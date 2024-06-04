Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

To Our Shareholders: (Securities Code: 2183) June 11, 2024 1-6-1 Miyahara, Yodogawa-ku, Osaka Linical Co., Ltd. Kazuhiro Hatano, President & CEO

Notice of the 19th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Dear Sir/Madam, We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage. Please be notified that the 19th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Linical Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as described below.

When convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision for the information contained in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (Matters Concerning Electronic Provision Measures), and posted the information on the following websites on the Internet. Please check any one of the following websites.

[The Company website] https://www.linical.com/ja/investors

(Please access the website listed above and check the "Stock Information" section)

[Website for the materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders] https://d.sokai.jp/2183/teiji/

[Tokyo Stock Exchange website (TSE Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show

(Please access the TSE website listed above, enter "Linical" in "Issue name (company name)" or "2183" in "Code" to search, select "Basic Information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in that order, and then check the "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" section under "Documents for public inspection.")

You may exercise your voting rights online or in writing (by mail). We kindly request you to read the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights no later than the end of business at 5:30 p.m. (JST) on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Sincerely,