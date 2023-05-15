Linical : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)(437kb)
Scheduled date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
: June 22, 2023
Scheduled date of start of dividend payment
: June 8, 2023
Scheduled date of filing Financial Report of fiscal Year ended
: June 23, 2023
Mar 2023
Preparation of supplementary materials for the financial
: Yes
statements
Holding of presentation for the financial results
: Yes
(for institutional investors and analysts)
1．Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023
（April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023）
(1)Consolidated Financial Results (cumulative)
（% figures show year-on-year change）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Year Ended
(¥ million) change(％)
(¥ million)
change(％)
(¥ million)
change(％)
(¥ million)
change(％)
March 31, 2023
12,516
8.3
1,256
15.7
1,283
8.4
1,004
27.1
March 31, 2022
11,555
12.4
1,085
139.5
1,183
101.1
790
46.4
（Note） Comprehensive income
Year Ended March 31, 2023:
¥1,354 million (16.8%)
Year Ended March 31, 2022:
¥1,159 million (54.9%)
Net income per
Diluted net
Return on
Ratio of Ordinary
Ratio of
profit to Total
Operating income
share
income per share
Equity
assets
to Net sales
Year Ended
(¥)
(%)
(%)
(%)
March 31, 2023
44.47
－
14.2
7.7
10.0
March 31, 2022
35.00
－
12.9
7.6
9.4
(Reference) Equity
method investment
gain or loss:
Year Ended March 31, 2023: － million
Year Ended March 31, 2022: － million
(2)Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
Net asset per
equity ratio
share
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
(％)
(¥)
As of March 31, 2023
17,464
7,581
43.4
335.65
As of March 31, 2022
15,716
6,543
41.6
289.69
(Reference) Shareholder's
equity:
As of March 31,2023:
¥ 7,581million
As of March 31,2022:
¥ 6,543million
(3) Consolidated Cash flow statement
Cash flow from
Cash flow from
Cash flow from
Cash and Cash
equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of year
Year Ended
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
March 31,2023
1,839
△14
△957
7,042
March 31,2022
1,631
20
△951
5,985
2．Dividends
Dividends per share (¥)
Ratio of Total
Total Amount
Amount of
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
of Cash
Dividend
Dividends to
Fiscal
Total
Dividends
Payout Ratio
Shareholders'
End
End
End
Year End
(annual)
(consolidated)
Equity
(consolidated)
(¥ million)
(％)
(％)
Year Ended
－
0.00
－
14.00
14.00
316
40.0
5.2
March 31, 2022
Year Ended
－
0.00
－
14.00
14.00
316
31.5
4.5
March 31, 2023
Year Ending
March 31,
－
0.00
－
15.00
15.00
33.6
2024(Forecast)
3．Forecast of Consolidated Financial Result for the Year Ending March 31, 2024
(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2024)
（% figures show year-on-year change）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable
Net income
to owners of
per share
parent
(¥ million)
％
(¥ million)
％
(¥ million)
％
(¥ million)
％
(¥)
Full year
13,300
6.3
1,400
11.4
1,400
9.1
1,008
0.4
44.63
(Reference)
Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023
(April 1, 2022 to March 31,2023)
(1)Non-Consolidated Financial Results
（% figures show year-on-year change）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Year Ended
(¥ million)
change(％)
(¥ million)
change(％)
(¥ million)
change(％)
(¥ million)
change(％)
March31, 2023
5,981
△5.0
737
45.7
1,058
54.7
839
132.9
March31, 2022
6,294
△2.9
506
80.1
684
69.3
360
36.7
Net income
Diluted net
income per
per share
share
(¥)
Year Ended
March31, 2023
37.17
－
March31, 2022
15.96
－
(2)Non-Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net asset per
share
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
(％)
(¥)
As of March 31,2023
11,861
6,835
57.6
302.63
As of March 31,2022
11,577
6,276
54.2
277.88
（Reference）Shareholder's
equity:
As of March 31,2023:
¥6,835million
As of March 31,2022:
¥6,276million
