  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Linedata Services
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIN   FR0004156297

LINEDATA SERVICES

(LIN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:56 2022-11-10 am EST
45.90 EUR    0.00%
05:57aLinedata Services : Share buyback program
PU
11/03Linedata Services : Press release on the filing of a proposed public share buyback offer initiated by Linedata for1,100,000 of its own shares
EQ
10/20Linedata Services : First Nine Months' Revenue 2022: 124.8m
EQ
Linedata Services : Share buyback program

11/10/2022 | 05:57am EST
• Share buyback program in the amount of €55 million, or 17.2% of the share capital

• At a price of €50 per share, a premium of 45.3% on the closing price of October 24, 2022

• Accretion estimated at around 17% on EPS

The Board of Directors of Linedata Services ("Linedata") approved plans to launch a share buyback program aimed at buying back and cancelling shares from shareholders within the framework of a capital reduction not motivated by losses, for a maximum of 1,100,000 shares in the Company at a unit price of €50 per share. These 1,100,000 shares, as at the current date, represent 17.2% of the capital of Linedata.

The buyback price at €50 represents a premium of 45.3% on the closing share price of October 24, 2022 (last day of trading before the announcement of the details of the share buyback program) and a premium of 42.6% and 38.6% compared with average trade-weighted volumes exchanged over the 20-day and 60-day periods preceding that date.

Access the documents and information relating to the share buyback programm

Disclaimer

Linedata Services SA published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 10:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
