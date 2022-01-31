Linius Technologies : Application for quotation of securities - LNU
01/31/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
LINIUS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday February 01, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
LNU
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
26,800,000
01/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
LINIUS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
84149796332
1.3
ASX issuer code
LNU
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
1/2/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
28-Jan-2022 08:59
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
LNU
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
Share issues in connection with the placement described in the announcement to ASX on 28 January 2022 have yet to be issued. Further details regarding the shares to be issued are set out in the announcement to ASX on 28 January 2022.
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
1/2/2022
ASX +security code and description
LNU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
8,000,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
8,000,000 Ordinary Shares are being issued in satisfaction of the Company's obligation to pay a fee to the subscriber
under the Subscription Agreement.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the
+securities to be quoted
0.018750
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
ASX +security code and description
LNU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
1/2/2022
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
Total percentage of +securities held
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001 - 5,000
%
5,001 - 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Linius Technologies Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:40:16 UTC.