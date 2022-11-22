Linedata Services: AVAILABILITY OF THE INFORMATION MEMORANDUM PUBLISHED BY LINEDATA SERVICES WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK OFFER INITATED BY LINEDATA SERVICES

AVAILABILITY OF THE INFORMATION MEMORANDUM

PUBLISHED BY LINEDATA SERVICES

WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK OFFER INITATED BY

FOR 1,100,000 OF ITS OWN SHARES

IN ORDER TO REDUCE ITS SHARE CAPITAL

presented by

PRESENTING ESTABLISHMENT AND GUARANTOR

OFFER PRICE: €50.00 per Linedata Services share OFFER PERIOD: 21 days minimum

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The public buyback offer will be launched, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 231-32 of the General Regulation of the AMF and R. 225-153 and R. 225-154 of the French Commercial Code, after (i) the publication by Linedata Services of a press release announcing that the resolution on the reduction of the share capital through a buyback and cancellation of shares was validly adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Linedata Services’ shareholders on November 30, 2022, (ii) the publication by Linedata Services of the purchase notices in a journal of legal announcements and the bulletin of mandatory legal announcements.

This press release established by Linedata Services is published in accordance with Article 231-27 of the General Regulation of the French financial markets authority (“AMF”).

In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 621-8 of the Monetary and Financial Code and Article 231.23 of the General Regulation of the AMF, the AMF has, in application of its compliance decision of 22 November 2022, assigned Visa No. 22-463 to the information memorandum from Linedata Services relative to the offer for the buyback of 1,100,000 of its own shares in order to reduce its share capital (the “Offer”).

The information memorandum is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Linedata Services (www.linedata.com) and may be obtained free of charge from Linedata Services (27, rue d’Orléans - 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine) and Degroof Petercam Wealth Management (44, rue de Lisbonne - 75008 Paris).

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF will publish a notice of the opening of the Offer and its timetable, and Euronext Paris will publish the notice announcing the terms and conditions and timetable of the Offer. In accordance with Article 231-28 of the General Regulation of the AMF, the document containing the other information about Linedata’s legal, financial, accounting and other characteristics will be filed with the AMF and made available to the public by the day before the launching of the public share buyback offer at the latest, in accordance with the same rules.

Disclaimer

This document may not be disseminated, transmitted or distributed, either directly or indirectly, to the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia.

This press release does not constitute an offer in respect of any securities or a solicitation to buy securities in the United States or in any country other than France.

The dissemination, publication or distribution of this press release in certain countries may constitute a breach of prevailing laws and regulations. Accordingly, any persons who are physically present in such countries, and in which this press release is disseminated, published or distributed, must enquire about and comply with such laws and regulations.

Contact