PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,576 $ 35,442 Marketable securities 45 50 Accounts receivable, net 77 745 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,018 2,204 Total current assets 45,716 38,441 NONCURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 2,104 2,245 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,855 2,522 Deposits and other long-term assets 596 577 Goodwill 10,672 10,672 Intangible assets, net 46,540 46,562 TOTAL ASSETS $ 108,483 $ 101,019 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 5,683 $ 6,270 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,052 830 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 49 52 Deferred revenues, current portion 10,106 10,808 Total current liabilities 16,890 17,960 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Deferred tax liability 273 273 Deferred revenues, net of current portion 18,177 18,693 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,074 1,979 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 79 91 TOTAL LIABILITIES 37,493 38,996 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred shares, no par value, 2,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common shares, no par value, 450,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 188,754 and 174,987 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 466,571 451,343 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,771 ) (3,068 ) Accumulated deficit (391,398 ) (384,856 ) Lineage's shareholders' equity 72,402 63,419 Noncontrolling deficit (1,412 ) (1,396 ) Total shareholders' equity 70,990 62,023 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 108,483 $ 101,019 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 5

LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 REVENUES: Collaboration revenues $ 1,187 $ 2,121 Royalties, license and other revenues 257 265 Total revenues 1,444 2,386 OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of sales 98 119 Research and development 3,010 4,185 General and administrative 4,997 4,724 Total operating expenses 8,105 9,028 Loss from operations (6,661 ) (6,642 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest income, net 462 410 (Loss) gain on marketable equity securities, net (5 ) 40 Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss), net (354 ) (472 ) Other income - 457 Total other income (expenses), net 103 435 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (6,558 ) (6,207 ) Provision for income tax benefit - 1,803 NET LOSS (6,558 ) (4,404 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 16 32 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LINEAGE $ (6,542 ) $ (4,372 ) Net loss per common share attributable to Lineage $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) basic and diluted Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic and 182,909 170,127 diluted net loss per common share See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 6

LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 NET LOSS $ (6,558 ) $ (4,404 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustment 298 373 Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable debt securities (1 ) 91 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (6,261 ) (3,940 ) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 16 32 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LINEAGE $ (6,245 ) $ (3,908 ) COMMON SHAREHOLDERS See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 7

LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Accumulated Common Other Total Shares Accumulated Noncontrolling Comprehensiv Shareholders' e Shares Amount Deficit Deficit Income / (Loss) Equity For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 BALANCE - December 31, 2023 174,987 $ 451,343 $ (384,856 ) $ (1,396 ) $ (3,068 ) $ 62,023 Shares issued through registered direct financing 13,462 14,000 - - - 14,000 Shares issued through ATM 30 37 - - - 37 Financing related fees - (112 ) - - - (112 ) Shares issued upon vesting of restricted stock units, net of shares retired to pay employees' taxes 45 (23 ) - - - (23 ) Shares issued upon exercise of stock options 230 163 - - - 163 Stock-based compensation - 1,163 - - - 1,163 Unrealized loss on marketable debt securities - - - - (1 ) (1 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - 298 298 Net loss - - (6,542 ) (16 ) - (6,558 ) BALANCE - March 31, 2024 188,754 $ 466,571 $ (391,398 ) $ (1,412 ) $ (2,771 ) $ 70,990 Accumulated Common Other Total Shares Accumulated Noncontrolling Comprehensiv Shareholders' e Shares Amount Deficit Deficit Income / (Loss) Equity For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 BALANCE - December 31, 2022 170,093 $ 440,280 $ (363,370 ) $ (1,403 ) $ (3,571 ) $ 71,936 Shares issued upon vesting of restricted stock units, net of shares retired to pay employees' taxes 53 (37 ) - - - (37 ) Shares issued upon exercise of stock options 28 25 - - - 25 Stock-based compensation - 1,031 - - - 1,031 Unrealized gain on marketable debt securities - - - - 91 91 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - 373 373 Net loss - - (4,372 ) (32 ) - (4,404 ) BALANCE - March 31, 2023 170,174 $ 441,299 $ (367,742 ) $ (1,435 ) $ (3,107 ) $ 69,015 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 8

LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss attributable to Lineage $ (6,542 ) $ (4,372 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (16 ) (32 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss attributable to Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. to net cash used in operating activities: Loss (gain) on marketable equity securities, net 5 (40 ) Accretion of income on marketable debt securities - (326 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 153 138 Change in right-of-use assets and liabilities (10 ) - Amortization of intangible assets 22 33 Stock-based compensation 1,163 1,031 Deferred income tax benefit - (1,803 ) Foreign currency remeasurement and other loss 371 465 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 668 95 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 195 (847 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (574 ) (3,463 ) Deferred revenue (1,218 ) (2,121 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,783 ) (11,242 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of marketable debt securities - (7,718 ) Maturities of marketable debt securities - 23,332 Purchase of equipment (38 ) (188 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (38 ) 15,426 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from employee options exercised 132 51 Common shares received and retired for employee taxes paid (23 ) (37 ) Proceeds from sale of common shares 14,037 - Payments for offering costs (112 ) - Repayment of finance lease liabilities (13 ) (13 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 14,021 1 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (70 ) (100 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 8,130 4,085 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: At beginning of the period 35,992 11,936 At end of the period $ 44,122 $ 16,021 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash paid for interest $ 2 $ 2 SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property and equipment expenditures in accounts payable $ 3 $ 153 Receivable from exercise of stock options $ 31 $ 6 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,576 $ 15,451 Restricted cash included in deposits and other long-term assets 546 570 (see Note 13 (Commitments and Contingencies)) Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 44,122 $ 16,021 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 9