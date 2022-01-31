Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Linius Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNU   AU000000LNU1

LINIUS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(LNU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Linius Technologies : Application for quotation of securities - LNU

01/31/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

LINIUS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 01, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

LNU

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

26,800,000

01/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

LINIUS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

84149796332

1.3

ASX issuer code

LNU

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B



Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

28-Jan-2022 08:59

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

LNU

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Share issues in connection with the placement described in the announcement to ASX on 28 January 2022 have yet to be issued. Further details regarding the shares to be issued are set out in the announcement to ASX on 28 January 2022.

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

1/2/2022

ASX +security code and description

LNU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

use

Issue date

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

only

8,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

8,000,000 Ordinary Shares are being issued in satisfaction of the Company's obligation to pay a fee to the subscriber

under the Subscription Agreement.

use

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the

+securities to be quoted

0.018750

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

personal

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

ASX +security code and description

LNU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

1/2/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held



please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001 - 5,000

%

5,001 - 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Linius Technologies Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:40:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
