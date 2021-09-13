Log in
    LIN   FR0004156297

LINEDATA SERVICES

(LIN)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 09/13 11:39:43 am
42.1 EUR   +0.48%
H1 2021 results : EBITDA: EUR22.6m, +23.1%

09/13/2021 | 11:46am EDT
Linedata Services H1 2021 results: EBITDA: EUR22.6m, +23.1% 13-Sep-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

H1 2021 results: EBITDA: EUR22.6m, +23.1% 

                  H1 2020 H1 2021 Change 
REVENUE           78.5    75.9    -3.3% 
 
EBITDA            18.4    22.6 
                                  +23.1% 
% of revenue      23.4%     29.8% 
 
 
OPERATING INCOME  9.8     15.3 
                                  +57.0% 
% of revenue      12.5%     20.2% 
 
 
NET INCOME        7.6     11.0 
                                  +44.6% 
% of revenue      9.7%      14.5%

Rounded, audited figures (EURm)

Neuilly-sur-Seine, 13 September 2021 - Linedata (LIN:FP), the global solutions and outsourcing services provider for asset management, insurance and credit professionals, today published its financial indicators for H1 2021.

The Group generated revenue of EUR75.9m in the first half, down 3.3% on reported data but up 0.7% at constant exchange rates.

The Lending & Leasing segment posted organic growth of 7.2% year-on-year, largely driven by client migrations to the new version of Linedata Ekip360. The Group thus confirmed its solution as a major platform for Credit and Financing players both in France and internationally. The Asset Management division recorded a slight drop of 2.1% on a like-for-like basis, mainly due to a decline in its back-office business. Conversely, opportunities for the new AMP offering led to robust growth in consulting with the installed client base and the signing of new clients, particularly Hedge Funds.

EBITDA was EUR22.6m, up 23.1% year-on-year. It should be noted, however, that financial year 2020 included restructuring costs associated with the pandemic, recruitment needs were not fully met in H1 2021 and travel costs remained very low. Restated for these cost differentials, estimated at around EUR3m for H1 2021, normalized EBITDA stood at 26%. The EBITDA margin improved in each segment, reflecting the strength of Linedata's business model. 

EBITDA margin         H1 2020 H1 2021 
Asset Management (*)  24.9%   29.2% 
Lending & Leasing     19.7%   31.1% 
 
                      23.4%   29.8% 
Total

Analysis of results

Operating income was EUR15.3m, representing a more significant gain of 57.0%, thanks in large part to the decrease in amortisation of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

The financial result s of -EUR0.9m was almost unchanged from - 1.0m in 2020. At EUR3.4m, income tax was up EUR2.2m, mainly due to a tax charge in 2020 arising from the retroactive implementation of the IP Box system in financial year 2019.

Net income for H1 2021 was EUR11.0m, representing a net margin of 14.5%.

Balance sheet analysis

At 30 June 2021, shareholders' equity amounted to EUR124.7m, up EUR3.2m compared to 31 December 2020. This included in particular the recognition of the dividend payable (EUR8.8m) and the acquisition of the company's own shares (EUR3.4m).

The Group continued its deleveraging efforts in the first half, restructuring its long-term loans in June 2021. The bond debt of EUR35m maturing in May 2022 was repaid in advance alongside other bank loans totalling EUR21m. In exchange, Linedata set up new debt of EUR56m with a bank pool, maturing in 6 years, thus enjoying a longer debt maturity, greater repayment flexibility and more attractive financial terms. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities, net debt amounted to EUR47.7m at 31 June 2021, a decrease of EUR19.4m compared to end-2020, representing 1.0x EBITDA over a rolling 12-month period.

Outlook

Despite ongoing covid uncertainties, Linedata expects to achieve in 2021 a second year of stable transition versus 2020.

Next publication: Q3 2021 revenue out 21 October 2021

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 20 years' experience, 20 offices covering 50 countries throughout the world, 700 clients and 1,100 employees, Linedata combines technology and human input to provide asset management, insurance and lending professionals with global solutions. Linedata supports companies as they develop and bolsters the growth of its clients.

Linedata generated revenues of EUR161.0 million in 2020. Linedata is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange Compartment B, FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP

www.linedata.com 

                           Cap Value 
Linedata 
                           Financial communication 
Finance Department 
                           Gilles Broquelet 
+33 (0)1 47 77 68 39 
                           +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 
infofinances@linedata.com 
                           info@capvalue.fr 
 
                           www.capvalue.fr

Regulatory filing PDF file File: pdf 

Language:        English 
Company:         Linedata Services 
                 27 rue d'Orléans 
                 92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine 
                 France 
Internet:        www.linedata.com 
ISIN:            FR0004156297 
Euronext Ticker: LIN 
AMF Category:    Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:     1233051 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
1233051 13-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233051&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2021 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

ChangeLast1st jan.
0X (ZRX/USD) -8.13% 0.97189 Real-time Quote.201.40%
LINEDATA SERVICES 0.48% 42.1 Real-time Quote.48.06%
11:47aH1 2021 RESULTS : EBITDA: ?22.6m, +23.1%
EQ
11:46aRÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2021 : Ebitda : 22,6 meur +23,1%
DJ
11:46aH1 2021 RESULTS : EBITDA: EUR22.6m, +23.1%
DJ
08/27LINEDATA SERVICES : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de ..
DJ
07/27LINEDATA SERVICES : First-half 2021 revenues: ?75.9m
EQ
07/27LINEDATA SERVICES : Chiffre d'affaires du 1er semestre 2021 : 75,9 MEUR
DJ
07/27LINEDATA SERVICES : First-half 2021 revenues: EUR75.9m
DJ
07/27FIRST-HALF 2021 REVENUES : 75.9m
PU
07/12LINEDATA SERVICES : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de ..
DJ
07/06LINEDATA SERVICES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
