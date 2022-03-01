Linedata Services : Fund Admin and Liquid Alts? 5 Key Technology Capabilities to Help You Stand Out from the Crowd

Liquid alternatives remain popular, reflecting recognition for the role they can play in helping to diversify market risks. 2021 saw unprecedented demand for such structures, with assets reaching a new high watermark. Nearly all Morningstar categories benefited from positive net flows (with 33% increase in assets) and positive performance.

Originally designed to shield portfolios from the effects of stock market tumbles, in practice liquid alts have reduced the impact of investment profits and their returns have in recent years been disappointing when compared to traditional market benchmarks. However, with the market environment changing, now might be the time for these strategies to show their worth .

So what are liquid alts and why do they remain popular, despite some high-profile hiccups? To answer the first part of this question, we can split the phrase into its constituent parts:

Liquid - providing daily liquidity (as opposed to some alternative investments which can have lengthy redemption periods)

- providing daily liquidity (as opposed to some alternative investments which can have lengthy redemption periods) Alternative - invested in something other than traditional long-only equity and bond markets and therefore providing returns which are not dependent on the performance of those markets.

It is easy to see the attraction of this combination of absolute returns and liquidity in a structure which is more transparent and more highly regulated than a hedge fund, providing as it does diversification and downside protection to a portfolio whilst offering the regulatory oversights and accessibility of a more regulated fund structure ('40 Act or UCITS).

The continuing growth of liquid alts means that now, more than ever, the worlds of mutual and alternative funds are overlapping. This presents new challenges to the fund administrator who may wish to set themselves up to handle the complexities of these new hybrid investment vehicles. For the administrator who can provide this service, the market potential is considerable.

For any fund administrator, being prepared for liquid alts means addressing specific areas of process and functionality to verify that they have sufficient robustness to handle these requirements alongside existing business.

Technology can be an enabling factor here, providing it is sufficiently flexible and scalable. Is your technology up to the job? These are five key capabilities you should consider if your business handles or plans to handle liquid alts:

Is your system capable of handling the diverse range of asset types present in liquid alts? Liquid alts may include derivatives and other non-traditional holdings which you need to be able to process through your system. In addition, you may need to be able to handle simultaneous long and short positions.

Typically, alternative structures were valued on a monthly basis (with some valuing weekly) whereas traditional funds tended to value daily. Now with the blurring of the lines between the two, alternative managers operating in the liquid alts space will need to value more frequently. You need to be confident that you can handle the various different valuation frequencies that will arise.