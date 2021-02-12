2020 Revenue: 161.0m

2019 2020 Change ASSET MANAGEMENT(*) 113.3 109.6 -3.2% LENDING & LEASING 56.3 51.4 -8.8% TOTAL LINEDATA 169.7 161.0 -5.1%

Rounded and unaudited figures (€ m)

(*)The 'Other' segment, made up of insurance and retirement savings, has been integrated into AM.

Neuilly-sur-Seine, 9 February 2021 - Linedata (LIN:FP) generated revenue of €161.0 million in 2020, down 5,1% compared with 2019 (-4.0% on a like-for-like basis).

As expected, activity picked up in Q4, generating revenue of €46.0 million, an increase of 2.6% (+6.6% on a like-for-like basis).

The recurring share of revenue in 2020 increased both as a percentage (79% in 2020 vs. 75% in 2019) and in absolute value (+€0.8 million). This growth confirms the sustainability of Linedata's business model, even in a difficult economic environment.

Order intake came in at €55.5 million, an increase of 7.8% compared with the previous period.

Performance analysis by segment:

Asset Management (Q1: €28.4m, +2.8%; Q2: €27.0m, -7.3%; Q3: €25.6m, -5.0%; Q4: €28.7m, -3.3%)

The Asset Management segment contracted by 3.2% in 2020.

Software sales came in at €92.7 million (-3.7%). The front office division benefited from initial migrations from the installed base onto the new AMP platform, with a significant increase in consulting revenue. In contrast, back office activity declined, due to a decrease in the number of customization projects by major clients.

Revenue from Services at €17.0 million was stable (-0.4%). Activity in Asia was negatively impacted in 2020 by both the instability in Hong Kong and the pandemic. Conversely, co-sourcing offers in the US in the middle office and risk management areas followed a very positive trend, with overall growth of nearly 5%.

Lending & Leasing (Q1: €11.9m, -4.2%; Q2: €11.2m, -28.4%; Q3: €11.1m, -16.2%; Q4: €17.3m, +14.1%)

Revenue for the segment was down 8.8% compared with 2019. After three quarters negatively impacted by a wait-and-see market, activity rebounded sharply in Q4 (+14.1%) with the signing of numerous contracts. These were with both existing clients for migrations onto Linedata's new platforms and new clients, for Ekip360 in North America and Loansquare in France.​​​​​​​

Outlook

Linedata will present its annual results to the financial community on February 18. The Group expects to see a slight increase in its operating profitability indicators in 2020.