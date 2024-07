Linedata Services : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité contracté avec la Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont

Linedata Services publishes and integrates software packages for the finance sector. The group also offers consulting, outsourcing and maintenance services. Net sales break down by application sector as follows: - asset management, savings and insurance (66.6%); - loans and financing (33.4%): loan management software packages, risk analysis and management software packages, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.4%), Southern Europe (1.7%), Northern Europe (18.5%), North America (46.1%) and Asia (5.3%).

Sector Software