    LNK   AU000000LNK2

LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LNK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia's Link to consider Carlyle's fresh $2.1 bln bid, shares soar

11/04/2021 | 06:24pm EDT
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration said on Friday it would consider a fresh attempt by Carlyle Group to buy the shareholder registry firm for A$2.81 billion ($2.08 billion), sending its shares soaring more than 12%.

This is Carlyle's second attempt at buying the Sydney-based company after pursuing Link with Pacific Equity Partners late last year. The private-equity duo sweetened their bid and got access to Link's books as well, but bowed https://www.reuters.com/article/link-admnstrn-ma-carlyle-group-idUSL4N2MK59Z out earlier this year.

At the heart of a flurry of interest in the past year for Link has been its stake in online conveyancing firm PEXA Group , which listed https://www.reuters.com/article/pexa-group-ipo-idUSL3N2OD1JM on the Australian stock market in July.

An unprecedented amount of fiscal spending and low interest rates have contributed to a red-hot Australian housing market that has seen home prices climb by more than a fifth this year through October.

Carlyle's latest play includes a A$3 per share bid in cash and a distribution of Link's stake in PEXA worth A$2.38 a share, the Australian company said.

In total, Carlyle values Link at A$5.38 per share, a 24.2% premium to its closing price on Thursday. The U.S. private-equity firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of Link climbed 12.5% in early trade to A$4.87, their sharpest rise since December 2020.

Link has appointed Macquarie Capital and UBS as advisers, and put off its share buyback plans after having purchased A$101.7 million of the target A$150 million.

($1 = 1.3514 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Arun Koyyur and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.04% 4.33 End-of-day quote.-21.98%
PEXA GROUP LIMITED 4.51% 16.23 End-of-day quote.0.00%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 2.27% 58.95 Delayed Quote.83.33%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 174 M 869 M 869 M
Net income 2022 43,0 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
Net Debt 2022 675 M 499 M 499 M
P/E ratio 2022 54,8x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 2 226 M 1 647 M 1 647 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Link Administration Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,33 AUD
Average target price 5,40 AUD
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Bhatia Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Andrew MacLachlan Chief Financial Officer
Michael Carapiet Independent Chairman
Glen Francis Boreham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sally Anne Majella Pitkin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.98%1 690
CINTAS CORPORATION23.90%45 284
TELEPERFORMANCE SE36.34%25 163
BUREAU VERITAS SA32.72%15 113
EDENRED SE-0.13%13 374
LG CORP.-3.01%12 433