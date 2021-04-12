Lingbao Gold : PROXY FORM FOR 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd.

靈 寶 黃 金 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3330)

Proxy Form for 2020 Annual General Meeting

No. of shares to which this Proxy relates1

Type of shares (domestic shares or H shares of the

Company) to which this Proxy relates1

I/We2 of

of being the registered holder(s) of domestic share(s)/H share(s)3 of Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. (the ''Company'') HEREBY APPOINT the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting or4

of

as my/our proxy at the Annual General Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at the office of the Company at Hangu Road and Jiangshan Road Intersection, Lingbao, Henan, the People's Republic of China on Friday, 28 May 2021 at 9 : 00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the Ordinary Resolutions and Special Resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 13 April 2021 and at the Annual General Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote on my/our behalf in respect of the resolutions as directed below:

RESOLUTIONS For5 Against5

Ordinary Resolution No. 1 to consider and approve the report of the board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') for the year 2020 Ordinary Resolution No. 2 to consider and approve the report of the supervisory committee of the Company for the year 2020 Ordinary Resolution No. 3 to consider and approve the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the auditors' reports for the year ended 31 December 2020 Ordinary Resolution No. 4 to consider and approve the following candidates as directors of the Company of the seventh session of the Board with a term of three years commencing from the conclusion of the AGM:

(a) to elect Mr. Zeng Xiangxin as an executive director of the Company;

(b) to elect Mr. Xing Jiangze as an executive director of the Company;

(c) to elect Mr. Dai Weitao as an executive director of the Company;

(d) to elect Mr. He Chengqun as an executive director of the Company;

(e) to elect Mr. Wu Liming as an executive director of the Company;

(f) to elect Mr. Zhang Feihu as a non-executive director of the Company;

(g) to elect Mr. Wang Guanran as a non-executive director of the Company;

(h) to elect Mr. Wang Guanghua as an independent non-executive director of the Company;

(i) to elect Mr. Wang Jiheng as an independent non-executive director of the Company.

(j) to elect Mr. Xu Rong as an independent non-executive director of the Company;

(k) to elect Mr. Tan Chong Huat as an independent non-executive director of the Company.

5. Ordinary Resolution No. 5 to consider and approve the following candidates as supervisors of the Company acting as Shareholders' representatives of the seventh session of the Supervisory Committee with a term of three years commencing from the conclusion of the AGM:

(a) to elect Mr. Guo Xurang as a supervisor acting as Shareholders' representative of the Company;

(b) to elect Mr. Zhao Bingbing as a supervisor acting as Shareholders' representative of the Company;

(c) to elect Mr. Liu Haotian as a supervisor acting as Shareholders' representative of the Company.

Ordinary Resolution No. 6 to authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of the directors and supervisors of the Company for the year 2020 Ordinary Resolution No. 7 to re-appoint KPMG as the Company's international auditors and KPMG Huazhen LLP as the Company's PRC auditors and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration Ordinary Resolution No. 8 to consider and approve any motion proposed by any shareholder of the Company holding 5% or more of the shares with voting rights at such meeting, if any

9. Special Resolution No. 1 to consider and approve the general mandate to issue new shares

10. Special Resolution No. 2 to consider and approve the proposal in relation to the grant of authorisation to the Board to issue debt financing instruments

Signed this day of 2021. Signature(s)

Holder(s) of domestic shares or H shares

Notes: