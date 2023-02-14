Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Linical Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2183   JP3974530002

LINICAL CO., LTD.

(2183)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-14 am EST
726.00 JPY   -0.82%
02:50aLinical : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)(311kb)
PU
2022Linical : (Delayed) FY 2022 Financial Results Briefing(3,455kb)
PU
2022Linical Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Linical : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)(311kb)

02/14/2023 | 02:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[REFERENCE TRANSLATION]

Please note that this translation is to be used solely as reference and the financial statements in this material are unaudited. In case of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

This translation is subject to change without notice. Linical Co., Ltd. shall accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

(Japanese GAAP)

February 14, 2023

Company name

Linical Co., Ltd.

Stock Listing

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code No.

2183

URL

https://www.linical.co.jp/

Representative

Kazuhiro Hatano, President & Chief Executive Officer

Contact

Akihiro Takahashi, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Scheduled date of filing of quarterly report

: February 14, 2023

Scheduled date of start of dividend payment

:

Preparation of supplementary materials for the quarterly

: No

financial statements

Holding of presentation for the quarterly financial results

: No

All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen

1Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022

(1)Consolidated Financial Results (cumulative)

% figures show year-on-year change

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Nine Months Ended

(¥ million)

change()

(¥ million)

change()

(¥ million)

change()

(¥ million)

change()

December 31, 2022

9,246

7.3

740

11.5

768

9.2

577

10.0

December 31, 2021

8,613

14.4

836

302.9

846

683.8

524

234.1

Note Comprehensive income

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022:

¥ 778 million (15.5%)

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021:

¥673 million (278.8%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income

per share

Nine Months Ended

(¥)

(¥)

December 31, 2022

25.57

December 31, 2021

23.24

(2)Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net asset per

equity ratio

share

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

()

(¥)

As of December 31, 2022

16,847

7,005

41.6

310.15

As of March 31, 2022

15,716

6,543

41.6

289.69

ReferenceShareholder's equity:

As of December 31, 2022:

¥7,005 million

As of March 31, 2022:

¥6,543 million

2Dividends

Annual dividends per share (¥)

1st Quarter End

2nd Quarter End

3rd Quarter End

Fiscal

Total

Year End

Year Ended March 31, 2022

0.00

14.00

14.00

Year Ending March 31, 2023

0.00

Year Ending March 31,

14.00

14.00

2023(Forecast)

(NoteChange in the dividend forecast from the most recent announcement: No

3Forecast of Consolidated Financial Result for the Year Ending March 31, 2023

(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

% figures show year-on-year change

Profit attributable

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

to owners of

per share

parent

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(¥)

Full year

12,440

7.7

1,224

12.7

1,204

1.7

871

10.2

38.56

(NoteChange in forecasts of consolidated financial results from the most recent announcement: No

Notes

(1)Changes

in significant

subsidiaries during the period(changes in specified

No

subsidiaries that caused changes in scope of consolidation)

New:

-

(Company Name)

-

Exclusion:

-

(Company Name)

-

(2)Adoption

of

accounting

methods specific to the

preparation of quarterly

No

consolidated

financial statements

(3)Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements

1)Changes in accounting policies resulting from the revision of the accounting standards and other regulations

2)Changes in accounting policies other than 1) 3)Changes in accounting estimates 4)Restatements

(4)Number of issued shares (Common share)

(a)Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

Yes

No

No

No

As of

December 31, 2022

As of

March 31, 2022

(b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of

December 31, 2022

As of

March 31, 2022

  1. Average number of shares during the period Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

24,740,000 shares

24,740,000 shares

2,153,564 shares

2,153,564 shares

22,586,436 shares

22,586,436 shares

  • This release is outside the scope of the external auditor's quarterly review procedure.
  • Explanation on appropriate use of forecast and other special items

This material contains business forecast and other forward-looking statements which are based on available information and certain assumptions that are considered reasonable at the time of preparation. Various factors may cause actual results, etc. to be materially different from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

5,985,618

6,753,942

Accounts receivable - trade and contrac

2,917,990

3,051,295

Prepaid expenses

197,784

254,522

Advances paid

987,891

1,136,687

Other

266,645

330,268

Allowance for doubtful accounts

34,842

12,253

Total current assets

10,321,087

11,514,462

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

664,111

630,569

Intangible assets

Goodwill

3,406,633

3,401,590

Other

159,249

134,186

Total intangible assets

3,565,883

3,535,777

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

347,652

334,208

Long-term prepaid expenses

5,461

1,470

Guarantee deposits

366,280

372,956

Deferred tax assets

445,992

458,410

Total investments and other assets

1,165,387

1,167,045

Total non-current assets

5,395,381

5,333,392

Total assets

15,716,469

16,847,854

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings

600,000

600,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

539,976

539,976

Accounts payable - other

533,842

689,794

Accrued expenses

402,485

347,835

Income taxes payable

193,650

146,549

Accrued consumption taxes

38,747

96,763

Advances received

2,147,272

2,443,595

Deposits received

688,038

1,426,954

Provision for bonuses

171,809

98,073

Other

162,279

157,204

Total current liabilities

5,478,102

6,546,746

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

2,533,566

2,128,584

Lease liabilities

430,959

412,020

Retirement benefit liability

689,644

721,531

Other

41,028

33,770

Total non-current liabilities

3,695,198

3,295,906

Total liabilities

9,173,300

9,842,652

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

214,043

214,043

Retained earnings

6,604,985

6,866,294

Treasury shares

657,461

657,461

Total shareholders' equity

6,161,567

6,422,876

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-

42,339

40,240

sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

322,124

525,933

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

17,138

16,151

Total accumulated other comprehensive

381,601

582,325

income

Total net assets

6,543,169

7,005,202

Total liabilities and net assets

15,716,469

16,847,854

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

Net sales

8,613,651

9,246,539

Cost of sales

5,934,911

6,256,857

Gross profit

2,678,739

2,989,682

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,842,072

2,249,346

Operating profit

836,666

740,336

Non-operating income

Interest income

423

441

Foreign exchange gains

24,311

57,453

Total non-operating income

24,734

57,895

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

10,979

9,962

Loss on valuation of investment securities

2,781

19,864

Other

1,561

-

Total non-operating expenses

15,322

29,826

Ordinary profit

846,079

768,404

Extraordinary income

Insurance claim income

-

66,202

Gain on liquidation of subsidiaries

-

35,358

Settlement recieved

160,486

-

Total extraordinary income

160,486

101,560

Extraordinary losses

Arbitration related expenses

136,594

-

Information security expenses

99,053

-

Business restructuring expenses

-

26,619

Loss on cancellation of leases

-

20,478

Total extraordinary losses

235,648

47,098

Profit before income taxes

770,917

822,867

Income taxes - current

230,399

239,607

Income taxes - deferred

15,623

5,739

Total income taxes

246,023

245,347

Profit

524,893

577,519

Profit attributable to owners of parent

524,893

577,519

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Linical Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 07:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LINICAL CO., LTD.
02:50aLinical : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Japa..
PU
2022Linical : (Delayed) FY 2022 Financial Results Briefing(3,455kb)
PU
2022Linical Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 2023
CI
2022Linical Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 2023
CI
2022Science 37 Holdings, Linical Americas to Deploy Decentralized Clinical Trial Services
MT
2022Linical : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022(245kb..
PU
2022Linical Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31,..
CI
2022Linical Co., Ltd.(TSE:2183) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2022Linical : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 20..
PU
2022Linical : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 20..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 12 500 M 94,1 M 94,1 M
Net income 2023 930 M 7,00 M 7,00 M
Net cash 2023 2 478 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 16 533 M 125 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
EV / Sales 2024 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 843
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart LINICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Linical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 732,00 JPY
Average target price 1 400,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 91,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuhiro Hatano President & Representative Director
Akihiro Takahashi Managing Director
Shiori Yamaguchi Manager-Audit Office
Masafumi Nogimori Independent Outside Director
Akio Ohsawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINICAL CO., LTD.6.09%125
MODERNA, INC.-5.76%65 034
LONZA GROUP AG19.93%43 605
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.8.76%41 381
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-9.42%26 483
SEAGEN INC.8.09%25 141