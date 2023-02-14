Linical : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)(311kb)
02/14/2023 | 02:50am EST
[REFERENCE TRANSLATION]
Please note that this translation is to be used solely as reference and the financial statements in this material are unaudited. In case of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
This translation is subject to change without notice. Linical Co., Ltd. shall accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.
（All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen）
1．Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
（April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022）
(1)Consolidated Financial Results (cumulative)
（% figures show year-on-year change）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Nine Months Ended
(¥ million)
change(％)
(¥ million)
change(％)
(¥ million)
change(％)
(¥ million)
change(％)
December 31, 2022
9,246
7.3
740
△11.5
768
△9.2
577
10.0
December 31, 2021
8,613
14.4
836
302.9
846
683.8
524
234.1
（Note） Comprehensive income
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022:
¥ 778 million (15.5%)
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021:
¥673 million (278.8%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
Nine Months Ended
(¥)
(¥)
December 31, 2022
25.57
－
December 31, 2021
23.24
－
(2)Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
Net asset per
equity ratio
share
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
(％)
(¥)
As of December 31, 2022
16,847
7,005
41.6
310.15
As of March 31, 2022
15,716
6,543
41.6
289.69
（Reference）Shareholder's equity:
As of December 31, 2022:
¥7,005 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥6,543 million
2．Dividends
Annual dividends per share (¥)
1st Quarter End
2nd Quarter End
3rd Quarter End
Fiscal
Total
Year End
Year Ended March 31, 2022
－
0.00
－
14.00
14.00
Year Ending March 31, 2023
－
0.00
－
Year Ending March 31,
14.00
14.00
2023(Forecast)
(Note）Change in the dividend forecast from the most recent announcement: No
3．Forecast of Consolidated Financial Result for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
（% figures show year-on-year change）
Profit attributable
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
to owners of
per share
parent
(¥ million)
％
(¥ million)
％
(¥ million)
％
(¥ million)
％
(¥)
Full year
12,440
7.7
1,224
12.7
1,204
1.7
871
10.2
38.56
(Note）Change in forecasts of consolidated financial results from the most recent announcement: No
※ Notes
(1)Changes
in significant
subsidiaries during the period(changes in specified
：No
subsidiaries that caused changes in scope of consolidation)
New:
-
(Company Name)
-
Exclusion:
-
(Company Name)
-
(2)Adoption
of
accounting
methods specific to the
preparation of quarterly
：No
consolidated
financial statements
(3)Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements
1)Changes in accounting policies resulting from the revision of the accounting standards and other regulations
2)Changes in accounting policies other than 1) 3)Changes in accounting estimates 4)Restatements
(4)Number of issued shares (Common share)
(a)Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
：Yes
：No
：No
：No
As of
December 31, 2022
As of
March 31, 2022
(b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of
December 31, 2022
As of
March 31, 2022
Average number of shares during the period Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
：24,740,000 shares
：24,740,000 shares
：2,153,564 shares
：2,153,564 shares
：22,586,436 shares
：22,586,436 shares
This release is outside the scope of the external auditor's quarterly review procedure.
Explanation on appropriate use of forecast and other special items
This material contains business forecast and other forward-looking statements which are based on available information and certain assumptions that are considered reasonable at the time of preparation. Various factors may cause actual results, etc. to be materially different from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
5,985,618
6,753,942
Accounts receivable - trade and contrac
2,917,990
3,051,295
Prepaid expenses
197,784
254,522
Advances paid
987,891
1,136,687
Other
266,645
330,268
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△34,842
△12,253
Total current assets
10,321,087
11,514,462
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
664,111
630,569
Intangible assets
Goodwill
3,406,633
3,401,590
Other
159,249
134,186
Total intangible assets
3,565,883
3,535,777
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
347,652
334,208
Long-term prepaid expenses
5,461
1,470
Guarantee deposits
366,280
372,956
Deferred tax assets
445,992
458,410
Total investments and other assets
1,165,387
1,167,045
Total non-current assets
5,395,381
5,333,392
Total assets
15,716,469
16,847,854
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
600,000
600,000
Current portion of long-term borrowings
539,976
539,976
Accounts payable - other
533,842
689,794
Accrued expenses
402,485
347,835
Income taxes payable
193,650
146,549
Accrued consumption taxes
38,747
96,763
Advances received
2,147,272
2,443,595
Deposits received
688,038
1,426,954
Provision for bonuses
171,809
98,073
Other
162,279
157,204
Total current liabilities
5,478,102
6,546,746
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
2,533,566
2,128,584
Lease liabilities
430,959
412,020
Retirement benefit liability
689,644
721,531
Other
41,028
33,770
Total non-current liabilities
3,695,198
3,295,906
Total liabilities
9,173,300
9,842,652
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
214,043
214,043
Retained earnings
6,604,985
6,866,294
Treasury shares
△657,461
△657,461
Total shareholders' equity
6,161,567
6,422,876
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-
42,339
40,240
sale securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
322,124
525,933
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
17,138
16,151
Total accumulated other comprehensive
381,601
582,325
income
Total net assets
6,543,169
7,005,202
Total liabilities and net assets
15,716,469
16,847,854
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
Net sales
8,613,651
9,246,539
Cost of sales
5,934,911
6,256,857
Gross profit
2,678,739
2,989,682
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,842,072
2,249,346
Operating profit
836,666
740,336
Non-operating income
Interest income
423
441
Foreign exchange gains
24,311
57,453
Total non-operating income
24,734
57,895
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
10,979
9,962
Loss on valuation of investment securities
2,781
19,864
Other
1,561
-
Total non-operating expenses
15,322
29,826
Ordinary profit
846,079
768,404
Extraordinary income
Insurance claim income
-
66,202
Gain on liquidation of subsidiaries
-
35,358
Settlement recieved
160,486
-
Total extraordinary income
160,486
101,560
Extraordinary losses
Arbitration related expenses
136,594
-
Information security expenses
99,053
-
Business restructuring expenses
-
26,619
Loss on cancellation of leases
-
20,478
Total extraordinary losses
235,648
47,098
Profit before income taxes
770,917
822,867
Income taxes - current
230,399
239,607
Income taxes - deferred
15,623
5,739
Total income taxes
246,023
245,347
Profit
524,893
577,519
Profit attributable to owners of parent
524,893
577,519
