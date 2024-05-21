UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 14, 2024 Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) California 001-12830 94-3127919 (State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer of Incorporation) Identification No.) 2173 Salk Avenue, Suite 200 Carlsbad, California 92008 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (442) 287-8990 (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Trading Title of each class Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common shares LCTX NYSE American LLC

Item 8.01 Other Events. On May 14, 2024, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a prospectus supplement dated May 14, 2024 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the prospectus dated May 14, 2024 (the "Prospectus") that forms a part of the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-277758) filed by the Company with the SEC on March 7, 2024 and declared effective by the SEC on May 14, 2024 (the "Registration Statement"). The Prospectus Supplement relates to the offer and sale of the Company's common shares, from time to time, having an aggregate offering price of up to $39,966,424 (the "ATM Shares") through B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("B. Riley") acting as sales agent, pursuant to that sales agreement dated March 22, 2024 entered into between the Company and B. Riley, as previously reported by the Company in its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on March 22, 2024.The ATM Shares are being offered and sold pursuant to the Registration Statement, the Prospectus, and the Prospectus Supplement. This report shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the ATM Shares, nor shall there be any sale of the ATM Shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. A copy of the opinion of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton, LLP relating to the legality of the ATM Shares covered by the Prospectus Supplement is attached hereto as Exhibit 5.1 and is incorporated by reference herein. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits Exhibit Description No. 5.1 Opinion of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton, LLP 23.1 Consent of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton, LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1) 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Date: May 14, 2024 By: /s/ George A. Samuel III Name: George A. Samuel III Title: General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Exhibit 5.1 Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP 12275 El Camino Real, Suite 100 San Diego, CA 92130-4092 858.720.8900 main 858.509.3691 fax www.sheppardmullin.com May 14, 2024 VIA ELECTRONIC MAIL Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. 2173 Salk Avenue, Suite 200 Carlsbad, California 92008 Re: At-The-Market Offering pursuant to Registration Statement on Form S-3 Ladies and Gentlemen: We have acted as counsel to Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., a California corporation (the "Company"), with respect to certain matters in connection with the offering by the Company of up to $39,966,424 (the "Shares") of its common shares (the "Common Shares"), pursuant to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-277758) (the "Registration Statement") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), the prospectus included in the Registration Statement (the "Base Prospectus"), and the prospectus supplement dated May 14, 2024, filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Act supplementing the Base Prospectus (together with the Base Prospectus, the "Prospectus"). The Shares are to be sold by the Company in accordance with the Sales Agreement, dated March 22, 2024, by and between the Company and B. Riley Securities, Inc. (the "Agreement"), as described in the Prospectus. This opinion is being furnished in connection with the requirements of Item 601(b)(5) of Regulation S-K under the Act, and no opinion is expressed herein as to any matter pertaining to the contents of the Registration Statement or the Prospectus, other than as expressly stated herein with respect to the issue of the Shares. It is understood that this opinion is to be used only in connection with the offer and sale of the Shares while the Registration Statement is effective under the Act. In connection with this opinion letter, we have examined and relied upon originals or copies, certified or otherwise identified to our satisfaction, of the Registration Statement and the Prospectus, the Company's articles of incorporation and bylaws, each as currently in effect, the Agreement, and such records, documents, certificates, memoranda and other instruments as in our judgment are necessary or appropriate to enable us to render the opinion expressed below. We have assumed: the genuineness of all signatures, including endorsements; the legal capacity and competency of all natural persons; the authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals; the conformity to originals of all documents submitted to us as copies, including facsimile, electronic, certified or photostatic copies; the authenticity of the originals of all documents submitted to us as copies; the accuracy, completeness and authenticity of certificates of public officials; and the due authorization, execution and delivery of all documents by all persons other than the Company where authorization, execution and delivery are prerequisites to the effectiveness thereof. As to any facts relevant to the opinions stated herein that we did not independently establish or verify, we relied upon statements and representations of officers and other representatives of the Company and others and of public officials and have not independently verified such facts. We express no opinion to the extent that future issuances of securities of the Company and/or anti-dilution adjustments to outstanding securities of the Company cause the number of Common Shares outstanding or issuable upon conversion or exercise of outstanding securities of the Company to exceed the number of Shares then issuable under the Agreement. -1-