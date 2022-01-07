Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Linedata Services
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIN   FR0004156297

LINEDATA SERVICES

(LIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infographic: Linedata's Global Asset Management Survey

01/07/2022 | 04:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Take a look at the visual highlights in this infographic from our new report:

  • Key drivers of technology decision making for 2022 from 200 global asset managers
  • Significant change in top concerns since 2019 including:
    • Cloud adoption - how and what
    • Growing importance of transparency and disclosure to firm identify
    • Motivation and hurdles to ESG factor implementation in workflows

Download the full report here.

Building operational resilience & lasting value in an uncertain world

Linedata Global Asset Management Survey 2021

The asset management community has had to evolve its technology and operational practices since the pandemic. After an early focus on the shift to remote work and responding to market volatility, they've since put more attention on longer-term structural opportunities that will build lasting value. So, what's next?

In Linedata's Global Asset Management Survey, 200 executives point to key drivers of strategy and technology looking toward 2022.

Insights at a glance Top challenges for firms have completely shifted from 2019.
  • Top challenges in 2019

    • Investment performance (35%)

    • Attracting new clients (34%)

  • Top challenges in 2021

    • Cybersecurity (35%)

    • Risk management (29%)

Putting innovation at the forefront

Analysis of survey data also shows an acceleration of several phenomena that were already in motion, including key components enabling firms to streamline operational complexity while working toward creating lasting value.

  • Significant shifts in cloud adoption attitudes

    • In 2019, more than half of firms said they had no plans to adopt the cloud.

    • By 2021, only 5% of survey respondents feel this way.

  • Outsourcing along the investment lifecycle

    • About ⅓ of surveyed firms are positioned to closely examine middle-office operations in the next 12 months to decide what specific functions can be effectively outsourced, compared to 17% of respondents in 2019.

  • Investment in technology platforms

    • Nearly half of asset managers are leaning toward a single provider approach to technology adoption.

  • Growing importance of transparency and disclosure to firm identity
    • Transparency now ranks third in the ways firms most often distinguish themselves against competitors

      • Risk management practices (20%)

      • Investment performance (19%)

      • Greater transparency (16%)

  • Proliferation of new ESG product activity despite operational and reporting challenges

  • More than ⅔ of respondents have prioritized the integration of ESG factors into their investment process.

Dive deeper into the data.

Download the 10th edition of Linedata's Global Asset Management Survey Report.

Download

Connect with us today.

Disclaimer

Linedata Services SA published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 21:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LINEDATA SERVICES
04:18pINFOGRAPHIC : Linedata's Global Asset Management Survey
PU
2021NR Finance México Selects Linedata Ekip³6° to Support Management of Its Contract Financ..
CI
2021LINEDATA SERVICES : NR Finance México selects Linedata Ekip360 to support
PU
2021NEW REPORT : Fund Technology, Data[...]
PU
2021TRANSFER AGENCY : An evolving space
PU
2021CASE STUDY : UMB Bank and Linedata Capitalstream
PU
2021LINEDATA SERVICES : Revenue for the first 9 months of 2021: ?113.7M
EQ
2021LINEDATA SERVICES : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
2021REVENUE FOR THE FIRST 9 MONTHS OF 20 : 113.7m
PU
2021H1 2021 RESULTS : EBITDA: 22.6m, +23.1%
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 161 M 182 M 182 M
Net income 2021 21,3 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
Net Debt 2021 59,0 M 67,0 M 67,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 255 M 289 M 290 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 082
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart LINEDATA SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Linedata Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINEDATA SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 39,90 €
Average target price 44,60 €
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anvaraly Jiva Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Allmang Chief Financial Officer
Vivien Lévy-Garboua Vice Chairman
Lise Fauconnier Director
Shabrina Jiva Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINEDATA SERVICES2.31%288
ORACLE CORPORATION-1.00%230 566
SAP SE-2.37%162 565
SERVICENOW, INC.-11.57%114 231
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-7.84%35 989
DOCUSIGN, INC.-6.05%28 316