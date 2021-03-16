Linedata : Launches First Integrated ESG Data Solution for Asset Managers with Market Leader Arabesque S-Ray

Linedata, a global provider of credit and asset management technology, data and services, today announced it is the first technology vendor to seamlessly integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data into asset managers’ workflows through collaboration with leading independent provider Arabesque S-Ray. A wide range of ESG data assets feeds directly into Linedata’s software to help managers meet growing demands from regulators and investors for greater transparency over ESG funds, and to provide a competitive edge through sustainable positioning and differentiated product offerings.

Arabesque S-Ray’s quantitative data tool uses machine learning to crunch the sustainability performance of over 8,000 of the world’s largest listed companies, and directly integrates with Linedata’s portfolio and order management solutions for unparalleled ease of use. It is available to Linedata clients in Europe, Asia, and North America.

“We believe economic value creation can go hand in hand with environmental stewardship, social inclusion, and sound governance,” noted Georg Kell, Chairman of the Arabesque Group, and founding Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact. “Our agreement with Linedata empowers more asset managers to make better decisions for a sustainable future.”

Positioning powerful ESG intelligence at the fingertips of Linedata’s over 450 global asset management clients helps managers support ESG decision-making and adapt to evolving requirements under Europe’s new Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and the United States’ new ESG agenda.

The move also marks an expansion of Linedata’s Data Management Service, a key component of its cloud-based Asset Management Platform - AMP launched last year. It offers an innovative commercial model which gives basic ESG and UN Global Compact scores to users of Linedata software, and the flexibility to access premium data on a usage basis, a break from the industry standard.

“Linedata is committed to helping market participants to make more and better ESG driven decisions. With sustainable fund assets hitting a record $1.7 trillion in 20201, asset managers recognize ethical and sustainable funds as a major growth opportunity,” said Gary Brackenridge, Linedata’s Global Head of Asset Management. “The combination of Arabesque’s market-leading ESG data seamlessly integrated into Linedata’s cloud-based portfolio workflows with a unique usage model fits with what we know clients are looking for: commercial flexibility, high-value content and excellent user experience.”

Providing instant access to Arabesque S-Ray’s data supports the wider industry shift to ESG investing, while removing a major operational burden from asset managers. The ability to leverage independently validated ESG scores streamlines and accelerates the development of ethical, sustainable and funds and in turn helps guide which companies consciously minded investors and consumers choose to support.

Users benefit from ESG data insights throughout the entirety of their investment operations:

Score, rebalance, and create new ESG portfolio strategies, products, and workflows

Integrate ESG factors into pre- and post-trade Compliance at asset and fund level

Manage regulatory and investor transparency and reporting with dashboards, screening, and monitoring tools

To learn more about Linedata’s Data Management Service - ESG Inside, visit linedata.com/ESG

Linedata is pleased to have won Best Data Management Solution at Hedgeweek European Awards 2021 at a virtual gala on Thursday March 11, 2021.

1 Sustainable investment indexes outperform and protect on the downside: Morningstar, 16.02.21

ABOUT ARABESQUE S-RAY

S-Ray® is an AI-based tool developed by Arabesque that analyses the sustainability performance of approximately 8,000 of the world’s largest listed corporations using self-learning quantitative models and data scores. The technology systematically combines over 200 ESG metrics with news signals from over 30,000 sources across 170 countries. It is the first tool of its kind to rate companies on the normative principles of the United Nations Global Compact (GC Score). Additionally, S-Ray provides an industry-specific assessment of companies’ performance on financially material sustainability criteria (ESG Score). Both scores are combined with a preferences filter that assesses a company’s business involvements. S-Ray daily data products and services are used by some of the world’s leading financial institutions, investors, corporations, and consultants.

www.arabesque.com/s-ray

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 20 years’ experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata’s 1100 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 161.0 million in 2020 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN – Reuters LDSV.PA – Bloomberg LIN:FP.

linedata.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005350/en/