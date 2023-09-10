UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 6, 2023
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.
California
2173 Salk Avenue, Suite 200
Carlsbad, California
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
As described under Item 5.07 below, at the annual meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") held on September 6, 2023, the Company's shareholders approved an amendment (the "EIP Amendment") to the Company's 2021 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2021 Plan"), pursuant to which the number of common shares of the Company available for issuance under the 2021 Plan was increased by 19,500,000. The Company's board of directors previously approved the EIP Amendment, subject to shareholder approval. A more complete description of the EIP Amendment and a summary of the 2021 Plan, as amended by the EIP Amendment, is in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), and is incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing summary of the EIP Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the EIP Amendment, a copy of which is filed as an exhibit to this report.
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
The Annual Meeting was held on September 6, 2023. The matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting are described in detail in the Proxy Statement. Below is a brief description of each such matter and the final voting results, including the number of votes cast for, withheld or against, the number of abstentions and the number of broker non-votes with respect to each matter, as applicable.
Proposal 1. The Company's shareholders elected the nine nominees named below to the Company's board of directors to hold office until the Company's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified by the following votes:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
Dipti Amin
74,273,372
1,103,028
43,913,515
Deborah Andrews
74,096,073
1,280,327
43,913,515
Don Bailey
73,391,291
1,985,109
43,913,515
Neal C. Bradsher
73,396,208
1,980,192
43,913,515
Brian M. Culley
74,426,506
949,894
43,913,515
Alfred D. Kingsley
71,157,090
4,219,310
43,913,515
Anula Jayasuriya
73,404,130
1,972,270
43,913,515
Michael H. Mulroy
63,115,746
12,260,654
43,913,515
Angus C. Russell
55,755,116
19,621,284
43,913,515
Proposal 2. The Company's shareholders ratified the appointment of WithumSmith+Brown, PC as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, by the votes set forth below.
Votes For
Vote Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
118,493,370
481,961
314,584
-
Proposal 3. The Company's shareholders approved, on an advisory and non-binding basis, the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers, as set forth in the Proxy Statement, by the votes set forth below.
Votes For
Vote Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
70,271,698
4,542,895
561,807
43,913,515
Proposal 4. The Company's shareholders voted as follows with respect to the preferred frequency of holding an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.
Every Year
Every Two Years
Every Three Years
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
71,622,410
983,734
975,224
1,795,032
43,913,515
Proposal 5. The Company's shareholders approved the EIP Amendment by the votes set forth below.
Votes For
Vote Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
66,175,977
8,543,323
657,100
43,913,515
Proposal 6. The Company's shareholders approved an amendment to the Company's restated articles of incorporation to increase the number of authorized common shares from 250,000,000 to 450,000,000 by the votes set forth below.
Votes For
Vote Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
108,314,123
10,203,002
772,790
-
Proposal 7. The Company's shareholders approved the adjournment of the Annual Meeting, if necessary or advisable, to solicit additional proxies in favor of Proposal 6 in the event there are not sufficient votes to approve Proposal 6 by the votes set forth below.
Votes For
Vote Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
108,130,223
10,087,729
1,071,963
-
In light of the results on proposal 4, and consistent with the board of directors' recommendation, the Company will include the shareholder advisory vote on named executive officer compensation in its proxy materials every year until the next required vote on the frequency of shareholder advisory votes on executive compensation.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit No.
Description
10.1*
Amendment to the Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Equity Incentive Plan
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).
* Incorporated by reference from Appendix A to the Proxy Statement.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.
Date: September 7, 2023
By: /s/ George A. Samuel III
George A. Samuel III
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
