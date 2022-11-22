Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Linedata Services
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIN   FR0004156297

LINEDATA SERVICES

(LIN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-11-22 am EST
46.20 EUR   +1.54%
02:32pLinedata Services : Availability of the information memorandum published by linedata services within the framework of the public share buyback offer initated by linedata services
EQ
11/10Linedata Services : Share buyback program
PU
11/03Linedata Services : Press release on the filing of a proposed public share buyback offer initiated by Linedata for1,100,000 of its own shares
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Linedata Services: AVAILABILITY OF THE INFORMATION MEMORANDUM PUBLISHED BY LINEDATA SERVICES WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK OFFER INITATED BY LINEDATA SERVICES

11/22/2022 | 02:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Linedata Services
Linedata Services: AVAILABILITY OF THE INFORMATION MEMORANDUM PUBLISHED BY LINEDATA SERVICES WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK OFFER INITATED BY LINEDATA SERVICES

22-Nov-2022 / 20:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AVAILABILITY OF THE INFORMATION MEMORANDUM

PUBLISHED BY LINEDATA SERVICES

 

WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK OFFER INITATED BY

 

FOR 1,100,000 OF ITS OWN SHARES

IN ORDER TO REDUCE ITS SHARE CAPITAL

 

presented by

 

 

 

 

 

PRESENTING ESTABLISHMENT AND GUARANTOR

 

OFFER PRICE: €50.00 per Linedata Services share

OFFER PERIOD: 21 days minimum

 

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The public buyback offer will be launched, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 231-32 of the General Regulation of the AMF and R. 225-153 and R. 225-154 of the French Commercial Code, after (i) the publication by Linedata Services of a press release announcing that the resolution on the reduction of the share capital through a buyback and cancellation of shares was validly adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Linedata Services’ shareholders on November 30, 2022, (ii) the publication by Linedata Services of the purchase notices in a journal of legal announcements and the bulletin of mandatory legal announcements.

 

 

This press release established by Linedata Services is published in accordance with Article 231-27 of the General Regulation of the French financial markets authority (“AMF”).

In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 621-8 of the Monetary and Financial Code and Article 231.23 of the General Regulation of the AMF, the AMF has, in application of its compliance decision of 22 November 2022, assigned Visa No. 22-463 to the information memorandum from Linedata Services relative to the offer for the buyback of 1,100,000 of its own shares in order to reduce its share capital (the “Offer”).

The information memorandum is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Linedata Services (www.linedata.com) and may be obtained free of charge from Linedata Services (27, rue d’Orléans - 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine) and Degroof Petercam Wealth Management (44, rue de Lisbonne - 75008 Paris).

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF will publish a notice of the opening of the Offer and its timetable, and Euronext Paris will publish the notice announcing the terms and conditions and timetable of the Offer. In accordance with Article 231-28 of the General Regulation of the AMF, the document containing the other information about Linedata’s legal, financial, accounting and other characteristics will be filed with the AMF and made available to the public by the day before the launching of the public share buyback offer at the latest, in accordance with the same rules.

 

Disclaimer

This document may not be disseminated, transmitted or distributed, either directly or indirectly, to the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia.

This press release does not constitute an offer in respect of any securities or a solicitation to buy securities in the United States or in any country other than France.

The dissemination, publication or distribution of this press release in certain countries may constitute a breach of prevailing laws and regulations. Accordingly, any persons who are physically present in such countries, and in which this press release is disseminated, published or distributed, must enquire about and comply with such laws and regulations.

 

 

Contact

 

Linedata

Finance Department

 +33 1 73 43 70 72

infofinances@linedata.com

Cap Value

Financial communication

Gilles Broquelet

+33 1 80 81 50 00

info@capvalue.fr

www.capvalue.fr

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PDF

Language: English
Company: Linedata Services
27 rue d'Orléans
92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine
France
Internet: www.linedata.com
ISIN: FR0004156297
Euronext Ticker: LIN
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1494093
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1494093  22-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1494093&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about LINEDATA SERVICES
02:32pLinedata Services : Availability of the information memorandum published by linedata serv..
EQ
11/10Linedata Services : Share buyback program
PU
11/03Linedata Services : Press release on the filing of a proposed public share buyback offer i..
EQ
10/20Linedata Services : First Nine Months' Revenue 2022: 124.8m
EQ
10/05Linedata Services : Couverture presse suite au communiqué de presse annonçant que La Mutue..
PU
10/05Linedata Services : Media coverage following the press release announcing that La Mutuelle..
PU
10/03Linedata Services : La Mutuelle Générale outsources its fund accounting operations to Line..
PU
09/15Linedata Services : Partners with Liquid Mercury for Crypto Market Access
PU
09/13Linedata Services S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/12Linedata Services : First-half results 2022 EBITDA: +0.4% NET PROFIT: +12.4%
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 173 M 178 M 178 M
Net income 2022 24,6 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
Net Debt 2022 24,3 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 289 M 296 M 296 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 023
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart LINEDATA SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Linedata Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINEDATA SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 45,50 €
Average target price 47,35 €
Spread / Average Target 4,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anvaraly Jiva Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Allmang Chief Financial Officer
Vivien Lévy-Garboua Vice Chairman
Lise Fauconnier Director
Shabrina Jiva Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINEDATA SERVICES16.67%296
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.58%215 208
SAP SE-14.94%121 470
SERVICENOW INC.-40.32%78 101
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.75%32 170
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-24.10%18 236