Linical : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)(437kb)

    2183   JP3974530002

LINICAL CO., LTD.

(2183)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-15 am EDT
709.00 JPY   -1.25%
[REFERENCE TRANSLATION]

Please note that this translation is to be used solely as reference and the financial statements in this material are unaudited. In case of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

This translation is subject to change without notice. Linical Co., Ltd. shall accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

(Japanese GAAP)

May 15, 2023

Company name

Linical Co., Ltd.

Stock Listing

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code No.

2183

URL

https://www.linical.co.jp/

Representative

Kazuhiro Hatano, President & Chief Executive Officer

Contact

Akihiro Takahashi, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Scheduled date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

: June 22, 2023

Scheduled date of start of dividend payment

: June 8, 2023

Scheduled date of filing Financial Report of fiscal Year ended

: June 23, 2023

Mar 2023

Preparation of supplementary materials for the financial

: Yes

statements

Holding of presentation for the financial results

: Yes

(for institutional investors and analysts)

All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen

1Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023

(1)Consolidated Financial Results (cumulative)

% figures show year-on-year change

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Year Ended

(¥ million) change()

(¥ million)

change()

(¥ million)

change()

(¥ million)

change()

March 31, 2023

12,516

8.3

1,256

15.7

1,283

8.4

1,004

27.1

March 31, 2022

11,555

12.4

1,085

139.5

1,183

101.1

790

46.4

Note Comprehensive income

Year Ended March 31, 2023:

¥1,354 million (16.8%)

Year Ended March 31, 2022:

¥1,159 million (54.9%)

Net income per

Diluted net

Return on

Ratio of Ordinary

Ratio of

profit to Total

Operating income

share

income per share

Equity

assets

to Net sales

Year Ended

(¥)

(%)

(%)

(%)

March 31, 2023

44.47

14.2

7.7

10.0

March 31, 2022

35.00

12.9

7.6

9.4

(Reference) Equity

method investment

gain or loss:

Year Ended March 31, 2023: million

Year Ended March 31, 2022: million

(2)Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net asset per

equity ratio

share

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

()

(¥)

As of March 31, 2023

17,464

7,581

43.4

335.65

As of March 31, 2022

15,716

6,543

41.6

289.69

(Reference) Shareholder's

equity:

As of March 31,2023:

¥ 7,581million

As of March 31,2022:

¥ 6,543million

(3) Consolidated Cash flow statement

Cash flow from

Cash flow from

Cash flow from

Cash and Cash

equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of year

Year Ended

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

March 31,2023

1,839

14

957

7,042

March 31,2022

1,631

20

951

5,985

2Dividends

Dividends per share (¥)

Ratio of Total

Total Amount

Amount of

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

of Cash

Dividend

Dividends to

Fiscal

Total

Dividends

Payout Ratio

Shareholders'

End

End

End

Year End

(annual)

(consolidated)

Equity

(consolidated)

(¥ million)

()

()

Year Ended

0.00

14.00

14.00

316

40.0

5.2

March 31, 2022

Year Ended

0.00

14.00

14.00

316

31.5

4.5

March 31, 2023

Year Ending

March 31,

0.00

15.00

15.00

33.6

2024(Forecast)

3Forecast of Consolidated Financial Result for the Year Ending March 31, 2024

(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2024)

% figures show year-on-year change

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable

Net income

to owners of

per share

parent

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(¥)

Full year

13,300

6.3

1,400

11.4

1,400

9.1

1,008

0.4

44.63

Notes

specified No

(1)Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period(changes in

subsidiaries that caused changes in scope of consolidation)

New:

-

(Company Name)

-

Exclusion:

-

(Company Name)

-

(2)Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements

1)Changes in accounting policies resulting from the revision of the accounting standards and other regulations

2)Changes in accounting policies other than 1) 3)Changes in accounting estimates 4)Restatements

(3)Number of issued shares (Common share)

(a)Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of

24,740,000 shares

March 31, 2023

24,740,000 shares

As of

March 31, 2022

(b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of

March 31, 2023

2,153,564 shares

As of

March 31, 2022

2,153,564 shares

(c) Average number of shares during the period

Year Ended

March 31, 2023

22,586,436 shares

Year Ended

March 31, 2022

22,586,436 shares

Yes

No

No

No

(Reference)

Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

(April 1, 2022 to March 31,2023)

(1)Non-Consolidated Financial Results

% figures show year-on-year change

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Year Ended

(¥ million)

change()

(¥ million)

change()

(¥ million)

change()

(¥ million)

change()

March31, 2023

5,981

5.0

737

45.7

1,058

54.7

839

132.9

March31, 2022

6,294

2.9

506

80.1

684

69.3

360

36.7

Net income

Diluted net

income per

per share

share

(¥)

Year Ended

March31, 2023

37.17

March31, 2022

15.96

(2)Non-Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net asset per

share

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

()

(¥)

As of March 31,2023

11,861

6,835

57.6

302.63

As of March 31,2022

11,577

6,276

54.2

277.88

ReferenceShareholder's

equity:

As of March 31,2023:

¥6,835million

As of March 31,2022:

¥6,276million

  • This release is outside the scope of the audit procedure by certified public accountants or audit firms.
  • Explanation on appropriate use of forecast and other special items

This material contains business forecast and other forward-looking statements which are based on available information and certain assumptions that are considered reasonable at the time of preparation. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed in these forward- looking statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

5,985,618

7,042,100

Accounts receivable - trade and contrac

2,917,990

3,427,995

Prepaid expenses

197,784

243,216

Advances paid

987,891

1,037,607

Other

266,645

270,534

Allowance for doubtful accounts

34,842

12,786

Total current assets

10,321,087

12,008,667

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Facilities attached to buildings

95,045

95,439

Accumulated depreciation

39,854

48,388

Facilities attached to buildings,

55,190

47,051

net

Tools, furniture and fixtures

319,493

343,673

Accumulated depreciation

209,128

247,379

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

110,365

96,294

Leased assets

738,008

830,049

Accumulated depreciation

239,453

348,387

Leased assets, net

498,554

481,662

Total property, plant and equipment

664,111

625,008

Intangible assets

Goodwill

3,406,633

3,384,139

Other

159,249

127,054

Total intangible assets

3,565,883

3,511,194

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

347,652

372,806

Long-term prepaid expenses

5,461

999

Guarantee deposits

366,280

374,096

Deferred tax assets

445,992

571,835

Total investments and other assets

1,165,387

1,319,737

Total non-current assets

5,395,381

5,455,940

Total assets

15,716,469

17,464,607

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings

600,000

600,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

539,976

539,976

Accounts payable - other

533,842

579,604

Accrued expenses

402,485

375,821

Income taxes payable

193,650

311,502

Accrued consumption taxes

38,747

86,222

Advances received

2,147,272

2,207,195

Deposits received

688,038

1,700,434

Provision for bonuses

171,809

159,922

Other

162,279

174,834

Total current liabilities

5,478,102

6,735,513

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

2,533,566

1,993,590

Lease liabilities

430,959

408,621

Retirement benefit liability

689,644

718,354

Other

41,028

27,313

Total non-current liabilities

3,695,198

3,147,878

Total liabilities

9,173,300

9,883,392

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

214,043

214,043

Retained earnings

6,604,985

7,293,144

Treasury shares

657,461

657,461

Total shareholders' equity

6,161,567

6,849,726

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-

42,339

78,152

sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

322,124

616,973

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

17,138

36,362

Total accumulated other comprehensive

381,601

731,489

income

Total net assets

6,543,169

7,581,215

Total liabilities and net assets

15,716,469

17,464,607

Disclaimer

Linical Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 07:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer