    LIN   FR0004156297

LINEDATA SERVICES

(LIN)
Linedata Services : expands its Technology Services portfolio with two new cybersecurity offerings exclusively for buy-side firms

03/02/2022 | 02:47am EST
Linedata's expanded solution offers full-service threat detection and remediation services, tailored to traditional and alternative asset managers

Linedata Protect and Linedata Protect Premium leverage HCL Technologies' cybersecurity services

Paris, Boston, New York, Charlotte, London, Hong Kong, March 2nd, 2022 - Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), a global provider of asset management and credit technology, data and services, today announced its collaboration with HCL Technologies to launch global cybersecurity offerings: Linedata Protect and Linedata Protect Premium. Both offerings are tailored to the specific cybersecurity and compliance requirements of traditional and alternative asset managers, including hedge funds, private equity firms and their portfolio companies.

These new offerings are timely as reports of cybersecurity attacks have risen exponentially in the wake of the pandemic, as cyber criminals seek to exploit the millions of devices used for remote working now operating outside of secure networks. Recent research conducted by Linedata's Global Asset Management Survey jointly with Aite Novarica found that Cybersecurity is among the major challenges for investment managers; 35% of respondents listed it in their top three concerns. In particular, buy-side firms are increasingly being targeted by criminals due to their financial services profile, continued reliance on legacy technology and lack of in-house cybersecurity expertise.

The new cybersecurity offerings are industry leading, award winning and fully scalable. Linedata Protect digitizes and operationalizes the cybersecurity lifecycle, with next-gen antivirus and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), SOAR playbooks for automated response and threat intelligence, plus a 24/7/365 service desk and regular security briefings. Linedata Protect Premium offers all this and more, including proactive round-the-clock Managed Detection, Response and Remediation (MDRR) and an industry-leading Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution.

"The pandemic brought a dramatic rise in cyber-attacks, as the traditional office network perimeter became obsolete resulting in higher threat levels. Yet many buy-side firms still lack the advanced technology, specialist expertise, and round-the-clock staffing needed to protect their business and meet regulatory requirements," said Anup Kumar, Global Head of Linedata Global Services. "Linedata's decades of in-depth expertise in fund management technology and challenges, paired with HCL's cybersecurity expertise, have been combined in the creation of these cutting edge solutions exclusively focused for the buy side firms."

Together with Linedata's other cybersecurity services, including risk and vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and CISO-as-a-Service, Linedata Protect and Linedata Protect Premium provide an array of choices for fund managers to strengthen their cybersecurity position and protect their data, operations, while mitigating operational risk.

Linedata was awarded 'Best Cybersecurity Firm' by HFM in 2021.

To obtain more information about Linedata Protect and Linedata Protect Premium, please visit our website: www.linedata.com/linedataprotect

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 20 years' experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1100 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 160.2 million in 2021 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP.

linedata.com

Disclaimer

Linedata Services SA published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 07:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
