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this report, including, but not limited to, the following risks: the nature and scope of additional feedback or information requests from the FDA; that the time and resources required to respond to and resolve FDA comments and/or information requests relating to the IND may be significantly greater than the Company currently anticipates; that the FDA may not allow the DOSED clinical study to commence at the time the Company plans to initiate it or at all; and those risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company's forward-looking statements are based upon its current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports with the SEC, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and its other reports, which are available from the SEC's website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this report to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date of this report, except as required by law. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits. Exhibit Description No. 1.1* Sales Agreement, dated March 22, 2024, by and between Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and B. Riley Securities, Inc. 5.1 Opinion of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP 23.1 Consent of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP (incorporated into Exhibit 5.1) 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) * Certain schedules and exhibits have been omitted pursuant to Item 601(a)(5) of Regulation S-K because such schedules and exhibits do not contain information which is material to an investment or voting decision or which is not otherwise disclosed in the filed agreements. The Company will furnish the omitted schedules and exhibits to the SEC upon request by the SEC.

Exhibit 1.1 Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Common Shares (no par value per share) Sales Agreement March 22, 2024 B. Riley Securities, Inc. 299 Park Avenue, 21st Floor New York, NY 10171 Ladies and Gentlemen: Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., a California corporation (the "Company"), confirms its agreement (this "Agreement") with B. Riley Securities, Inc. (the "Agent"), as follows: 1. Issuance and Sale of Shares. The Company agrees that, from time to time during the term of this Agreement, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth herein, it may issue and sell through or to the Agent, as sales agent or principal, common shares (the "Placement Shares") of the Company, no par value per share (the "Common Shares"); provided, however, that in no event shall the Company issue or sell through the Agent such number or dollar amount of Placement Shares that would exceed (a) the number or dollar amount of Common Shares registered on the effective Registration Statement (as defined below) pursuant to which the offering is being made, (b) the number of authorized but unissued Common Shares (less Common Shares issuable upon exercise, conversion or exchange of any outstanding securities of the Company or otherwise reserved from the Company's authorized capital stock), (c) the number or dollar amount of Common Shares permitted to be sold under Form S-3 (including General Instruction I.B.6 thereof, if applicable) or (d) the number or dollar amount of Common Shares for which the Company has filed a Prospectus Supplement (as defined below) (the lesser of (a), (b), (c) and (d), the "Maximum Amount"). Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained herein, the parties hereto agree that compliance with the limitations set forth in this Section 1on the amount of Placement Shares issued and sold under this Agreement shall be the sole responsibility of the Company and that the Agent shall have no obligation in connection with such compliance. The offer and sale of Placement Shares through the Agent will be effected pursuant to the Registration Statement, although nothing in this Agreement shall be construed as requiring the Company to use the Registration Statement to issue Common Shares. The Company has filed or will file, in accordance with the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and the rules and regulations thereunder (the "Securities Act Regulations"), with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") a registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, relating to certain securities, including the Placement Shares to be issued from time to time by the Company, and which incorporates by reference documents that the Company has filed or will file in accordance with the provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the rules and regulations thereunder. The Company has prepared a prospectus or a prospectus supplement to the base prospectus included as part of the registration statement, which prospectus or prospectus supplement relates to the Placement Shares to be issued from time to time by the Company (the "Prospectus Supplement"). The Company will furnish to the Agent, for use by the Agent, copies of the prospectus included as part of such registration statement, as supplemented, by the Prospectus Supplement, relating to the Placement Shares to be issued from time to time by the Company. The Company may file one or more additional registration statements from time to time that will contain a base prospectus and related prospectus or prospectus supplement, if applicable (which shall be a Prospectus Supplement), with respect to the Placement Shares. Except where the context otherwise requires, such registration statement(s), including all documents filed as part thereof or incorporated by reference therein, and including any information contained in a Prospectus (as defined below) subsequently filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act Regulations or deemed to be a part of such registration statement pursuant to Rule 430B of the Securities Act Regulations, is herein called the "Registration Statement." The base prospectus or base prospectuses, including all documents incorporated therein by reference, included in the Registration Statement, as it may be supplemented, if necessary, by the Prospectus Supplement, in the form in which such prospectus or prospectuses and/or Prospectus Supplement have most recently been filed by the Company with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act Regulations, together with the then issued Issuer Free Writing Prospectus(es) (as defined below), is herein called the "Prospectus." Any reference herein to the Registration Statement, any Prospectus Supplement, Prospectus or any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus shall be deemed to refer to and include the documents, if any, incorporated by reference therein (the "Incorporated Documents"), including, unless the context otherwise requires, the documents, if any, filed as exhibits to such Incorporated Documents. Any reference herein to the terms "amend," "amendment" or "supplement" with respect to the Registration Statement, any Prospectus Supplement, the Prospectus or any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus shall be deemed to refer to and include the filing of any document under the Exchange Act on or after the most-recent effective date of the Registration Statement, or the date of the Prospectus Supplement, Prospectus or such Issuer Free Writing Prospectus, as the case may be, and incorporated therein by reference. For purposes of this

Agreement, all references to the Registration Statement, the Prospectus or to any amendment or supplement thereto shall be deemed to include the most recent copy filed with the Commission pursuant to its Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system, or if applicable, the Interactive Data Electronic Application system when used by the Commission (collectively, "EDGAR"). Placements . Each time that the Company wishes to issue and sell Placement Shares hereunder (each, a " Placement "), it will notify the Agent by email notice (or other method mutually agreed to by the parties) of the number of Placement Shares to be issued, the time period during which sales are requested to be made, any limitation on the number of Placement Shares that may be sold in any one day and any minimum price below which sales may not be made (a " Placement Notice "), the form of which is attached hereto as Schedule 1 . The Placement Notice shall originate from any of the individuals from the Company set forth on Schedule 3 (with a copy to each of the other individuals from the Company listed on such schedule), and shall be addressed to each of the individuals from the Agent set forth on Schedule 3 , as such Schedule 3 may be amended from time to time. The Placement Notice shall be effective unless and until (i) the Agent declines to accept the terms contained therein for any reason, in its sole discretion, which declination must occur within two (2) Business Days (as defined below) of the receipt of the Placement Notice, (ii) the entire amount of the Placement Shares thereunder have been sold, (iii) the Company suspends or terminates the Placement Notice or (iv) this Agreement has been terminated under the provisions of Section 12 . The amount of any discount, commission or other compensation to be paid by the Company to the Agent in connection with the sale of the Placement Shares shall be calculated in accordance with the terms set forth in Schedule 2 . It is expressly acknowledged and agreed that neither the Company nor the Agent will have any obligation whatsoever with respect to a Placement or any Placement Shares unless and until the Company delivers a Placement Notice to the Agent and the Agent does not decline such Placement Notice pursuant to the terms set forth above, and then only upon the terms specified therein and herein. In the event of a conflict between the terms of this Agreement and the terms of a Placement Notice, the terms of the Placement Notice will control. Sale of Placement Shares by the Agent . Subject to the provisions of Section 5(a) , the Agent, for the period specified in the Placement Notice, will use its commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices and applicable state and federal laws, rules and regulations and the rules of the NYSE American or any other national securities exchange on which the Common Shares are then primarily listed (in each case, the " Exchange "), to sell the Placement Shares up to the amount specified in, and otherwise in accordance with the terms of, such Placement Notice. The Agent will provide written confirmation to the Company no later than the opening of the Trading Day (as defined below) immediately following the Trading Day on which it has made sales of Placement Shares hereunder setting forth the number of Placement Shares sold on such day, the compensation payable by the Company to the Agent pursuant to Section 2 with respect to such sales, and the Net Proceeds (as defined below) payable to the Company, with an itemization of the deductions made by the Agent (as set forth in Section 5(b) ) from the gross proceeds that it receives from such sales. Subject to the terms of the Placement Notice, the Agent may sell Placement Shares by any method permitted by law deemed to be an "at the market offering" as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act Regulations, including sales made directly on or through the Exchange or any other existing trading market for the Common Shares, in negotiated transactions at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or at prices related to such prevailing market prices and/or any other method permitted by law. " Trading Day " means any day on which Common Shares are traded on the Exchange. Suspension of Sales . The Company or the Agent may, upon notice to the other party in writing (including by email correspondence to each of the individuals of the other party set forth on Schedule 3 , if receipt of such correspondence is actually acknowledged by any of the individuals to whom the notice is sent, other than via auto-reply) or by telephone (confirmed immediately by verifiable email correspondence to each of the individuals of the other party set forth on Schedule 3 ), suspend any sale of Placement Shares (a " Suspension "); provided , however , that such Suspension shall not affect or impair any party's obligations with respect to any Placement Shares sold hereunder prior to the receipt of such notice. While a Suspension is in effect any obligation under Sections 7(l) , 7(m) , and 7(n) with respect to the delivery of certificates, opinions, or comfort letters to the Agent, shall be automatically waived. Each of the parties agrees that no such notice under this Section 4 shall be effective against any other party unless it is made to one of the individuals named on Schedule 3 hereto, as such Schedule may be amended from time to time. Sale and Delivery to the Agent; Settlement . Sale of Placement Shares . On the basis of the representations and warranties herein contained and subject to the terms and conditions herein set forth, upon the Agent's acceptance of the terms of a Placement Notice, and unless the sale of the Placement Shares described therein has been declined, suspended, or otherwise terminated in accordance with the terms of this Agreement, the Agent, for the period specified in the Placement Notice, will use its commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices and applicable law and regulations to sell such Placement Shares up to the amount specified, and otherwise in accordance with the terms of such Placement Notice. The Company acknowledges and agrees that (i) there can be no assurance that the Agent will be successful in selling Placement Shares, (ii) the Agent will incur no liability or obligation to the Company or any other person or entity if it does not sell Placement Shares for any reason other than a failure by the Agent to use its commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices and applicable law and regulations to sell such Placement Shares as required under this Agreement and (iii) the Agent shall be under no obligation to purchase Placement Shares on a principal basis pursuant to this Agreement, except as otherwise agreed by the Agent and the Company.

Settlement of Placement Shares . Unless otherwise specified in the applicable Placement Notice, settlement for sales of Placement Shares will occur on the second (2 nd ) Trading Day (or such earlier day as is industry practice for regular-way trading) following the date on which such sales are made (each, a " Settlement Date "). The Agent shall notify the Company of each sale of Placement Shares no later than the opening of the Trading Day immediately following the Trading Day on which it has made sales of Placement Shares hereunder. The amount of proceeds to be delivered to the Company on a Settlement Date against receipt of the Placement Shares sold (the " Net Proceeds ") will be equal to the aggregate sales price received by the Agent, after deduction for (i) the Agent's commission, discount or other compensation for such sales payable by the Company pursuant to Section 2 hereof, and (ii) any transaction fees imposed by any Governmental Authority (as defined below) in respect of such sales. Delivery of Placement Shares . On or before each Settlement Date, the Company will, or will cause its transfer agent to, electronically transfer the Placement Shares being sold by crediting the Agent's or its designee's account (provided the Agent shall have given the Company written notice of such designee at least one Trading Day prior to the Settlement Date) at The Depository Trust Company through its Deposit and Withdrawal at Custodian System or by such other means of delivery as may be mutually agreed upon by the parties hereto, which in all cases shall be freely tradable, transferable, registered shares in good deliverable form. On each Settlement Date, the Agent will deliver the related Net Proceeds in same day funds to an account designated by the Company on, or prior to, the Settlement Date. The Company agrees that, if the Company or its transfer agent (if applicable) defaults in its obligation to deliver Placement Shares on a Settlement Date through no fault of the Agent, in addition to and in no way limiting the rights and obligations set forth in Section 10(a) hereto, the Company will (i) hold the Agent harmless against any loss, claim, damage, or expense (including reasonable and documented legal fees and expenses), as incurred, arising out of or in connection with such default by the Company or its transfer agent (if applicable) and (ii) pay to the Agent any commission, discount, or other compensation to which it would otherwise have been entitled absent such default. Denominations; Registration . If the Placement Shares are not being delivered in book-entry form through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company, certificates for the Placement Shares, if any, shall be in such denominations and registered in such names as the Agent may request in writing at least one full Business Day before the applicable Settlement Date. The certificates for the Placement Shares, if any, will be made available by the Company for examination and packaging by the Agent in The City of New York not later than noon (New York time) on the Business Day prior to the applicable Settlement Date. Limitations on Offering Size . Under no circumstances shall the Company cause or request the offer or sale of any Placement Shares if, after giving effect to the sale of such Placement Shares, the aggregate gross sales proceeds of Placement Shares sold pursuant to this Agreement would exceed the lesser of (A) together with all sales of Placement Shares under this Agreement, the Maximum Amount and (B) the amount authorized from time to time to be issued and sold under this Agreement by the Company's board of directors, a duly authorized committee thereof or a duly authorized executive committee, and notified to the Agent in writing. Under no circumstances shall the Company cause or request the offer or sale of any Placement Shares pursuant to this Agreement at a price lower than the minimum price authorized from time to time by the Company's board of directors, a duly authorized committee thereof or a duly authorized executive committee. Further, under no circumstances shall the Company cause or permit the aggregate offering amount of Placement Shares sold pursuant to this Agreement to exceed the Maximum Amount.

6. Representations and Warranties of the Company . The Company represents and warrants to, and agrees with the Agent that as of the date of this Agreement and as of each Applicable Time (as defined below), unless such representation, warranty or agreement specifies a different time: Registration Statement and Prospectus . The Company and the transactions contemplated by this Agreement meet the requirements for and comply with the applicable conditions set forth in Form S-3 (including General Instructions I.A and I.B) under the Securities Act. The Registration Statement has been or will be filed with the Commission and has been or will be declared effective by the Commission under the Securities Act prior to the issuance of any Placement Notice by the Company. The Prospectus Supplement will name the Agent as the agent in the section entitled "Plan of Distribution." The Company has not received, and has no notice of, any order of the Commission preventing or suspending the use of the Registration Statement, or threatening or instituting proceedings for that purpose. The Registration Statement and the offer and sale of Placement Shares as contemplated hereby meet the applicable requirements of Rule 415 under the Securities Act and comply in all material respects with the applicable requirements of said Rule. Any statutes, regulations, contracts or other documents that are required to be described in the Registration Statement or the Prospectus or to be filed as exhibits to the Registration Statement have been so described or filed. Copies of the Registration Statement, the Prospectus, and any such amendments or supplements and all Incorporated Documents that were filed with the Commission on or prior to the date of this Agreement have been delivered, or are available through EDGAR, to the Agent and its counsel. The Company has not distributed and, prior to the later to occur of each Settlement Date and completion of the distribution of the Placement Shares, will not distribute any offering material in connection with the offering or sale of the Placement Shares other than the Registration Statement and the Prospectus and any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus to which the Agent has consented. The Common Shares are registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act and are currently listed on the Exchange under the trading symbol "LCTX." The Company has taken no action designed to, or likely to have the effect of, terminating the registration of the Common Shares under the Exchange Act or delisting the Common Shares from the Exchange, nor has the Company received any notification that the Commission or the Exchange is contemplating terminating such registration or listing. To the Company's knowledge, it is in compliance with all applicable listing requirements of the Exchange.

No Misstatement or Omission . The Registration Statement, when it became or becomes effective, and the Prospectus, and any amendment or supplement thereto, on the date of such Prospectus or amendment or supplement, conformed and will conform in all material respects with the requirements of the Securities Act. At each Settlement Date, the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, as of such date, will conform in all material respects with the requirements of the Securities Act. The Registration Statement, when it became or becomes effective, did not, and will not, contain an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading. The Prospectus and any amendment and supplement thereto, on the date thereof and at each Applicable Time (defined below), did not or will not include an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements therein, in light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. The Incorporated Documents did not, and any further Incorporated Documents will not, when filed with the Commission, contain an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated in such document or necessary to make the statements in such document, in light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. The foregoing shall not apply to statements in, or omissions from, any such document made in reliance upon, and in conformity with, information furnished to the Company by Agent specifically for use in the preparation thereof. Conformity with the Securities Act and Exchange Act . The Registration Statement, the Prospectus, any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus or any amendment or supplement thereto, and the Incorporated Documents, when such documents were or are filed with the Commission under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act or became or become effective under the Securities Act, as the case may be, conformed or will conform in all material respects with the requirements of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act, as applicable. Financial Information . The consolidated financial statements of the Company included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses, if any, together with the related notes and schedules, present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company and the Subsidiaries (as defined below) as of the dates indicated and the consolidated results of operations, cash flows and changes in shareholders' equity of the Company for the periods specified (subject, in the case of unaudited financial statements to normal year-end adjustments) and have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Securities Act and Exchange Act and in conformity with GAAP (as defined below) applied on a consistent basis (subject, in the case of unaudited financial statements to normal year-end adjustments) during the periods involved; the other financial and statistical data with respect to the Company and the Subsidiaries contained or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses, if any, are accurately and fairly presented and prepared on a basis consistent with the financial statements and books and records of the Company; there are no financial statements (historical or pro forma) that are required to be included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, or the Prospectus that are not included or incorporated by reference as required; the Company and the Subsidiaries do not have any material liabilities or obligations, direct or contingent (including any off-balance sheet obligations), not described in the Registration Statement (excluding the exhibits thereto), and the Prospectus; and all disclosures contained or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses, if any, regarding "non-GAAP financial measures" (as such term is defined by the rules and regulations of the Commission) comply with Regulation G of the Exchange Act and Item 10 of Regulation S-K under the Securities Act, to the extent applicable. The interactive data in eXtensible Business Reporting Language included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus fairly presents the information called for in all material respects and has been prepared in accordance with the Commission's rules and guidelines applicable thereto. Conformity with EDGAR Filing . The Prospectus delivered to the Agent for use in connection with the sale of the Placement Shares pursuant to this Agreement will be identical to the versions of the Prospectus created to be transmitted to the Commission for filing via EDGAR, except to the extent permitted by Regulation S-T. Organization . The Company and each of its Subsidiaries is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of their respective jurisdictions of incorporation or organization. The Company and each of its Subsidiaries is duly licensed or qualified as a foreign entity for transaction of business and in good standing under the laws of each other jurisdiction in which their respective ownership or lease of property or the conduct of their respective businesses requires such license or qualification, and have all corporate power and authority necessary to own or hold their respective properties and to conduct their respective businesses as described in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, except where the failure to be so qualified or in good standing or have such power or authority would not, individually or in the aggregate, have a material adverse effect or would reasonably be expected to have a material adverse effect on or affecting the assets, business, operations, earnings, properties, condition (financial or otherwise), prospects, shareholders' equity or results of operations of the Company and the Subsidiaries taken as a whole, or prevent or materially interfere with consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby (a " Material Adverse Effect "). Subsidiaries . The subsidiaries referenced on Schedule 4 (collectively, the " Subsidiaries "), are the Company's only significant subsidiaries (as such term is defined in Rule 1-02 of Regulation S-X promulgated by the Commission) as of the date hereof. Except as set forth in the Registration Statement and in the Prospectus, the Company owns, directly or indirectly, all of the equity interests of the Subsidiaries free and clear of any lien, charge, security interest, encumbrance, right of first refusal or other restriction, and all the equity interests of the Subsidiaries are validly issued and are fully paid, nonassessable and free of preemptive and similar rights. No Subsidiary is currently prohibited, directly or indirectly, from paying any dividends to the Company, from making

any other distribution on such Subsidiary's capital stock, from repaying to the Company any loans or advances to such Subsidiary from the Company or from transferring any of such Subsidiary's property or assets to the Company or any other Subsidiary of the Company. No Violation or Default . Neither the Company nor any of its Subsidiaries is (i) in violation of its charter or by-laws or similar organizational documents; (ii) in default, and no event has occurred that, with notice or lapse of time or both, would constitute such a default, in the due performance or observance of any term, covenant or condition contained in any indenture, mortgage, deed of trust, loan agreement or other agreement or instrument to which the Company or any of its Subsidiaries is a party or by which the Company or any of its Subsidiaries is bound or to which any of the property or assets of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries are subject; or (iii) in violation of any law or statute or any judgment, order, rule or regulation of any Governmental Authority, except, in the case of each of clauses (ii) and (iii) above, for any such violation or default that would not, individually or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect. To the Company's knowledge, no other party under any material contract or other agreement to which it or any of its Subsidiaries is a party is in default in any respect thereunder where such default would have a Material Adverse Effect. No Material Adverse Change . Subsequent to the respective dates as of which information is given in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Free Writing Prospectuses, if any, there has not been (i) any Material Adverse Effect or the occurrence of any development that the Company reasonably expects will result in a Material Adverse Effect, (ii) any transaction which is material to the Company and the Subsidiaries taken as a whole, (iii) any obligation or liability, direct or contingent (including any off-balance sheet obligations), incurred by the Company or any Subsidiary, which is material to the Company and the Subsidiaries taken as a whole, (iv) any material change in the capital stock or outstanding long-term indebtedness of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries or (v) any dividend or distribution of any kind declared, paid or made on the capital stock of the Company or any Subsidiary, other than in each case above in the ordinary course of business or as otherwise disclosed in the Registration Statement or Prospectus. Capitalization . The issued and outstanding shares of capital stock of the Company have been validly issued, are fully paid and nonassessable and, other than as disclosed in the Registration Statement or the Prospectus, are not subject to any preemptive rights, rights of first refusal or similar rights. The Company has authorized, issued and outstanding shares of capital stock as set forth in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus as of the dates referred to therein and such authorized capital stock conforms to the description thereof set forth in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus. Except as disclosed in or contemplated by the Registration Statement or the Prospectus, as of the date referred to therein, the Company does not have outstanding any options to purchase, or any rights or warrants to subscribe for, or any securities or obligations convertible into, or exchangeable for, or any contracts or commitments to issue or sell, any shares of capital stock or other securities. Authorization; Enforceability . The Company has full legal right, power and authority to enter into this Agreement and perform the transactions contemplated hereby. This Agreement has been duly authorized, executed and delivered by the Company and is a legal, valid and binding agreement of the Company enforceable in accordance with its terms, except to the extent that enforceability may be limited by bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, moratorium or similar laws affecting creditors' rights generally and by general equitable principles. Authorization of Placement Shares . The Placement Shares, when issued and delivered pursuant to the terms approved by the board of directors of the Company or a duly authorized committee thereof, or a duly authorized executive committee, against payment therefor as provided herein, will be duly and validly authorized and issued and fully paid and nonassessable, free and clear of any pledge, lien, encumbrance, security interest or other claim, including any statutory or contractual preemptive rights, resale rights, rights of first refusal or other similar rights, and will be registered pursuant to Section 12 of the Exchange Act. The Placement Shares, when issued, will conform to the description thereof set forth in the Prospectus. No Consents Required . No consent, approval, authorization, order, registration or qualification of or with any Governmental Authority is required for the execution, delivery and performance by the Company of this Agreement, the issuance and sale by the Company of the Placement Shares, except for such consents, approvals, authorizations, orders and registrations or qualifications as may be required under applicable state securities laws or by the by-laws and rules of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (" FINRA ") or the Exchange in connection with the sale of the Placement Shares by the Agent. No Preferential Rights . Except as set forth in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, (i) no person, as such term is defined in Rule 1-02 of Regulation S-X promulgated under the Securities Act (each, a " Person "), has the right, contractual or otherwise, to cause the Company to issue or sell to such Person any Common Shares or shares of any other capital stock or other securities of the Company (other than pursuant to options, other equity awards or warrants granted subsequent to the end of the period covered by the most recent periodic report included within the Incorporated Documents that are not required to be disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K pursuant to applicable Commission rules and regulations), no Person has any preemptive rights, resale rights, rights of first refusal, rights of co-sale, or any other rights (whether pursuant to a "poison pill" provision or otherwise) to purchase any Common Shares or shares of any other capital stock or other securities of the Company, (iii) no Person has the right to act as an underwriter or as a financial advisor to the Company in connection with the offer and sale of the Common Shares, and (iv) no Person has the right, contractual or otherwise, to require the Company to register under the Securities Act any Common Shares or shares of any other capital stock or other securities of the Company, or to include any such shares or other securities in the Registration Statement or