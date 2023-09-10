UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 6, 2023 Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) California 001-12830 94-3127919 (State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of Incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) 2173 Salk Avenue, Suite 200 Carlsbad, California 94-92008 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) (442) 287-8990 Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code Not Applicable (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common shares LCTX NYSE American

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. As described under Item 5.07 below, at the annual meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") held on September 6, 2023, the Company's shareholders approved an amendment (the "EIP Amendment") to the Company's 2021 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2021 Plan"), pursuant to which the number of common shares of the Company available for issuance under the 2021 Plan was increased by 19,500,000. The Company's board of directors previously approved the EIP Amendment, subject to shareholder approval. A more complete description of the EIP Amendment and a summary of the 2021 Plan, as amended by the EIP Amendment, is in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), and is incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing summary of the EIP Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the EIP Amendment, a copy of which is filed as an exhibit to this report. Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders. The Annual Meeting was held on September 6, 2023. The matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting are described in detail in the Proxy Statement. Below is a brief description of each such matter and the final voting results, including the number of votes cast for, withheld or against, the number of abstentions and the number of broker non-votes with respect to each matter, as applicable. Proposal 1. The Company's shareholders elected the nine nominees named below to the Company's board of directors to hold office until the Company's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified by the following votes: Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes Dipti Amin 74,273,372 1,103,028 43,913,515 Deborah Andrews 74,096,073 1,280,327 43,913,515 Don Bailey 73,391,291 1,985,109 43,913,515 Neal C. Bradsher 73,396,208 1,980,192 43,913,515 Brian M. Culley 74,426,506 949,894 43,913,515 Alfred D. Kingsley 71,157,090 4,219,310 43,913,515 Anula Jayasuriya 73,404,130 1,972,270 43,913,515 Michael H. Mulroy 63,115,746 12,260,654 43,913,515 Angus C. Russell 55,755,116 19,621,284 43,913,515 -2-

Proposal 2. The Company's shareholders ratified the appointment of WithumSmith+Brown, PC as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, by the votes set forth below. Votes For Vote Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 118,493,370 481,961 314,584 - Proposal 3. The Company's shareholders approved, on an advisory and non-binding basis, the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers, as set forth in the Proxy Statement, by the votes set forth below. Votes For Vote Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 70,271,698 4,542,895 561,807 43,913,515 Proposal 4. The Company's shareholders voted as follows with respect to the preferred frequency of holding an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. Every Year Every Two Years Every Three Years Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 71,622,410 983,734 975,224 1,795,032 43,913,515 Proposal 5. The Company's shareholders approved the EIP Amendment by the votes set forth below. Votes For Vote Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 66,175,977 8,543,323 657,100 43,913,515 Proposal 6. The Company's shareholders approved an amendment to the Company's restated articles of incorporation to increase the number of authorized common shares from 250,000,000 to 450,000,000 by the votes set forth below. Votes For Vote Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 108,314,123 10,203,002 772,790 - Proposal 7. The Company's shareholders approved the adjournment of the Annual Meeting, if necessary or advisable, to solicit additional proxies in favor of Proposal 6 in the event there are not sufficient votes to approve Proposal 6 by the votes set forth below. Votes For Vote Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 108,130,223 10,087,729 1,071,963 - In light of the results on proposal 4, and consistent with the board of directors' recommendation, the Company will include the shareholder advisory vote on named executive officer compensation in its proxy materials every year until the next required vote on the frequency of shareholder advisory votes on executive compensation. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits Exhibit No. Description 10.1* Amendment to the Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Equity Incentive Plan 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document). * Incorporated by reference from Appendix A to the Proxy Statement. -3-