  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Lingsen Precision Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2369   TW0002369006

LINGSEN PRECISION INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(2369)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
15.90 TWD   +1.92%
05:24aLINGSEN PRECISION INDUSTRIES : Announcement that the company's Second Quarter 2022 consolidated financial statements have been approved by the board of directors
PU
06/21LINGSEN PRECISION INDUSTRIES : Announcement of the resolution by the special shareholders'meeting,on behalf of the major subsidiaries.
PU
06/21Lingsen Precision Industries, Ltd. announced that it expects to receive $1 million in funding
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lingsen Precision Industries : Announcement that the company's Second Quarter 2022 consolidated financial statements have been approved by the board of directors

08/08/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: LINGSEN PRECISION INDUSTRIES, LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/08 Time of announcement 17:11:03
Subject 
 Announcement that the company's Second Quarter
2022 consolidated financial statements have been approved
by the board of directors
Date of events 2022/08/08 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/08
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/08
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2022/01/01~
2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,411,619
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):503,317
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):236,913
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):282,763
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):239,110
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):226,928
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.61
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):9,239,825
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,354,595
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):5,628,699
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Lingsen Precision Industries Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 544 M 251 M 251 M
Net income 2022 673 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
Net cash 2022 1 338 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,78x
Yield 2022 6,92%
Capitalization 5 954 M 198 M 198 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart LINGSEN PRECISION INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Lingsen Precision Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINGSEN PRECISION INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,90 TWD
Average target price 16,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 0,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tse Sung Tsai General Manager & Director
Ming Wei Lai Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Shu Chuan Yeh Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Feng Hsien Shih Independent Director
Wan Pin Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINGSEN PRECISION INDUSTRIES, LTD.-42.60%198
KLA CORPORATION-7.99%56 117
TERADYNE INC.-38.39%15 796
LASERTEC CORPORATION-44.22%13 112
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-20.18%12 220
HANGZHOU CHANGCHUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-3.17%4 963