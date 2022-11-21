Advanced search
    LNK   AU000000LNK2

LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LNK)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-21 am EST
3.410 AUD   -1.16%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australian shares end lower as China COVID curbs drag miners

11/21/2022 | 12:38am EST
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Monday as mining stocks dropped after China brought back some COVID-19 curbs in Beijing, although expectations of higher interest rates supported banks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index, which rose as much as 0.3%, reversed course to end 12.5 points or 0.2% lower at 7,139.3.

Over the weekend, China reimposed some COVID-19 restrictions, with Beijing's most populous district urging residents to stay home over the weekend and on Monday, days after the country had eased some quarantine restrictions.

"Every time there's some positivity or optimism coming out of China reopening, it just gets shut down by more COVID-19 cases," said Azeem Sheriff, a market analyst at CMC Markets.

Mining companies, which export iron ore to China, dropped 1.7%, with BHP Group down 2.3% to become the biggest drag on the benchmark and sector indices.

Other mining giants Fortescue Metals Group and Rio Tinto also lost 3.8% and 2.3% respectively.

Meanwhile, financial stocks rose, with the country's "Big Four" lenders gaining between 0.6% and 1.5% each.

CMC Markets' Sheriff said the sector was benefitting from ongoing themes of interest rates expected to remain higher for longer, which help banks' margins and earnings, as their most recent results reports have shown.

Among individual stocks, online property settlement firm PEXA Group lost 3% after its top shareholder Link Administration exited its holding.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% or 59.79 points to finish the session at 11,440.4.

The country's central bank is expected to deliver its first-ever 75 basis point interest rate hike on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED -2.25% 42.95 Delayed Quote.33.90%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -3.76% 19.21 Delayed Quote.3.90%
LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.16% 3.41 Delayed Quote.-38.06%
PEXA GROUP LIMITED -3.03% 13.75 Delayed Quote.-28.74%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.17% 7139.3 Real-time Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 214 M 811 M 811 M
Net income 2023 68,0 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
Net Debt 2023 925 M 618 M 618 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,3x
Yield 2023 3,40%
Capitalization 1 764 M 1 179 M 1 179 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
EV / Sales 2024 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Link Administration Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,45 AUD
Average target price 3,93 AUD
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Bhatia Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Andrew MacLachlan Chief Financial Officer
Michael Carapiet Independent Chairman
Nicole Pelchen Chief Technology Officer
Glen Francis Boreham Independent Non-Executive Director
